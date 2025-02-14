NH gets a housing-loan law that’s good for clean energy

Canary Media has a story about a new type of financing for home construction in New Hampshire called C-PACE. It sounds almost too good to be true. Full story is here.

Commercial property-assessed clean energy — or C-PACE — loans let commercial building developers and owners borrow money for clean energy and energy efficiency projects from a private lender but pay the money back through an added line item on their property tax bills. When the property is sold, the buyer takes on the loan as well, getting a higher tax bill but a building with lower operating costs. At the same time, the loans have longer terms than conventional financing, leading to lower payments.

Ayotte still has to sign the bill and then communities have to authorize the program, via the city council or at town meeting.