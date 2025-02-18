161 mph winds were barely in the top 10 (Yes, I’m talking about Mount Washington)

On Monday afternoon, the Mount Washington Observatory posted this:
On Mount Washington, this afternoon we are currently sustained between 125mph and 135 mph with frequent gusts into the 140s. Our indoor barograph is literally off the chart due to the high winds acting as suction out of our doors. Our peak wind gust of the day, thus far, is 161 mph, making it our highest daily peak gust since we reached 171 mph on Feb. 25th, 2019. This peak gust would also, at least preliminarily, be tied for our 19th highest daily gust since 1935. To reach into our top 10 daily peak gusts, we would have to reach 170 mph