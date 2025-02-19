Another weird geographic ranking: NH has a relatively big spread between population center and geographic center

If you calculate the population center of each state as well as its geographic center, measure the distance between the two and then compare that figure to the total area of the state, you’ll find that New Hampshire has the fourth-biggest relative gap of any state.

Or so says this posting on Maps.com.

A portion of the map from Maps.com, NH population center looks like it’s roughly in Manchester; geographic center maybe around Tilton?

Only Delaware, Rhode Island and Hawaii have bigger relative gaps, showing that small states win this contest because they have a much smaller denominator (total area) when calculating the ratio. The post doesn’t say what the biggest absolute difference is in miles but it looks like it would be Nevada, where the population center is basically Las Vegas, or Alaska, where it’s basically Anchorage.

Calculating the geographic center of Hawaii’s scattered islands must be a bit of a guessing game. But then again, the whole idea of population and geographic centers is far from exact; it requires subjective decisions about time spans, water bodies and other factors. So don’t do anything serous with this data!