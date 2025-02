NH says we want yesterday’s energy today (and tomorrow)

Donald Trump has a long, irrational hatred of wind farms, dating back to his squabbles in Scotland between them and a golf course. The GOP, for reasons that will ever escape me, has adopted most of his whims as policy, making up factoids as necessary to support them.

That seems to be the only reason the GOP-controlled New Hampshire house would squash any future participation in offshore wind in the Gulf of Maine. There’s certainly no good reason to do it.

