Science on Tap: Cognitive Development

The SEE Science Center’s twelfth season of Science on Tap discussions continues Tuesday, March 11. Science on Tap events are informal discussions with local scientists and experts on a particular topic.

On March 11th the topic will be: Cognitive Development. Development, we all did it but what have researchers discovered about the process? What reinforces memory and learning? How do our worldviews form? Discuss how a growing understanding of the mechanisms of cognitive development can create better outcomes for children. Our panelists will include Erin Sigel, PhD. Collection Manager, The Hodgdon Herbarium Department of Biological Sciences, University of New Hampshire and István Mikó PhD. Collection Manager, Department of Biological Science, University of New Hampshire.

Science on Tap discussions are free and open to the public, but advanced sign up is appreciated. Science on Tap is held at Stark Brewing Co. in Bo’s Lounge and function room at 500 Commercial Street Manchester. Doors open at 5:00pm, the discussions begin at 6:00pm. Attendees are welcome to order from the food and beverage menu during the event.

Attendees can RSVP on the SEE Science Center website: see-sciencecenter.org/science-on-tap/