Hearing this week for a subtle anti-vax bill in NH

There’s a hearing Wednesday (March 12) at 1:30 in Concord on a mild-sounding bill that has the potential to give anti-vaxxers a tool to limit or even shut down childhood vaccination programs.

The full text of HB679 i: “This bill provides that no childhood immunization requirement shall require a vaccine that has

not been shown in clinical trials to prevent transmission of any disease.” Sounds reasonable, I guess, although it seems suspicious for a bunch of layfolk in Concord to give very basic immunology advice to the medical profession.

The hidden bomb, I think, is the word “prevent.” No medicine is 100% effective at anything and that includes vaccines. MMR shots might prevent 9,999 children from getting measles, mumps or rubella but if one kid has a weird immune system and gets sick, the RFK Jr. clones of the world could shout “The vaccine didn’t prevent disease and so it can’t be required!” Soon nothing will be required and, as we’re seeing in Texas right now, many children will get sick, some will suffer long-term problems (measles can deafen you), and a few will die.

I’m sure lots of medical people will show up at the Legislative Office Building for the hearing to inform the health and Human Services Committee that this is not only unnecessary but dangerous. Yet I’m no longer sure that our legislators will listen.