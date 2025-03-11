Are Trump’s tariffs going to make our electricity more expensive? Maybe

New Hampshire Bulletin has a nice piece about the confusion around Trump’s on-again-off-again tariffs and whether they would affect the electricity we import from Quebec. Answer: Who the frig knows what will happen with this petulant clown car of an administration?
SO New England, which coordinates the flow of power for Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island, a region that numbers about 15 million people, said 9% of New England’s electric demand was met with imports from Canada and New York. More than 5% of total demand is served by imports from Canada.
ISO New England, along with a counterpart that runs the grid in New York, have made filings with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to prepare for potential electric tariffs. Even though it doesn’t think the tariffs apply to electricity, the organization said the filing was necessary “given the uncertainty surrounding these issues,” to ensure a process is in place if the Trump administration determines the tariffs apply to power from Canada..