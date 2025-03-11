NH patents through March 9

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through March 9.

Sock

TBL LICENSING LLC, Stratham, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1064569 S1, initially filed June 10, 2024) developed by four inventors Sue Jesch, Denver, Colorado; Anne Wiper, Boulder, Colorado; John Ramsey, Denver, Colorado; and Laura Marano-Heins, Denver, Colorado, for “Sock.”

Navigation Device

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1064864 S1, initially filed May 23, 2023) developed by eight inventors Kenneth P. Cogan, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; James K. Weighton, Central City, Iowa; Van Johnson, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Karlin Stutzman, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Jimmey C. Stultz, Virginia Beach, Virginia; David Smith, Seattle, Washington; Matt McElvogue, Vashon, Washington; and Warren Schramm, Seattle, Washington, for “Navigation device.”

Sole for Footwear

COLE HAAN LLC, Greenland, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1064544 S1, initially filed Feb. 16, 2021) developed by Aubert Shepherd, Greenland, New Hampshire, and Jonathan Fontaine, Greenland, New Hampshire, for “Sole for footwear.”

Data System With Information Provenance

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12244726 B2, initially filed March 2, 2021) developed by Taylor Hardin, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and David Kotz, Lyme, New Hampshire, for “Data system with information provenance.”

Mobility Device

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12240440 B2, initially filed Sept. 12, 2023) developed by six inventors Susan D. Dastous, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Daniel F. Pawlowski, Raymond, New Hampshire; Alexander D. Streeter, Concord, New Hampshire; Elizabeth Rousseau, Epsom, New Hampshire; David J. Meehan, Londonderry, New Hampshire; and Tania M. F. Zirn, Chester, New Hampshire, for “Mobility device.”

Common Mode Transient Suppression

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12244277 B2, initially filed March 4, 2022) developed by three inventors Bruno Luis Uberti, Ciudad Autonoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina; Juan Guido Salaya Velazquez, Ciudad Autonoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina; and Alejandro Gabriel Milesi, Buenos Aires, Argentina, for “Common mode transient suppression.”

Footwear Upper

COLE HAAN LLC, Greenland, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1064547 S1, initially filed Feb. 18, 2021) developed by Jonathan Fontaine, Greenland, New Hampshire, and Laura Greelish, Greenland, New Hampshire, for “Footwear upper.”

Thermocompression Bonding Using Metastable Gas Atoms

SET NORTH AMERICA, LLC, Chester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12245379 B2, initially filed Oct. 27, 2020) developed by Eric Frank Schulte, Santa Barbara, California, for “Thermocompression bonding using metastable gas atoms.”

Hand-Held Stereovision System for Image Updating in Surgery

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12239494 B1, initially filed Aug. 5, 2022) developed by four inventors Keith D. Paulsen, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Xiaoyao Fan, Hanover, New Hampshire; Songbai Ji, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Sohail K. Mirza, Fairfax, Virginia, for “Hand-held stereovision system for image updating in surgery.”

Thermocompression Bonding With Passivated Nickel-Based Contacting Metal

SET NORTH AMERICA, LLC, Chester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12245381 B2, initially filed Oct. 30, 2020) developed by Eric Frank Schulte, Santa Barbara, California, for “Thermocompression bonding with passivated nickel-based contacting metal.”

Compression of Channel Estimates

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12244377 B2, initially filed Feb. 21, 2023) developed by Praneet Chivate, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Juwendo Denis, Boston, Massachusetts, for “Compression of channel estimates.”

Swirl Control Through Electrode Geometry

HYPERTHERM, INC., Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12245354 B2, initially filed Dec. 23, 2021) developed by six inventors Faraz Mehdi, Hanover, New Hampshire; Yu Zhang, Hanover, New Hampshire; Steven Moody, Hanover, New Hampshire; Brenda Melius, Hanover, New Hampshire; Jesse Roberts, Hanover, New Hampshire; and David J. Cook, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Swirl control through electrode geometry.”

Sock

TBL LICENSING LLC, Stratham, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1064568 S1, initially filed Jan. 4, 2024) developed by four inventors Sue Jesch, Denver, Colorado; Anne Wiper, Boulder, Colorado; John Ramsey, Denver, Colorado; and Laura Marano-Heins, Lafayette, Colorado, for “Sock.”

Systems, Methods, and Apparatuses for Producing and Packaging Fluids

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12239607 B2, initially filed April 12, 2024) developed by five inventors Ryan P. Wood, Bedford, New Hampshire; Michael J. Haynes, Manchester, New Hampshire; Hans Erik Johnson, Salem, New Hampshire; Thaddeus Joseph Hughes, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Robert Houston Lawler, Jr., Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Systems, methods, and apparatuses for producing and packaging fluids.”

Thermocompression Bonding With Passivated Copper-Based Contacting Metal

SET NORTH AMERICA, LLC, Chester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12245380 B2, initially filed Oct. 30, 2020) developed by Eric Frank Schulte, Santa Barbara, California, for “Thermocompression bonding with passivated copper-based contacting metal.”

Unitary Medical Connector

NP MEDICAL INC., Clinton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12239812 B2, initially filed Nov. 10, 2022) developed by Todd Chelak, Pelham, New Hampshire, and Luis Maseda, Natick, Massachusetts, for “Unitary medical connector.”

Display Screen or Portion Thereof With an Animated Graphical User Interface

HISTOSONICS, INC., Plymouth, Minnesota has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1065226 S1, initially filed April 20, 2023) developed by three inventors Erin-Anne Lemieux, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire; Joshua Stopek, Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Joshua A. King, Oregon, Wisconsin, for “Display screen or portion thereof with an animated graphical user interface.”

Optical Zoom in Additive Manufacturing

VULCANFORMS INC., Burlington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12240055 B2, initially filed June 24, 2021) developed by three inventors Michael von Dadelszen, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Raghav Aggarwal, Somerville, Massachusetts; and Hongqing Sun, Belmont, Massachusetts, for “Optical zoom in additive manufacturing.”

Polynucleotides Encoding Citrin for the Treatment of Citrullinemia Type 2

MODERNATX, INC., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12239742 B2, initially filed Jan. 21, 2021) developed by nine inventors Paolo Martini, Boston, Massachusetts; Stephen Hoge, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Kerry Benenato, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Vladimir Presnyak, Manchester, New Hampshire; Iain McFadyen, Medford, Massachusetts; Ellalahewage Sathyajith Kumarasinghe, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Jingsong Cao, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Lin Tung Guey, Lexington, Massachusetts; and Staci Sabnis, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Polynucleotides encoding Citrin for the treatment of Citrullinemia type 2.”

Camera Tracking Bar for Computer Assisted Navigation During Surgery

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC., Audubon, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12239388 B2, initially filed March 21, 2022) developed by Thomas Calloway, Pelham, New Hampshire, and Leonid Naimark, Lynn, Massachusetts, for “Camera tracking bar for computer assisted navigation during surgery.”

Machine Learning in Agricultural Planting, Growing, and Harvesting Contexts

INDIGO AG, INC., Charlestown, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12243112 B2, initially filed Aug. 25, 2023) developed by thirty-three inventors David Patrick Perry, Boston, Massachusetts; Geoffrey Albert von Maltzahn, Boston, Massachusetts; Robert Berendes, Riehen, Switzerland; Eric Michael Jeck, San Mateo, California; Barry Loyd Knight, Cordova, Tennessee; Rachel Ariel Raymond, Arlington, Virginia; Ponsi Trivisvavet, Lexington, Massachusetts; Justin Y H Wong, Boston, Massachusetts; Neal Hitesh Rajdev, Lincoln, Massachusetts; Marc-Cedric Joseph Meunier, Dover, Massachusetts; Casey James Leist, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Pranav Ram Tadi, Corona, California; Andrea Lee Flaherty, North Grafton, Massachusetts; Charles David Brummitt, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Naveen Neil Sinha, Somerville, Massachusetts; Jordan Lambert, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Jonathan Hennek, Medford, Massachusetts; Carlos Becco, Buenos Aires, Argentina; Mark Allen, Sydney, Australia; Daniel Bachner, Sao Paulo, Brazil; Fernando Derossi, Boston, Massachusetts; Ewan Lamont, Charlestown, Massachusetts; Rob Lowenthal, Brooklyn, New York; Dan Creagh, Chicago, Illinois; Steve Abramson, Waltham, Massachusetts; Ben Allen, Cedar Park, Texas; Jyoti Shankar, Charlestown, Massachusetts; Chris Moscardini, Amesbury, Massachusetts; Jeremy Crane, Boston, Massachusetts; David Weisman, Somerville, Massachusetts; Gerard Keating, Winchester, Massachusetts; Lauren Moores, Charlestown, Massachusetts; and William Pate, Kingston, New Hampshire, for “Machine learning in agricultural planting, growing, and harvesting contexts.”

Rerouting Network Traffic Based on Detecting Offline Connection

JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC., Sunnyvale, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12244642 B1, initially filed Feb. 9, 2023) developed by three inventors Gert Grammel, Ditzingen, Germany; Ajay Kachrani, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Hao Wang, Kanata, Canada, for “Rerouting network traffic based on detecting offline connection.”

Injection Tooling for Barrel-Shaped Rotating Part

SAFRAN AIRCRAFT ENGINES, Paris, France has been assigned a patent (No. US 12240150 B2, initially filed May 26, 2021) developed by three inventors Raoul Jaussaud, Moissy-Cramayel, France; Hubert Jean Marie Fabre, Moissy-Cramayel, France; and Paul Terry, Franklin, New Hampshire, for “Injection tooling for barrel-shaped rotating part.”

Secure Three-Dimensional Print Files

MARKFORGED, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12242623 B2, initially filed June 14, 2022) developed by three inventors Nicholas Peter Lajeunesse, Hollis, New Hampshire; David Steven Benhaim, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Arthur Edward Plummer, Quincy, Massachusetts, for “Secure three-dimensional print files.”

Gantry for a Particle Therapy System

MEVION MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC., Littleton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12245355 B2, initially filed Feb. 18, 2022) developed by seven inventors Yan Zhang, Hudson, Massachusetts; Gerrit Townsend Zwart, Durham, New Hampshire; James Cooley, Boxborough, Massachusetts; Mark R. Jones, Bolton, Massachusetts; Honghai Song, Setauket, New York; Yan Liu, Kunshan, China; and Xunjie Yu, Southbridge, Massachusetts, for “Gantry for a particle therapy system.”

Soilless Growth Media for Indoor Agriculture

NEW AEROFARMS, INC., Ringgold, Virginia has been assigned a patent (No. US 12239057 B2, initially filed Nov. 25, 2019) developed by Edward D. Harwood, Ithaca, New York, and James Zeiba, Derry, New Hampshire, for “Soilless growth media for indoor agriculture.”

Portable Dieless Hand Held Power Tools

HUBBELL INC., Shelton, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12244113 B2, initially filed Oct. 22, 2018) developed by three inventors John David Lefavour, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Thomas Romeo Faucher, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Lawrence Brown, Allenstown, New Hampshire, for “Portable dieless hand held power tools.”

Medical Device Integrated With Portable Display and Functionality

ZOLL MEDICAL CORPORATION, Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12239841 B2, initially filed Feb. 2, 2023) developed by six inventors Gary A Freeman, Waltham, Massachusetts; Paolo Giacometti, North Grafton, Massachusetts; Timothy F Stever, Lowell, Massachusetts; Frederick K Newey, Pelham, New Hampshire; Andrew E Fleischacker, Bedford, New Hampshire; and Suzanne Crowell, Beverly, Massachusetts, for “Medical device integrated with portable display and functionality.”

Mobile Robot Having a Removable Wheel-Drive Assembly

LOCUS ROBOTICS CORP., Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12240550 B2, initially filed Nov. 22, 2021) developed by six inventors Brad Edward Fiore, Vernon, Connecticut; Colin Alexander Davis, New Orleans, Louisiana; John Stephen Lanier, New Orleans, Louisiana; Seth Edwards Allen, Newton, New Hampshire; Peter Sussman, Wilmington, Massachusetts; and John Hayes, Boston, Massachusetts, for “Mobile robot having a removable wheel-drive assembly.”

Solid State Circuit Breaker

ONX, INC., Georgetown, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12244133 B2, initially filed March 25, 2024) developed by four inventors Jumie Yuventi, Sacramento, California; Bahman Sharifipour, Newington, New Hampshire; Liyang Zhang, Irvine, California; and Bruno Bambaren, Mountain View, California, for “Solid state circuit breaker.”

Systems, Methods, and Apparatuses for Confidence Mapping of Shear Wave Imaging

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Eindhoven, Netherlands has been assigned a patent (No. US 12239488 B2, initially filed Dec. 20, 2023) developed by eight inventors Ji Cao, Bothell, Washington; Lars Jonas Olsson, Woodinville, Washington; Vijay Thakur Shamdasani, Kenmore, Washington; David Wesley Clark, Derry, New Hampshire; Hua Xie, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Jean-Luc Francois-Marie Robert, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Alexey Viktorovich Cherepakhin, Lake Forest Park, Washington; and Bruce Adrian Kincy, Snohomish, Washington, for “Systems, methods, and apparatuses for confidence mapping of shear wave imaging.”

Methods and Systems of Multi-Assay Processing and Analysis

ABBOTT MOLECULAR INC., Des Plaines, Illinois has been assigned a patent (No. US 12241131 B2, initially filed July 30, 2021) developed by four inventors Frank Pawlowski, Amherst, New Hampshire; Joseph P. Skinner, Libertyville, Illinois; Jack Kessler, Southborough, Massachusetts; and Sonal Sadaria Nana, Chicago, Illinois, for “Methods and systems of multi-assay processing and analysis.”

Cache Invalidation Across Distributed Microservices

ORACLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Redwood Shores, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12242382 B2, initially filed Sept. 30, 2022) developed by Riaz Ahmad Aimandi, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Vadim Morgunov, Santa Clara, California, for “Cache invalidation across distributed microservices.”

Systems and Methods for Non-Invasive Pressure Measurements

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Eindhoven, Netherlands has been assigned a patent (No. US 12239479 B2, initially filed April 13, 2021) developed by five inventors Jimmy Li-Shin Su, Arlington, Massachusetts; David Prater, Andover, Massachusetts; Patrick Gabriels Rafter, Windham, New Hampshire; Alexandra Goncalves, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Lydia Rivera, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for non-invasive pressure measurements.”

Tankless Water Heater Isolation Valve Assembly

WATTS REGULATOR CO., North Andover, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12241640 B2, initially filed Jan. 17, 2023) developed by James Erhardt, Bedford, New Hampshire, and Mahyar Esmaili, Wilmot, New Hampshire, for “Tankless water heater isolation valve assembly.”

Systems and Methods for OCT-guided Treatment of a Patient

SPRYTE MEDICAL, INC., Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12239412 B2, initially filed May 21, 2020) developed by eight inventors Christopher C. Petroff, Groton, Massachusetts; Christopher L. Petersen, Carlisle, Massachusetts; David W. Kolstad, Carlisle, Massachusetts; Giovanni J. Ughi, Arlington, Massachusetts; Lindsy M. Peterson, Woburn, Massachusetts; Benjamin Duncan, Watertown, Massachusetts; R. Maxwell Flaherty, Topsfield, Massachusetts; and J. Christopher Flaherty, Nottingham, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for OCT-guided treatment of a patient.”

Colored Electrophoretic Displays Using Same Polarity Reversing Address Pulse

E INK CORPORATION, Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12243498 B2, initially filed March 25, 2021) developed by sixteen inventors Stephen J. Telfer, Arlington, Massachusetts; Stephen Bull, Windham, New Hampshire; Alain Bouchard, Boston, Massachusetts; Craig A. Herb, Medford, Massachusetts; Kosta Ladavac, Somerville, Massachusetts; Ana L. Lattes, Newton, Massachusetts; Jennifer M. Morrison, Watertown, Massachusetts; Richard J. Paolini, Jr., Framingham, Massachusetts; Michael Thomas Regan, Troutman, North Carolina; Luke M. Slominski, Sharon, Massachusetts; Lee Yezek, Watertown, Massachusetts; Kenneth R. Crounse, Somerville, Massachusetts; J. Ryan Kruse, Wayland, Massachusetts; Christopher L. Hoogeboom, Burlington, Massachusetts; Jason D. Feick, Auburndale, Massachusetts; and David D. Miller, Wakefield, Massachusetts, for “Colored electrophoretic displays using same polarity reversing address pulse.”

Portable Drug Mixing and Delivery Device and Associated Methods

Eight inventors Brent Buchine, Austin, Texas; Adam R. Standley, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Christopher J. Stepanian, Somerville, Massachusetts; Kaliappanadar Nellaiappan, Watertown, Massachusetts; Cole Constantineau, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Michel Bruehwiler, Newton, Massachusetts; Jeffrey Thomas Chagnon, Bow, New Hampshire; and Robert Brik, Cambridge, Massachusetts, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12239822 B2, initially filed Nov. 5, 2019) for “Portable drug mixing and delivery device and associated methods.”

Securing Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) Payloads

JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC., Sunnyvale, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12244493 B2, initially filed Dec. 7, 2023) developed by five inventors Tarek Saad, Greely, Canada; Manish Talwar, Lunenburg, Massachusetts; Raveendra Torvi, Mountain House, California; Ajay Kachrani, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Kireeti Kompella, Los Altos, California, for “Securing multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) payloads.”

Secure Onboarding of External Compute Fabric in an Edge Horizontal Platform

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12244710 B2, initially filed April 27, 2022) developed by three inventors Anurag Sharma, Cedar Park, Texas; Daniel Cummins, Hudson, New Hampshire; and Linwood Zoller, IV, Lexington, Kentucky, for “Secure onboarding of external compute fabric in an edge horizontal platform.”

Closed Loop Dialysis Treatment Using Adaptive Ultrafiltration Rates

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE HOLDINGS, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12239459 B2, initially filed Nov. 30, 2020) developed by five inventors Louis LeeGrande Barrett, West Point, Utah; Ken Chhi, Fremont, California; David Yuds, Hudson, New Hampshire; Tom Merics, Antioch, California; and Joan Dowd, Concord, California, for “Closed loop dialysis treatment using adaptive ultrafiltration rates.”

Method and System for Secure Over-the-Top Live Video Delivery

TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON (PUBL), Stockholm, Sweden has been assigned a patent (No. US 12244881 B2, initially filed Oct. 25, 2022) developed by three inventors Kevin J. Ma, Nashua, New Hampshire; Robert Hickey, Bedford, Massachusetts; and Paul Tweedale, Andover, Massachusetts, for “Method and system for secure over-the-top live video delivery.”

Techniques for Tailoring Fabrication Environments Based on User, Task, and Expertise

AUTODESK, INC., San Francisco, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12242987 B2, initially filed Aug. 9, 2019) developed by four inventors Jun Gong, Hanover, New Hampshire; Fraser Anderson, Alberta, Canada; George Fitzmaurice, Ontario, Canada; and Tovi Grossman, Ontario, Canada, for “Techniques for tailoring fabrication environments based on user, task, and expertise.”

Display Screen or Portion Thereof With an Animated Graphical User Interface

HISTOSONICS, INC., Plymouth, Minnesota has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1065246 S1, initially filed April 20, 2023) developed by three inventors Erin-Anne Lemieux, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire; Joshua Stopek, Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Joshua A. King, Oregon, Wisconsin, for “Display screen or portion thereof with an animated graphical user interface.”

Predictive System for Optimizing API Behaviors

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12244473 B2, initially filed July 17, 2023) developed by three inventors John A Joyce, Nashua, New Hampshire; Nathan J. Sowatskey, Madrid, Spain; and Shridhar Saurin Shah, San Jose, California, for “Predictive system for optimizing API behaviors.”

System and Method for Providing Wide-Area Imaging and Communications Capability to a Handheld Device

Three inventors Salvatore Erna, Windham, New Hampshire; David Roberts, Gassaway, West Virginia; and Jonathan D. Robbins, Fayetteville, North Carolina, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12244964 B2, initially filed July 23, 2021) for “System and method for providing wide-area imaging and communications capability to a handheld device.”