NH patents through March 16

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through March 16.

***

Double-Diffused Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Transistor Including a Recessed Dielectric

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12249646 B2, initially filed March 15, 2022) developed by four inventors Thomas S. Chung, Kissimmee, Florida; Chung C. Kuo, Manchester, New Hampshire; Maxim Klebanov, Palm Coast, Florida; and Sundar Chetlur, Frisco, Texas, for “Double-diffused metal-oxide-semiconductor transistor including a recessed dielectric.”

***

Single Pass Inkjet Printer for Z-Fold (Fanfold) Materials

ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING, INC., Londonderry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12246533 B2, initially filed March 22, 2023) developed by Juan Escudero Gonzalez, Almazora, Spain, and Elizabeth Logue, Scituate, Massachusetts, for “Single pass inkjet printer for Z-fold (fanfold) materials.”

***

Method for C. Bot Prevention in Low Acid Beverages

KERFLUMMOX HOLDINGS, LLC, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12245620 B2, initially filed Sept. 1, 2023) developed by Janice Benson, Etna, New Hampshire, and Oussama Sabky, Dedham, Massachusetts, for “Method for C. bot prevention in low acid beverages.”

***

Reflex Sight Having Emitter Array

SIG SAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12247808 B2, initially filed Sept. 28, 2022) developed by John P. Nichols, Tigard, Oregon, and Jason Clark, Beaverton, Oregon, for “Reflex sight having emitter array.”

***

System and Method for Providing a Rapid Virtual Diagnostic Companion for Use in Diagnosis of Cancer and Related Conditions Using Immunohistochemistry Based Upon a Neural Network

DARTMOUTH-HITCHCOCK CLINIC, Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12249063 B1, initially filed Oct. 16, 2020) developed by Christopher R. Jackson, White River Junction, Vermont, and Louis J. Vaickus, Etna, New Hampshire, for “System and method for providing a rapid virtual diagnostic companion for use in diagnosis of cancer and related conditions using immunohistochemistry based upon a neural network.”

***

Powered Saw Including Dust Capture Apparatus

PERFECT TRAC OPCO, LLC, Londonderry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12246470 B2, initially filed Feb. 11, 2023) developed by John Merck, Londonderry, New Hampshire, and Reginald A. Ronzello, Sr., Pelham, New Hampshire, for “Powered saw including dust capture apparatus.”

***

Reflex Sight Having Modular Hood

SIG SAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12247807 B2, initially filed Oct. 3, 2023) developed by Andrew W. York, Portland, Oregon, and Drew Essig, Portland, Oregon, for “Reflex sight having modular hood.”

***

Filter Cartridge

SOCLEAN, INC., Peterborough, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1066630 S1, initially filed Nov. 20, 2023) developed by Kurt Michael Maw, Salem, Massachusetts, and Robert A. Charles, New Boston, New Hampshire, for “Filter cartridge.”

***

System, Method, and Apparatus for Electronic Patient Care

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12250261 B2, initially filed April 1, 2022) developed by three inventors John J. Biasi, Lancaster, Massachusetts; Eric L. Pribyl, Manchester, New Hampshire; and David Blumberg, Jr., Deerfield, New Hampshire, for “System, method, and apparatus for electronic patient care.”

***

***

Method and Apparatus for Applying a Rectilinear Biphasic Power Waveform to a Load

ZOLL MEDICAL CORPORATION, Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12246187 B2, initially filed Aug. 22, 2022) developed by James G Radzelovage, Londonderry, New Hampshire, for “Method and apparatus for applying a rectilinear biphasic power waveform to a load.”

***

Power Converters, Power Systems, and Switch Topologies

MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD., Kyoto, Japan has been assigned a patent (No. US 12249915 B2, initially filed Nov. 21, 2023) developed by David Giuliano, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Power converters, power systems, and switch topologies.”

***

Integration of Optoelectronic Devices Comprising Lithium Niobate or Other Pockels Materials

NEWPORT FAB, LLC, Newport Beach, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12248206 B2, initially filed Oct. 27, 2022) developed by Edward Preisler, San Clemente, California, and Oleg Martynov, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Integration of optoelectronic devices comprising lithium niobate or other Pockels materials.”

***

Online Anomaly Detection of Vector Embeddings

EXTREME NETWORKS, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12250239 B2, initially filed Oct. 18, 2023) developed by four inventors Giacomo Bernardi, Varese, Italy; Donagh Horgan, Cork, Ireland; Jeffrey W. Haskell, New Boston, New Hampshire; and Markus Nispel, Boston, Massachusetts, for “Online anomaly detection of vector embeddings.”

***

Display Screen With Graphical User Interface

LIBERTY MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1066354 S1, initially filed Feb. 12, 2021) developed by three inventors Richard Brigham Pendleton, Eliot, Maine; Troy Michael Campano, Dover, New Hampshire; and Christopher Weed, Oregon, Wisconsin, for “Display screen with graphical user interface.”

***

Swir See-Spot, Laser Target Acquisition, Tracking, and PRF Decoding Nightvision System

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Melbourne, Florida has been assigned a patent (No. US 12250438 B2, initially filed Feb. 7, 2023) developed by four inventors Nathanael D. Hunt, Wilsonville, Alabama; James A. LeBeau, Tempe, Arizona; Jon D. Burnsed, Tempe, Arizona; and Joseph C. Ottney, Newmarket, New Hampshire, for ”Swir see-spot, laser target acquisition, tracking, and PRF decoding nightvision system.”

***

Electrical Cable Hangers

HUBBELL INC., Shelton, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12249822 B2, initially filed March 10, 2023) developed by Evan Ronald Martin, Litchfield, New Hampshire, for “Electrical cable hangers.”

***

System and Method for Geo-Referencing Object on Floor

Two inventors, Brian Earp, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Jan-Phillipp Mohr, Hamburg, Germany, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12249093 B2, initially filed Feb. 25, 2022) for “System and method for geo-referencing object on floor.”

***

Encrypted File Name Metadata in a Distributed File System Directory Entry

RED HAT, INC., Raleigh, North Carolina has been assigned a patent (No. US 12248597 B2, initially filed Aug. 24, 2021) developed by Patrick Donnelly, Bedford, New Hampshire, and Jeffrey Layton, Wake Forest, North Carolina, for “Encrypted file name metadata in a distributed file system directory entry.”

***

Driving Methods for a Variable Light Transmission Device

E INK CORPORATION, Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12248226 B2, initially filed Jan. 17, 2023) developed by six inventors Kosta Ladavac, Somerville, Massachusetts; Richard J. Paolini, Jr., Framingham, Massachusetts; Stephen J. Telfer, Arlington, Massachusetts; Lee Yezek, Watertown, Massachusetts; Sunil Krishna Sainis, Melrose, Massachusetts; and Peter Carsten Bailey Widger, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Driving methods for a variable light transmission device.”

***

Footwear Upper

SR HOLDINGS, LLC, New York, New York has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1065807 S1, initially filed Nov. 23, 2022) developed by Anthony Travaglini, Sandown, New Hampshire, for “Footwear upper.”

***

System and Method for Supporting Partitions in a Multitenant Application Server Environment

ORACLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Redwood Shores, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12250267 B2, initially filed Oct. 17, 2022) developed by seven inventors Rajiv Mordani, Sunnyvale, California; Nazrul Islam, Santa Clara, California; Joseph Di Pol, Sunnyvale, California; Peter Bower, Hollis, New Hampshire; Timothy Quinn, Lake Forest, Illinois; Lawrence Feigen, Watchung, New Jersey; and Abhijit Kumar, Cupertino, California, for “System and method for supporting partitions in a multitenant application server environment.”

***

Peripheral Neural Interface via Nerve Regeneration to Distal Tissues

MASSACHUSETTS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY, Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12245956 B2, initially filed Dec. 14, 2020) developed by five inventors Hugh M. Herr, Concord, New Hampshire; Ronald R. Riso, Carlisle, Massachusetts; Katherine W. Song, Sunnyvale, California; Richard J. Casler, Jr., Los Gatos, California; and Matthew J. Carty, Somerville, Massachusetts, for “Peripheral neural interface via nerve regeneration to distal tissues.”

***

Optimization of Biomass-Based Fermentations

DANSTAR FERMENT AG, Zug, Switzerland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12247208 B2, initially filed May 23, 2018) developed by five inventors Emily Agnes Stonehouse, Etna, New Hampshire; John Evan Eck McBride, Lyme, New Hampshire; Kristen M. Deleault, Canaan, New Hampshire; Zachary Losordo, Norwich, Vermont; and Mitchell Codd, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Optimization of biomass-based fermentations.”

***

Systems and Methods Including User Authentication

ORCHID AUTHENTICATION SYSTEMS INC., Wilmington, Delaware has been assigned a patent (No. US 12248555 B2, initially filed Jan. 29, 2024) developed by four inventors John N. Irwin, III, Greenwich, Connecticut; Priscilla Babb, Walnut, California; R. Maxwell Flaherty, Topsfield, Massachusetts; and J. Christopher Flaherty, Nottingham, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods including user authentication.”

***

Phase Detection Circuitry for High-Frequency Phase Error Detection

SYNOPSYS, INC., Sunnyvale, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12248335 B2, initially filed March 9, 2023) developed by Choon H. Leong, Portland, Oregon, and Cuneyt Demirdag, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Phase detection circuitry for high-frequency phase error detection.”

***

Automating Data Load Operations for in-Memory Data Warehouses

ORACLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Redwood Shores, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12248444 B1, initially filed Dec. 14, 2023) developed by six inventors Fotis Savva, Belfast, United Kingdom; Farhan Tauheed, Zurich, Switzerland; Marc Jolles, Zurich, Switzerland; Onur Kocberber, Thalwil, Switzerland; Seema Sundara, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Nipun Agarwal, Saratoga, California, for “Automating data load operations for in-memory data warehouses.”

***

Dynamic Optical Assembly for Laser-Based Additive Manufacturing

SEURAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12246488 B2, initially filed July 28, 2022) developed by six inventors James A. DeMuth, Woburn, Massachusetts; Erik Toomre, Los Altos, California; Francis L. Leard, Sudbury, Massachusetts; Kourosh Kamshad, Hudson, New Hampshire; Heiner Fees, Bietigheim-Bissingen, Germany; and Eugene M. Berdichevsky, Oakland, California, for “Dynamic optical assembly for laser-based additive manufacturing.”

***

System and Method for Use of Treatment Device to Reduce Pain Medication Dependency

ROM TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Brookfield, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12249410 B2, initially filed Aug. 9, 2021) developed by eight inventors Steven Mason, Las Vegas, Nevada; Daniel Posnack, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Peter Arn, Roxbury, Connecticut; Wendy Para, Las Vegas, Nevada; S. Adam Hacking, Nashua, New Hampshire; Micheal Mueller, Oil City, Pennsylvania; Joseph Guaneri, Merrick, New York; and Jonathan Greene, Denver, Colorado, for “System and method for use of treatment device to reduce pain medication dependency.”

***

Display Screen With Graphical User Interface

LIBERTY MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1066355 S1, initially filed Feb. 12, 2021) developed by three inventors Richard Brigham Pendleton, Eliot, Maine; Troy Michael Campano, Dover, New Hampshire; and Christopher Weed, Oregon, Wisconsin, for “Display screen with graphical user interface.”

***

Inference-Based Detection of Proximity Changes

IMPRIVATA, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12250542 B2, initially filed May 6, 2022) developed by seven inventors Alain Slak, Bedford, Massachusetts; Paul Bradford, Bedford, Massachusetts; Boris Boruchovich, Bedford, Massachusetts; Lou Bergandi, Fallbrook, California; Jay Tucker, Arlington, Massachusetts; Joel Lemieux, Natick, Massachusetts; and Jason Mafera, Francestown, New Hampshire, for “Inference-based detection of proximity changes.”

***

Bi-Layer Multi-Well Cell Culture Platform

THE CHARLES STARK DRAPER LABORATORY, INC., Cambridge, Maryland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12247190 B2, initially filed April 26, 2021) developed by six inventors Jonathan R. Coppeta, Windham, New Hampshire; Joseph L Charest, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Else M. Vedula, Brookline, Massachusetts; Jeffrey T. Borenstein, Newton, Massachusetts; Abigail June Spencer, Boston, Massachusetts; and Brett C. Isenberg, West Newton, Massachusetts, for “Bi-layer multi-well cell culture platform.”

***

Display Screen With Graphical User Interface

LIBERTY MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1066356 S1, initially filed Feb. 12, 2021) developed by Stephen Joseph Toth, Boston, Massachusetts, and Linnae Dawn Selinga, Hampton, New Hampshire, for “Display screen with graphical user interface.”

***

System and Method for Securing Diagnostic Data Collection Using Dual Encryption

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12248588 B2, initially filed July 14, 2022) developed by Bradley K. Goodman, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Joseph Caisse, Burlington, Massachusetts, for “System and method for securing diagnostic data collection using dual encryption.”

***

Methods and Systems for Selecting an Optimal Proof System for Zero-Knowledge and Other Proofs

TURBO PROTOCOL, INC., Palo Alto, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12250316 B2, initially filed Feb. 22, 2023) developed by five inventors Aaron B. Greenblatt, Redwood City, California; Francesca Scire-Scappuzzo, Lexington, Massachusetts; Soham Bhattacharya, San Jose, California; Sahil Mahendrakar, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Saloni Gupta, Cupertino, California, for “Methods and systems for selecting an optimal proof system for zero-knowledge and other proofs.”

***

Address Boundary Functions for Physical and Localized Addresses

SIFIVE, INC., Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12248405 B2, initially filed Sept. 26, 2023) developed by five inventors Dean Liberty, Nashua, New Hampshire; Robert P. Adler, Santa Clara, California; Henry Cook, Berkeley, California; Abderrahmane Sensaoui, Marseilles, France; and Perrine Peresse, Tourrettes-sur-Loup, France, for “Address boundary functions for physical and localized addresses.”

***

Dielectric Substrate and Method of Forming the Same

VERSIV COMPOSITES LIMITED, Kilrush, Ireland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12250767 B2, initially filed Sept. 21, 2023) developed by three inventors Jennifer Adamchuk, Marlborough, Massachusetts; Gerard T. Buss, Bedford, New Hampshire; and Theresa M. Besozzi, Milford, Massachusetts, for “Dielectric substrate and method of forming the same.”

***

Methods of Preparing a Composite Having Elastomer and Filler

BEYOND LOTUS LLC, Wilmington, Delaware has been assigned a patent (No. US 12247114 B1, initially filed Nov. 22, 2024) developed by fifteen inventors Yakov E. Kutsovsky, Arlington, Massachusetts; Martin C. Green, Boxborough, Massachusetts; Ping Zhang, Westford, Massachusetts; Dhaval A Doshi, Lexington, Massachusetts; Jiaxi Li, Nashua, New Hampshire; Michael D. Morris, Nashua, New Hampshire; Brian N. Hult, Arlington, Massachusetts; Ralph E. Dickinson, Dracut, Massachusetts; Irina S. Yurovskaya, Corpus Christi, Texas; Frederick H. Rumpf, Billerica, Massachusetts; Satyan Choudhary, Billerica, Massachusetts; Hassan M. Ali, Andover, Massachusetts; Ani T. Nikova, Winchester, Massachusetts; Jincheng Xiong, Boxborough, Massachusetts; and Michael Beaulieu, Bolton, Massachusetts, for “Methods of preparing a composite having elastomer and filler.”

***

Series Arc Detection Firmware

ACLARA TECHNOLOGIES LLC, St. Louis, Missouri has been assigned a patent (No. US 12248034 B2, initially filed April 21, 2023) developed by six inventors Scott David Brown, North Conway, New Hampshire; Curtis Whitmore Crittenden, Milbridge, Maine; Richard B. Martyn, Jr., East Kingston, New Hampshire; Thomas Lee McDougall, Milton, New Hampshire; Lewis Fink, Sanford, Maine; and Charles Andrew Waters, Durham, New Hampshire, for “Series arc detection firmware.”

***

Graph Based Processing of Multidimensional Hierarchical Data

CAPITAL ONE SERVICES, LLC, McLean, Virginia has been assigned a patent (No. US 12248952 B2, initially filed Sept. 7, 2023) developed by five inventors Jiashen Fang, Princeton, New Jersey; Joakim Klas Gunnar Fagerstedt Cedin, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Kirk Brunson, Derry, New Hampshire; Ryan Griffin, Millbury, Massachusetts; and Cavan Spillane Stone, Maynard, Massachusetts, for “Graph based processing of multidimensional hierarchical data.”