An NH lake struggles with cyanobacteria blooms even in winter

We all know about cyanobacteria blooms in summer, when slimy stuff appears on the surface of ponds and lakes, releasing toxins that can hurt people or pets. New Hampshire Bulletin has a story about Partridge Lake near Littleton which is seeing these blooms even in winter. They’re looking to dose it with aluminum – in other words treating the symptoms not the cause, which is warming climate combined with nutrient runoff.

The whole story is here. This may be the only news account you read today with “floc” as a central piece of information,