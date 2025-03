This is a good month to become a precipitation watcher

Regular readers (hi, family!) know that I’ve long measured daily rain and snowfall for CoCoRaHS. With the Trump Team’s incoherent slashing of NOAA to benefit private weather companies, this collection of citizen-science data will become even more important.

So why don’t you join it? The organization has a competition every March to see which state can sign up the most new observers. New Hampshire has never done very well; maybe this year will be different.

Check it out here.