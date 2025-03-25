Partial solar eclipse at sunrise Saturday



If you’re an early riser, Saturday will give you a chance to see a partial solar eclipse just as the sun is rising.

While it won’t be as dramatic as last year’s total eclipse, the combination of the almost-complete eclipse with sunrise could be spectacular.

“This one is special because it will begin just as the sun is starting to rise over the horizon so it should offer a stunning crescent-shaped sun during sunrise,” said John Gianforte, director of the University of New Hampshire’s observatory.

The maximum eclipse will occur shortly before sunrise, so the sun will slowly be growing once it is visible throughout the Northeast.

Even with a partial eclipse, it is not safe to look directly at the sun without protection. With any luck you’ve still got the special glasses you obtained for last summer’s eclipse!

Solar eclipses happen when the moon gets between the Earth and the sun, casting a shadow that moves across our planet. This event will only be a partial eclipse because the orientation of the three celestial bodies means the central part of the moon’s shadow will just miss Earth. Even the International Space Station won’t quite get into the central shadow.

Sunrise in Concord is slated for 6:40 a.m. on Saturday.