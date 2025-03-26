Our weather isn’t great for EV range, study says

Green Car Reports has a story about a study of the effect of weather on EV range in various states – and it says Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont are the most affected. The whole story is here.

Vaisala, a Finnish instrumented measurement firm, analyzed the effect of weather and road conditions on EV range across the Lower 48 states, looking at how these factors affected range at different times of the year. That analysis involved not only temperature by month, but also winds, rolling resistance from snow, air density, and solar radiation, among other factors.

The top five states for EV range, based on a median and across all local climatic conditions were Arizona, Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Louisiana. The bottom five were the more northern—and frigid—Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, North Dakota, and Minnesota.

The difference wasn’t huge – 10% or so – but it wasn’t nothing, either. And as some commenters have pointed out, Norway leads the world in EV adoption and it’s not exactly balmy there.