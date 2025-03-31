A good new potential law: Penalties for balloon releases

I am no fan of the GOP agenda of the state’s current legislature but that doesn’t mean I disagree with everything they do. Consider HB387 passed by the New Hampshire House on March 20, makes releasing 20 or more balloons into the air a violation offense. First time offenders would face a charge of $250 which would increase to $500 for subsequent offenses.

That’s great! Well done. Deflated plastic or metallic balloons that fall back to earth all over the place are at best a litter annoyance and at worse a real environmental problem. I wish the bill didn’t have a numerical minimum but it’s better than nothing; let’s hope the Senate and Gov. Ayotte don’t fall for the “but our freedoms!” whine and pass it.