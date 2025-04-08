Science Cafe NH to discuss drug development

Science Cafe NH in Nashua is discussing drug development at its Tuesday, April 15 meeting:
The journey from lab bench to the pharmacy shelf for new drugs is typically long (>10 years) and costly (hundreds of millions of $ or more). This discussion highlight some of the barriers to discover, development, approval, and marketing of new drugs and devices. Major issues include finding the appropriate molecule to treat a specific disease, how to ensure efficacy with compromising safety, scale-up of production, extensive clinical trials, and the issues in regulatory approval to market. Finally, a discussion of what leads to drug costs to both the medical system and to consumers.
Science Cafe NH is now held at Soel Sistas, 30 Temple St. in downtown Nashua (in what locals still call Indian Head Plaza). It runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m.