State-owned dams have a deterioration problem

Interesting look at New Hampshire’s dam situation from New Hampshire Bulletin (story is here), talking about a long-running problem: it costs money to keep dams in shape, we don’t want to spend the money so lots of dams are in bad shape, and most of them serve no purpose any more so we should just get rid of them but that also costs money we don’t want to spend. Adding to the problem: People have built lots of houses downstream of these dams which increases the risk factor.

I’ve written similar stories in years past. This is yet another example of the truism that nobody ever wants to spend money on maintenance.