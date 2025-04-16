Trump exempts coal-fired plants, including the one in Bow, from emissions rule

From Associated Press: The Trump administration has granted nearly 70 coal-fired power plants a two-year exemption from federal requirements to reduce emissions of toxic chemicals such as mercury, arsenic and benzene.

A list quietly posted as of Tuesday on the Environmental Protection Agency’s website lists 47 power providers which operate at least 66 coal-fired plants that are receiving exemptions from the Biden-era rules under the Clean Air Act, including a regulation limiting air pollution from mercury and other toxins. The actions follow an executive order last week by President Donald Trump aimed at boosting the struggling coal industry, a reliable but polluting energy source that’s long been in decline.

From me: On the list is Merrimack Station in Bow, operated by Granite Shore Power. That plant has obligations to provide peak power through at least next year. GSP has said it will eventually replace it with solar and batteries, taking advantage of its terrific connections to the grid, but will first work to put batteries at the long-closed Schiller power plant in Portsmouth.

Those announcements came before Trump was elected with his promise to keep electricity generation back in the previous century. I don’t know what will happen to GSP’s plans – last week they issued this cautious statement: “Granite Shore Power is reviewing the recently issued Executive Orders related to energy policy. As we do so, we continue to move forward with our long-term vision for the redevelopment of these sites.”

Merrimack Station shouldn’t produce much in the way of mercury emissions because of the half-million-dollar scrubber that was installed a decade ago after a long fight of who would pay for it and whether the plant should just be closed.