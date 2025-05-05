If you do an NH trash survey you’ll find a lot that shouldn’t be there

NH Bulletin has a story about an analysis of trash from throughout New Hampshire (story is here) which found, no surprise, that alot of what we shove into landfills could go somewhere else:
The team found 41.5% of what was disposed of was not recyclable in New Hampshire. But the other trash included materials that were commonly targeted in recycling programs (14.6%), recyclable through special collection (11.5%), potentially recyclable (8.1%), and recyclable organics (24.3%), such as food waste.
The most common refuse found in municipal solid waste was unpackaged food waste (almost 12%), compostable paper (just under 8%), and packaged food waste (roughly 7%).
“What I see is that a very significant amount of the material that we are throwing away in New Hampshire could be recycled or composted or otherwise better managed,” said Reagan Bissonnette, the executive director of the Northeast Resource Recovery Association, a recycling nonprofit, and a member of the working group.