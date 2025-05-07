NH can now gamble with – sorry, I mean invest in – bitcoin and its cronies

A decade ago the idea that the state could invest in bitcoin would have been exciting. But years of watching cryptocurrency serve only to dodge taxes, launder money and delude small investors, providing no actual use that helps society, makes me realize it is at best a stunt and at worst a scam. So I’m not excited.

Here’s a Globe story about the bill Ayotte just signed that adds cryptocurrency to the list of things that the state treasurer is allowed to invest in. New Hampshire is the first state to take the plunge but probably won’t be the last. Libertarians love regulation-light crypto with its cool singularity vibe.

The new law does have some limits thankfully, reports the globe: