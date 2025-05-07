Science on Tap to discuss soil microbes (which is more interesting than it sounds)

The SEE Science Center’s twelfth season of Science on Tap discussions concludes on Tuesday, May 13. Science on Tap events are informal discussions with local scientists and experts on a particular topic.

On Tuesday the topic will be: Something’s Afoot Underfoot. Join us to take a closer look at soil microbes and the role they play in our world. Discover how climate and soil microbes relate. Discuss the connection between human health and soil health. Our panelists will include Serita Frey, Phd., Professor of Natural Resources & the Environment, University of New Hampshire, editor-in-chief for Issues in Ecology and Jessica Ernakovich, Phd. Associate Professor, Natural Resources and the Environment, University of New Hampshire.

Science on Tap discussions are free and open to the public, but advanced sign up is appreciated. Science on Tap is held at Stark Brewing Co. in Bo’s Lounge and function room at 500 Commercial Street Manchester. Doors open at 5:00pm, the discussions begin at 6:00pm. Attendees are welcome to order from the food and beverage menu during the event.

Attendees can RSVP on the SEE Science Center website: see-sciencecenter.org/science-on-tap/