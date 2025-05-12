Hooray – NH patents are back!

The weekly list of New Hampshire-related patents has been on hold because of problems caused by Doge team’s uninformed “efficiency” (ha!) drive amid federal agencies. Targeted News Service has fixed the problem.

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire from May 4 through may 11

***

Angle Sensor

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12292280 B2, initially filed Dec. 20, 2022) developed by three inventors Yannick Vuillermet, Voglans, France; Xavier Blanc, Annecy, France; and Andreas P. Friedrich, Metz-Tessy, France, for “Angle sensor.”

***

Coolant Flow Partition for Cooling 3U Boards in 6U Chassis

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12295122 B2, initially filed May 10, 2023) developed by four inventors Richard E. Berkenbush, Pompton Plains, New Jersey; Robert E. Scholl, Morristown, New Jersey; Meredith T. Thanos, Morris Plains, New Jersey; and Robert S. Foster, Wharton, New Jersey, for “Coolant flow partition for cooling 3U boards in 6U chassis.”

***

System and Method for Rapid and Accurate Histologic Analysis of Tumor Margins Using Machine Learning

DARTMOUTH-HITCHCOCK CLINIC, Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12293836 B2, initially filed Nov. 27, 2023) developed by three inventors Matthew LeBoeuf, Hanover, New Hampshire; Louis J. Vaickus, Etna, New Hampshire; and Joshua J. Levy, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “System and method for rapid and accurate histologic analysis of tumor margins using machine learning.”

***

Sanitizing Humidifier

SOCLEAN, INC., Peterborough, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1073896 S1, initially filed March 17, 2021) developed by three inventors James Knight, Peterborough, New Hampshire; Ashley James Nye Legg, Peterborough, New Hampshire; and Graham Kelly, Peterborough, New Hampshire, for “Sanitizing humidifier.”

***

T-Cell Receptor-Deficient T Cell Compositions

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12291723 B2, initially filed June 22, 2020) developed by Charles L. Sentman, West Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “T-cell receptor-deficient T cell compositions.”

***

Systems and Methods for Fastening a Faceguard to a Helmet

BAUER HOCKEY LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12290127 B2, initially filed Oct. 1, 2020) developed by three inventors Jacques Durocher, Saint-Jerome, Canada; Carolyn Steele, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Marie-Claude Genereux, Sainte-Therese, Canada, for “Systems and methods for fastening a faceguard to a helmet.”

***

Footwear Upper

SAUCONY, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1073284 S1, initially filed Jan. 25, 2023) developed by Aaron P. St. Peter, Hampstead, New Hampshire, and Isaac R. Neaves, Somerville, Massachusetts, for “Footwear upper.”

***

Adjustable Illuminator for Photodynamic Therapy and Diagnosis

SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES, INC., Princeton, New Jersey has been assigned a patent (No. US 12290700 B2, initially filed Aug. 16, 2022) developed by three inventors Thomas Boyajian, Wilmington, Massachusetts; Mark Carota, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; and Brian Mazejka, Salem, New Hampshire, for “Adjustable illuminator for photodynamic therapy and diagnosis.”

***

Sandwich Assays in Droplets

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC., Hercules, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12292440 B2, initially filed May 2, 2024) developed by Michael L. Samuels, Windham, New Hampshire, and Darren Roy Link, Lexington, Massachusetts, for “Sandwich assays in droplets.”

***

Grooved, Stacked-Plate Superconducting Magnets and Electrically Conductive Terminal Blocks and Related Construction Techniques

COMMONWEALTH FUSION SYSTEMS LLC, Devens, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12293871 B2, initially filed Sept. 28, 2023) developed by sixteen inventors Brian Labombard, Belmont, Massachusetts; Robert S. Granetz, Newton, Massachusetts; James Irby, Natick, Massachusetts; Rui Vieira, Billerica, Massachusetts; William Beck, Alton Bay, New Hampshire; Daniel Brunner, Savannah, Georgia; Jeffrey Doody, Melrose, Massachusetts; Martin Greenwald, Belmont, Massachusetts; Zachary Hartwig, Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts; Philip Michael, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Robert Mumgaard, Boston, Massachusetts; Alexey Radovinsky, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Shunichi Shiraiwa, Acton, Massachusetts; Brandon N. Sorbom, Cambridge, Massachusetts; John Wright, Melrose, Massachusetts; and Lihua Zhou, Woburn, Massachusetts, for “Grooved, stacked-plate superconducting magnets and electrically conductive terminal blocks and related construction techniques.”

***

Electrostatic Spray Drying Nozzle Assembly

SPRAYING SYSTEMS CO., Wheaton, Illinois has been assigned a patent (No. US 12290829 B2, initially filed March 22, 2022) developed by four inventors Thomas E. Ackerman, Francestown, New Hampshire; Lyndon John A. Wee Sit, Hudson, New Hampshire; Donald W. Weinstein, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Dave C. Huffman, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Electrostatic spray drying nozzle assembly.”

***

Local Power Storage Automation

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12292772 B2, initially filed July 19, 2023) developed by three inventors James R. Salvadore, Amherst, New Hampshire; Jimmy P. Nyhan, Riverstick, Ireland; and Arieh Don, Newton, Massachusetts, for “Local power storage automation.”

***

SRAM With Backside Cross-Couple

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12295133 B2, initially filed April 25, 2022) developed by four inventors Ruilong Xie, Niskayuna, New York; Albert M Chu, Nashua, New Hampshire; Carl Radens, LaGrangeville, New York; and Kisik Choi, Watervliet, New York, for ”SRAM with backside cross-couple.”

***

Systems and Methods for Additive Manufacturing Operations

DIVERGENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Los Angeles, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12292384 B2, initially filed May 10, 2024) developed by seven inventors Vivek R. Dave, Concord, New Hampshire; Mark J. Cola, Santa Fe, New Mexico; R. Bruce Madigan, Butte, Montana; Alberto Castro, Santa Fe, New Mexico; Glenn Wikle, Santa Fe, New Mexico; Lars Jacquemetton, Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Peter Campbell, Albuquerque, New Mexico, for “Systems and methods for additive manufacturing operations.”

***

Post Drop-Off Passenger Assistance

MOTIONAL AD LLC, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12291228 B2, initially filed June 22, 2022) developed by three inventors Bence Cserna, East Boston, Massachusetts; Alexander Brown, Dover, New Hampshire; and Kevin C. Gall, Dover, New Hampshire, for “Post drop-off passenger assistance.”

***

Multi-Rate and Multi-Modulation Ont and Olt

ARRIS ENTERPRISES LLC, Horsham, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12294818 B2, initially filed April 13, 2023) developed by four inventors David Bowler, Stow, Massachusetts; Bruce C. Pratt, Bedford, New Hampshire; John Charles Chamberlain, Hickory, North Carolina; and Erik J. Gronvall, Bloomington, Minnesota, for “Multi-rate and multi-modulation ont and olt.”

***

Pivot-Arm Assembly for a Helmet Mounted Headset

GENTEX CORPORATION, Simpson, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12290130 B2, initially filed March 5, 2020) developed by three inventors Nathan E. Winters, Merrimack, New Hampshire; David C. Rogers, Carbondale, Pennsylvania; and Michael D. Aaskov, Ketchum, Idaho, for “Pivot-arm assembly for a helmet mounted headset.”

***

Isolated Physical Networks for Network Function Virtualization

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS OPERATING COMPANY, INC., Westford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12293209 B2, initially filed March 16, 2022) developed by Paul Miller, Derry, New Hampshire, for “Isolated physical networks for network function virtualization.”

***

Handheld Ultrasound Scanner With Display Retention and Associated Devices, Systems, and Methods

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Eindhoven, Netherlands has been assigned a patent (No. US 12290401 B2, initially filed March 3, 2021) developed by six inventors McKee Dunn Poland, Andover, Massachusetts; James Christopher Taylor, State College, Pennsylvania; Sean Joseph Kyne, Brookline, Massachusetts; Elaina Mansur, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Richard Allan Hager, Derry, New Hampshire; and Bernard Joseph Savord, Andover, Massachusetts, for “Handheld ultrasound scanner with display retention and associated devices, systems, and methods.”

***

Devices and Methods for the Treatment of Body Surface Disorders

VERRICA PHARMACEUTICALS INC., West Chester, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12290651 B2, initially filed June 15, 2018) developed by five inventors Matthew Gene Davidson, Venice, California; Jayson Michael Rieger, Charlottesville, Virginia; Eugene Scavola, Charlottesville, Virginia; Paul Daly, Plymouth, New Hampshire; and Howard Welgus, West Chester, Pennsylvania, for “Devices and methods for the treatment of body surface disorders.”

***

System and Method for Enforcing a Security Framework for High-Risk Operations

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12294587 B2, initially filed April 18, 2023) developed by Bradley K. Goodman, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Joseph Caisse, Burlington, Massachusetts, for “System and method for enforcing a security framework for high-risk operations.”

***

Thermal Compensation Methods for Laser Energy Delivery for Additive Manufacturing Using Heating and Cooling Elements

SEURAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12290858 B2, initially filed Feb. 26, 2024) developed by eight inventors Ning Duanmu, Nashua, New Hampshire; James A. DeMuth, Woburn, Massachusetts; Andrew J. Bayramian, Marblehead, Massachusetts; Yiyu Shen, Tewksbury, Massachusetts; Drew W. Kissinger, Carlisle, Massachusetts; Robbert van der Bijl, Deerfield, New Hampshire; Susanne Kras, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; and Joseph Gillespie, Boxford, Massachusetts, for “Thermal compensation methods for laser energy delivery for additive manufacturing using heating and cooling elements.”

***

Sensor for Concrete Static Modulus of Elasticity in Situ Measurement

LAFAYETTE COLLEGE, Easton, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12292414 B2, initially filed May 20, 2024) developed by three inventors David M. Mante, Easton, Pennsylvania; Zachary W. Coleman, Brodheadsville, Pennsylvania; and Aaron Buck, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Sensor for concrete static modulus of elasticity in situ measurement.”

***

Catheter Placement System With Stiffening System

BARD ACCESS SYSTEMS, INC., Salt Lake City, Utah has been assigned a patent (No. US 12290644 B2, initially filed Oct. 28, 2021) developed by four inventors Taylor C. Tobin, Nashua, New Hampshire; Jacquelyn N. Phelps, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Glade H. Howell, Draper, Utah; and Kyle G. Thornley, Farmington, Utah, for “Catheter placement system with stiffening system.”

***

Pluggable Transceiver to Facilitate Network Traffic Analysis

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC., Chandler, Arizona has been assigned a patent (No. US 12294499 B1, initially filed Nov. 3, 2023) developed by four inventors Jason Curry, Raleigh, North Carolina; Seisaku Nomura, Waynesboro, Pennsylvania; Mark Gunville, Hampton, New Hampshire; and Michael Sack, Linden, Michigan, for ”Pluggable transceiver to facilitate network traffic analysis.”

***

Occupancy Sensor

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC BUILDINGS AMERICAS, INC., Carrollton, Texas has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1073509 S1, initially filed Dec. 29, 2022) developed by Lauren Makechnie, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, for “Occupancy sensor.”

***

Methods for Manufacturing Adoptive Cell Therapies

2SEVENTY BIO, INC., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12291722 B2, initially filed April 24, 2015) developed by three inventors Richard Morgan, Center Harbor, New Hampshire; Kevin Friedman, Medford, Massachusetts; and Dawn Maier, North Reading, Massachusetts, for “Methods for manufacturing adoptive cell therapies.”

***