Maine is doing some really innovative energy stuff, unlike a neighboring state

Canary Media has a big story about a couple of interwoven programs being rolled out in Maine to boost heat-pump use in the state that has the highest percentage of homes heated by (ugh) heating oil, combined with efficiency and demand-response systems that will reduce or eliminate any effect on the grid.

“We’ve already invested a lot of money in the grid, and yet it sits largely unused for many hours of the day,” Stoddard said. ​“If we can find ways to manage consumption so that it is occurring during off-peak periods, then it will maximize the use of the grid infrastructure and spread the fixed costs of the utility across many more kilowatt-hours.”

The story is worth a read, it’s right here.