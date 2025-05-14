Maine is doing some really innovative energy stuff, unlike a neighboring state

Canary Media has a big story about a couple of interwoven programs being rolled out in Maine to boost heat-pump use in the state that has the highest percentage of homes heated by (ugh) heating oil, combined with efficiency and demand-response systems that will reduce or eliminate any effect on the grid.
“We’ve already invested a lot of money in the grid, and yet it sits largely unused for many hours of the day,” Stoddard said. “If we can find ways to manage consumption so that it is occurring during off-peak periods, then it will maximize the use of the grid infrastructure and spread the fixed costs of the utility across many more kilowatt-hours.”
The story is worth a read, it’s right here.
Unfortunately Efficiency Maine has just cancelled the incentive for EV chargers to not charge during high peak load. No reason given as to why.