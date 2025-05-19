Patents in NH through May 18

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through May 18.

***

System and Method for Clutter Suppression

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12299952 B1, initially filed June 28, 2022) developed by Jeffrey A. Wallace, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “System and method for clutter suppression.”

***

Dual-Polarized, Ridged Waveguide Magic-T Fed, Wideband Chevron Slot Pair Antenna Element for Direction Finding Applications

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12298415 B2, initially filed Sept. 21, 2022) developed by three inventors Jean L. Kubwimana, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Nicholas C. Denno, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Luke D. St. Martin, Lunenburg, Massachusetts, for “Dual-polarized, ridged waveguide magic-t fed, wideband chevron slot pair antenna element for direction finding applications.”

***

System and Method for Transferring Tissue

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNESHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12297416 B2, initially filed March 4, 2024) developed by three inventors Michael C. Tilley, Amherst, New Hampshire; Richard E. Andrews, Chula Vista, California; and Dane C. Fawkes, Amesbury, Massachusetts, for “System and method for transferring tissue.”

***

System and Method for Scaphoid Fixation

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12295632 B1, initially filed Oct. 16, 2023) developed by three inventors Matthew C. DeWolf, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Alexander Hartov, Enfield, New Hampshire; and Lance G. Warhold, Norwich, Vermont, for “System and method for scaphoid fixation.”

***

Devices, Systems and Methods for Treating Medical Devices Having Passageways With Ozone Gas

SOCLEAN, INC., Peterborough, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12296062 B2, initially filed March 8, 2021) developed by Timothy Leyva, Bellingham, Massachusetts, for “Devices, systems and methods for treating medical devices having passageways with ozone gas.”

***

Lifting Gas Generation

LTAG SYSTEMS LLC, Bow, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12296940 B2, initially filed Oct. 17, 2022) developed by Jonathan T. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, and Alexander Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, for “Lifting gas generation.”

***

Base of a Plastic Container

ENVASES USA, INC., Amherst, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12297027 B2, initially filed Feb. 28, 2024) developed by Matt Dauzvardis, Manhattan, Illinois, and Andrea Delgado Hernandez, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Base of a plastic container.”

***

Method and Apparatus for Immersion Boiler Support

AAVID THERMALLOY, LLC, Laconia, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12302530 B2, initially filed June 3, 2022) developed by three inventors Bradley R. Whitney, Epsom, New Hampshire; Michael Beliveau, Belmont, New Hampshire; and Frederic Elie Philippon, Kirkland, Washington, for “Method and apparatus for immersion boiler support.”

***

Transimpedance Amplifier Having T-Network Feedback Architecture and Method Thereof

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12301174 B2, initially filed March 1, 2022) developed by Gregory S. Notaro, Bedford, New Hampshire, and James M. Bock, New Boston, New Hampshire, for ”Transimpedance amplifier having T-network feedback architecture and method thereof.”

***

Method of Producing Large EMI Shielded GaAs Infrared Windows

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12302542 B2, initially filed Dec. 1, 2022) developed by Peter G. Schunemann, Hollis, New Hampshire, and Kevin T. Zawilski, Arlington, Massachusetts, for “Method of producing large EMI shielded GaAs infrared windows.”

***

Printer With High Productivity Media Scanning

ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING, INC., Londonderry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12296579 B2, initially filed Feb. 28, 2022) developed by three inventors Jorge las Murria de las Heras, Almazora, Spain; Ruben Gallen, Almazora, Spain; and Juan Escudero Gonzalez, Almazora, Spain, for “Printer with high productivity media scanning.”

***

Displaying a Virtual Model of a Planned Instrument Attachment to Ensure Correct Selection of Physical Instrument Attachment

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC., Audubon, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12295798 B2, initially filed June 28, 2023) developed by three inventors Weston Healy, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Thomas Calloway, Pelham, New Hampshire; and Norbert Johnson, North Andover, Massachusetts, for “Displaying a virtual model of a planned instrument attachment to ensure correct selection of physical instrument attachment.”

***

Robotic Fluoroscopic Navigation

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC., Audubon, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12295673 B2, initially filed Jan. 10, 2024) developed by six inventors Alexander Krull, South Boston, Massachusetts; Thomas Calloway, Pelham, New Hampshire; Rand Kmiec, Nashua, New Hampshire; Neil Crawford, Chandler, Arizona; Norbert Johnson, North Andover, Massachusetts; and Gary Pinard, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Robotic fluoroscopic navigation.”

***

Personalized Cells, Tissues, and Organs for Transplantation From a Humanized, Bespoke, Designated-Pathogen Free, (Non-Human) Donor and Methods and Products Relating to Same

XENOTHERAPEUTICS CORPORATION, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12297458 B2, initially filed Oct. 14, 2022) developed by four inventors Paul W. Holzer, Enfield, New Hampshire; Jon Adkins, Londonderry, New Hampshire; Rodney L. Monroy, North Fort Myers, Florida; and Elizabeth J. Chang, Pittsford, New York, for “Personalized cells, tissues, and organs for transplantation from a humanized, bespoke, designated-pathogen free, (non-human) donor and methods and products relating to same.”

***

Very High Speed, High Density Electrical Interconnection System With Broadside Subassemblies

AMPHENOL CORPORATION, Wallingford, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12300942 B2, initially filed May 12, 2023) developed by seven inventors Marc B. Cartier, Jr., Durham, New Hampshire; John Robert Dunham, Windham, New Hampshire; Mark W. Gailus, Concord, Massachusetts; Donald A. Girard, Jr., Bedford, New Hampshire; Brian Kirk, Amherst, New Hampshire; David Levine, Amherst, New Hampshire; and Vysakh Sivarajan, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Very high speed, high density electrical interconnection system with broadside subassemblies.”

***

End-Effectors for Surgical Robotic Systems Having Sealed Optical Components

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC., Audubon, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12295677 B2, initially filed Dec. 2, 2021) developed by five inventors James Cascarano, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Justin Larson, Reading, Massachusetts; Zachary Olenio, Derry, New Hampshire; Sritam Parashar Rout, Dracut, Massachusetts; and Norbert Johnson, North Andover, Massachusetts, for ”End-effectors for surgical robotic systems having sealed optical components.”

***

Pull-Cable Management for Steerable Catheter

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Eindhoven, Netherlands has been assigned a patent (No. US 12295786 B2, initially filed May 20, 2020) developed by four inventors Dino Francesco Cuscuna, Reading, Massachusetts; Edward Chan, Brookline, Massachusetts; John Bench Caswell, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Brian Michael Bishop, Pelham, New Hampshire, for “Pull-cable management for steerable catheter.”

***

Graphical User Interface for Macro Generation, Modification, and Verification

HYLAND SOFTWARE, INC., Westlake, Ohio has been assigned a patent (No. US 12299466 B2, initially filed May 15, 2023) developed by five inventors Edward Hinton, Dover, New Hampshire; Frank Pulito, Berlin, Massachusetts; Greg Giannone, Ayer, Massachusetts; Jonathan Ferrin, Derry, New Hampshire; and Zachary Chupka, Pelham, New Hampshire, for “Graphical user interface for macro generation, modification, and verification.”

***

Resolving Events in Item-Identifying Carts

AMAZON TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Seattle, Washington has been assigned a patent (No. US 12299728 B1, initially filed Aug. 25, 2020) developed by three inventors Sreemanananth Sadanand, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; Oded Maron, Sudbury, Massachusetts; and Michael Derryberry, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Resolving events in item-identifying carts.”

***

Upgrade Infrastructure With Integration Points Having Dynamically Determined Callbacks

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Hopkinton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12299433 B2, initially filed Oct. 21, 2022) developed by Patricia Lee Allen, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Upgrade infrastructure with integration points having dynamically determined callbacks.”

***

Epitaxial Formation Support Structures and Associated Methods

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC., Boise, Idaho has been assigned a patent (No. US 12300765 B2, initially filed Oct. 25, 2021) developed by Calvin Wade Sheen, Derry, New Hampshire, for ”Epitaxial formation support structures and associated methods.”

***

Systems and Methods for Anonymous Behavioral-Based Records Identification

FREE WHEEL MEDIA, INC., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12299704 B2, initially filed July 31, 2023) developed by Seth Haberman, New York, New York, and Claudio Marcus, Andover, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for anonymous behavioral-based records identification.”

***

Method and System for Federated Over-the-Top Content Delivery

TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON (PUBL), Stockholm, Sweden has been assigned a patent (No. US 12301656 B2, initially filed Feb. 12, 2024) developed by five inventors Kevin J. Ma, Nashua, New Hampshire; Raj Nair, Lexington, Massachusetts; Robert Hickey, Bedford, Massachusetts; Daniel Biagini, Bolton, Massachusetts; and Chin-Cheng Wu, Carlisle, Massachusetts, for “Method and system for federated over-the-top content delivery.”

***

System and Method for Transmitting Data and Ordering Asynchronous Data

ROM TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Brookfield, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12301663 B2, initially filed Jan. 31, 2022) developed by eight inventors Steven Mason, Las Vegas, Nevada; Daniel Posnack, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Peter Arn, Roxbury, Connecticut; Wendy Para, Las Vegas, Nevada; S. Adam Hacking, Nashua, New Hampshire; Micheal Mueller, Oil City, Pennsylvania; Joseph Guaneri, Merrick, New York; and Jonathan Greene, Denver, Colorado, for “System and method for transmitting data and ordering asynchronous data.”

***

Substrate Transport Apparatus

BROOKS AUTOMATION US, LLC, Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12300528 B2, initially filed Feb. 6, 2024) developed by three inventors Robert T. Caveney, Windham, New Hampshire; Ulysses Gilchrist, Reading, Massachusetts; and Alexander Krupyshev, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, for “Substrate transport apparatus.”

***

Electrophoretic Gel Comb

EMD MILLIPORE CORPORATION, Burlington, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1074358 S1, initially filed Feb. 24, 2023) developed by six inventors Michael Miller, North Andover, Massachusetts; Kurt E. Greenizen, Atkinson, New Hampshire; Ryan Amara, Tewksbury, Massachusetts; Christopher A. Scott, Westford, Massachusetts; Paul Sydlowski, Danvers, Massachusetts; and Kelly Wolfe, Arlington, Massachusetts, for ”Electrophoretic gel comb.”

***

Preserving Sorbent Devices in Dialysis Systems

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE HOLDINGS, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12296079 B2, initially filed May 22, 2023) developed by three inventors David Yuds, Hudson, New Hampshire; Rachel Bartels, Somerville, Massachusetts; and Karsten Fischer, Waltham, Massachusetts, for “Preserving sorbent devices in dialysis systems.”

***

RGMC-selective Inhibitors

SCHOLAR ROCK, INC., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12297262 B2, initially filed Oct. 23, 2019) developed by eleven inventors Samantha Nicholls, Arlington, Massachusetts; Adriana Donovan, West Roxbury, Massachusetts; Meghan McDonald, London, United Kingdom; Abhishek Datta, Boston, Massachusetts; Allan Capili, Somerville, Massachusetts; Kevin B. Dagbay, Brighton, Massachusetts; Lorena Lerner, Newton, Massachusetts; Leonard Ira Zon, Wellesley, Massachusetts; Kevin Schutz, Lebanon, New Hampshire; John Bukowski, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Justin W. Jackson, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for ”RGMC-selective inhibitors and use thereof.”

***

Intent-Based Orchestration in Heterogenous Compute Platforms

INTEL CORPORATION, Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12299113 B2, initially filed Dec. 23, 2021) developed by fifteen inventors Thijs Metsch, Bruehl, Germany; Susanne M. Balle, Hudson, New Hampshire; Patrick Koeberl, Portland, Oregon; Bin Li, Portland, Oregon; Mark Yarvis, Portland, Oregon; Adrian Hoban, Cratloe, Ireland; Kshitij Arun Doshi, Tempe, Arizona; Francesc Guim Bernat, Barcelona, Spain; Cesar Martinez-Spessot, Hillsboro, Oregon; Mats Gustav Agerstam, Portland, Oregon; Dario Nicolas Oliver, Hillsboro, Oregon; Marcos E. Carranza, Portland, Oregon; John J. Browne, Limerick, Ireland; Mikko Ylinen, Lempaala, Finland; and David Cremins, Toomaline, Ireland, for “Intent-based orchestration in heterogenous compute platforms.”

***

