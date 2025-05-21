Forecast: Rooftop solar will continue growing in NH but large-scale solar, not so much

ISO-New England’s forecast for future photovoltaic power in New England shows, not surprisingly, that New Hampshire will continue to be a laggard in large (over 1 MW) solar farms but rooftop solar, created by individual action rather than our always-feeble group action, is forecast to continue growing at a good clip. That is shown in the graphic above, taken from this report. Note that the Y-axis scale is different for different states.

The result is that the Granite State will continue to depend more on electricity generated by out-of-state corporations instead of locally controlled electricity, as the chart below shows. Silly us.