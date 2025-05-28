NH patents through May 25

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through May 25.

***

Medical Treatment System and Methods Using a Plurality of Fluid Lines

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12303631 B2, initially filed Aug. 7, 2023) developed by nine inventors David A. Beavers, Manchester, New Hampshire; Michael G. Norris, Manchester, New Hampshire; John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire; Andrew S. Coll, Goffstown, New Hampshire; Paul G. Girouard, Allenstown, New Hampshire; Robert J. Bryant, Jr., Manchester, New Hampshire; Geoffrey P. Spencer, Manchester, New Hampshire; Joseph P. Rushlow, Goffstown, New Hampshire; and Jacob W. Scarpaci, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Medical treatment system and methods using a plurality of fluid lines.”

***

Automated Countertop Egg Cooker

BRIDGE APPLIANCES, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12303059 B2, initially filed April 19, 2024) developed by five inventors Lance Lentini, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Ivan Galic, Manchester, New Hampshire; Keller Waldron, Kensington, New Hampshire; Connor White, Portland, Maine; and Thomas M. O’Brien, Rochester, New Hampshire, for “Automated countertop egg cooker.”

***

Integrated Torque Sensor Based on Magnetostrictive Effect

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12306058 B2, initially filed Dec. 30, 2022) developed by Ronald Lehndorff, Mainz, Germany, for “Integrated torque sensor based on magnetostrictive effect.”

***

GTPC (S11 and S5 Interface) Optimization for EPC Core Nodes

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12309858 B2, initially filed Feb. 7, 2022) developed by Shivani Mehrotra, Pune, India, for ”GTPC (S11 and S5 interface) optimization for EPC core nodes.”

***

Method and Apparatus for Trimming Sensor Output Using a Neural Network Engine

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12307351 B2, initially filed Sept. 9, 2020) developed by Vahid Foroutan, Bedford, New Hampshire, and Khalid Chishti, Pepperell, Massachusetts, for “Method and apparatus for trimming sensor output using a neural network engine.”

***

Adaptive Current Limiter

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12308744 B2, initially filed Oct. 26, 2022) developed by three inventors Michele Suraci, Turate, Italy; Giorgio Oddone, Aosta, Italy; and Paolo Selvo, Milan, Italy, for “Adaptive current limiter.”

***

System and Method for Centralized Fluid Management and Culture Control

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12305157 B2, initially filed April 28, 2021) developed by six inventors Richard E. Andrews, Manchester, New Hampshire; Dave D. B. Cannan, Manchester, New Hampshire; Alekhya Akkapeddi, Manchester, New Hampshire; Andrew G. Remec, Manchester, New Hampshire; Bryan A. Finseth, Newbury, New Hampshire; and Kevin Kim, Hookset, New Hampshire, for “System and method for centralized fluid management and culture control.”

***

Elements for Syrup-Making Evaporators Having Anti-Niter-Buildup Texturing, Evaporators Incorporating Same, and Related Methods

MAPLE EXPERT SOLUTIONS, INC., Henniker, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12305244 B2, initially filed June 13, 2023) developed by Clayton G. Christie, Jefferson, New Hampshire, for “Elements for syrup-making evaporators having anti-niter-buildup texturing, evaporators incorporating same, and related methods.”

***

Data Stream Watchdog Injection

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12306701 B2, initially filed March 30, 2022) developed by Charles Myers, Portland, Oregon, for “Data stream watchdog injection.”

***

Fabricating an Electroconductive Contact on a Top Surface of a Tunneling Magnetoresistance Element

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12310246 B2, initially filed May 31, 2022) developed by four inventors Sundar Chetlur, Frisco, Texas; Maxim Klebanov, Palm Coast, Florida; Yen Ting Liu, Hsinchu, Taiwan; and Paolo Campiglio, Arcueil, France, for “Fabricating an electroconductive contact on a top surface of a tunneling magnetoresistance element.”

***

Idler Roller

NHI MECHANICAL MOTION, LLC, Claremont, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12304743 B1, initially filed Feb. 14, 2023) developed by Kevin J. Guay, Claremont, New Hampshire, for “Idler roller.”

***

Razor Blades

THE GILLETTE COMPANY LLC, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12304096 B2, initially filed July 14, 2020) developed by John Chadwick, Pelham, New Hampshire, and Neville Sonnenberg, Newton, Massachusetts, for “Razor blades.”

***

Methods for Acquiring Images of Cells Within a Specimen on a Slide

HOLOGIC, INC., Marlborough, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12306462 B2, initially filed Dec. 20, 2024) developed by three inventors Barry F. Hunt, Nashua, New Hampshire; Jeffrey D. Struven, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Sidney H. Mayer, Carlisle, Massachusetts, for “Methods for acquiring images of cells within a specimen on a slide.”

***

Privacy Preserving Secure Access

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12306986 B2, initially filed Dec. 29, 2022) developed by Vincent E. Parla, North Hampton, New Hampshire, for “Privacy preserving secure access.”

***

Electrical Energy Ablation Systems, Devices and Methods for the Treatment of Tissue

FRACTYL HEALTH, INC., Burlington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12303185 B2, initially filed Aug. 2, 2022) developed by three inventors Jay Caplan, Belmont, Massachusetts; Harith Rajagopalan, Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts; and J. Christopher Flaherty, Nottingham, New Hampshire, for “Electrical energy ablation systems, devices and methods for the treatment of tissue.”

***

Gas Turbine Engine With Active Variable Turbine Cooling

RTX CORPORATION, Farmington, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12305580 B2, initially filed Nov. 21, 2022) developed by Nathan K. Galle, Portland, Maine, and Steven M. Dvorak, Dover, New Hampshire, for “Gas turbine engine with active variable turbine cooling.”

***

Modified Excisable DAS68416-4 Soybean Transgenic Herbicide Resistance Locus

INARI AGRICULTURE TECHNOLOGY, INC., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12305175 B2, initially filed Nov. 22, 2022) developed by three inventors Michael Andreas Kock, Rheinfelden, Germany; Joshua L. Price, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Michael Lee Nuccio, Salem, New Hampshire, for “Modified excisable DAS68416-4 soybean transgenic herbicide resistance locus.”

***

Systems and Methods for Verified Communication Between Mobile Applications

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., New York, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12307460 B2, initially filed June 26, 2024) developed by three inventors Howard Spector, Street, Maryland; Scott H Ouellette, Kingston, New Hampshire; and Dave Carey, Middletown, Delaware, for “Systems and methods for verified communication between mobile applications.”

***

Anti-Cd161 Antibodies and Uses Thereof

IMMUNITAS THERAPEUTICS, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12304957 B2, initially filed Dec. 19, 2024) developed by eight inventors Alison Tisdale, Belmont, Massachusetts; Uli Bialucha, Winchester, Massachusetts; George Punkosdy, Belmont, Massachusetts; Alexandria Fusco, Derry, New Hampshire; Frano Irvine, Medford, Massachusetts; Emily Rosentrater, Marlborough, Massachusetts; Elizabeth Scanlon, Allston, Massachusetts; and Michael Battles, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for ”Anti-CD161 antibodies and uses thereof.”

***

Automated Retail Supply Chain and Inventory Management System

SYMBOTIC LLC, Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12304678 B2, initially filed Dec. 21, 2023) developed by John G. Lert, Jr., Wakefield, Massachusetts, and William J. Fosnight, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Automated retail supply chain and inventory management system.”

***

Stormwater Management Crate Assembly With Tapered Columns and Arched Side Panels

ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC., Hilliard, Ohio has been assigned a patent (No. US 12305380 B2, initially filed Jan. 31, 2023) developed by five inventors Adam Miller, Haddam, Connecticut; Dan Swistak, Newmarket, New Hampshire; Bryan Coppes, Old Saybrook, Connecticut; Ronald Vitarelli, Marlborough, Connecticut; and Paul Holbrook, Old Saybrook, Connecticut, for ”Stormwater management crate assembly with tapered columns and arched side panels.”

***

Mating Backplane for High Speed, High Density Electrical Connector

AMPHENOL CORPORATION, Wallingford, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12309915 B2, initially filed Feb. 21, 2024) developed by four inventors Mark W. Gailus, Concord, Massachusetts; Marc B. Cartier, Jr., Durham, New Hampshire; Vysakh Sivarajan, Nashua, New Hampshire; and David Levine, Amherst, New Hampshire, for “Mating backplane for high speed, high density electrical connector.”

***

Upgrade Infrastructure With Integration Points

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Hopkinton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12307246 B2, initially filed July 21, 2023) developed by Patricia Lee Allen, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Upgrade infrastructure with integration points.”

***

Concentrated Solar Energy Collection, Thermal Storage, and Power Generation Systems and Methods With Optional Supplemental Fuel Production

247SOLAR INC., Great Falls, Virginia has been assigned a patent (No. US 12305888 B2, initially filed Sept. 30, 2022) developed by four inventors Bruce N. Anderson, Great Falls, Virginia; William Dean Treece, La Mesa, California; James S. Nash, North Hampton, New Hampshire; and Douglas A. Hamrin, Laguna Beach, California, for “Concentrated solar energy collection, thermal storage, and power generation systems and methods with optional supplemental fuel production.”

***

Apparatus and Method for Delivering Adaptive Educational Content

CENGAGE LEARNING, INC., Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12307919 B1, initially filed Oct. 27, 2023) developed by five inventors James Chilton, Hollis, New Hampshire; Charles Qian, Cincinnati, Ohio; Peter Griffiths, North Weymoth, Massachusetts; Jay Mehta, Newton, Massachusetts; and Thais Alencar, Newton, Massachusetts, for “Apparatus and method for delivering adaptive educational content.”

***

Device Architectures for Metal-Air Batteries

FORM ENERGY, INC., Somerville, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12308414 B2, initially filed June 26, 2020) developed by thirty inventors Eric Weber, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Mitchell Terrance Westwood, Boston, Massachusetts; Rachel Elizabeth Mumma, Somerville, Massachusetts; Alexander H. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire; Liang Su, Medfield, Massachusetts; Jarrod David Milshtein, Arlington, Massachusetts; William Henry Woodford, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Yet-Ming Chiang, Weston, Massachusetts; Mateo Cristian Jaramillo, San Francisco, California; Ian Salmon Mckay, Seattle, Washington; Fikile Brushett, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Helen Van Benschoten, Wakefield, Massachusetts; Tristan Gilbert, Evergreen, Colorado; Nicholas Reed Perkins, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Joseph Anthony Pantano, Canton, Massachusetts; Weston Smith, Boston, Massachusetts; Kristen Carlisle, Medford, California; Isabella Caruso, Boston, Massachusetts; Benjamin Thomas Hultman, Somerville, Massachusetts; Annelise Christine Thompson, Medford, Massachusetts; Danielle Smith, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Vladimir Tarasov, Brookline, Massachusetts; Katherine Hartman, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Andrew Haynes Liotta, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Onur Talu, Needham, Massachusetts; Marc-Antoni Goulet, Somerville, Massachusetts; Rupak Chakraborty, Brookline, Massachusetts; Florian Wehner, Brookline, Massachusetts; Bradley Mileson, South Portland, Maine; and Alexandra Rousseau, Aylesford, Canada, for “Device architectures for metal-air batteries.”

***

Electrical Ground Assembly With Electrical Ground Connection for a Moveable Member

HUBBELL INC., Shelton, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12308592 B2, initially filed Jan. 18, 2023) developed by Evan Martin, Litchfield, New Hampshire, for “Electrical ground assembly with electrical ground connection for a moveable member.”

***

Display Screen or Portion Thereof With Graphical User Interface

HISTOSONICS, INC., Plymouth, Minnesota has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1075797 S1, initially filed April 20, 2023) developed by six inventors Erin-Anne Lemieux, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire; Carolyn M. Turner, Minneapolis, Michigan; Ryan M. Miller, Saline, Michigan; Viktor Bollen, Chelsea, Michigan; Joshua Stopek, Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Joshua A. King, Oregon, Wisconsin, for “Display screen or portion thereof with graphical user interface.”

***

CD38 Modulating Antibody

BLACK BELT THERAPEUTICS LIMITED, Stevenage, United Kingdom has been assigned a patent (No. US 12304964 B2, initially filed Nov. 30, 2022) developed by nine inventors Anne Goubier, Stevenage, United Kingdom; Josephine Salimu, Stevenage, United Kingdom; Kevin Moulder, Stevenage, United Kingdom; Beatriz Goyenechea Corzo, Stevenage, United Kingdom; Simone Filosto, Stevenage, United Kingdom; Pascal Merchiers, Stevenage, United Kingdom; Nina Eissler, Stevenage, United Kingdom; Hemanta Baruah, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Bianka Prinz, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for ”CD38 modulating antibody.”

***

Virus Purification and Formulation Process

GLOBAL LIFE SCIENCES SOLUTIONS USA LLC, Marlborough, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12305198 B2, initially filed Dec. 20, 2022) developed by three inventors John J. Vicalvi, Jr., Marlborough, Massachusetts; Edward G. Hayman, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Joseph Makowiecki, Oxford, Massachusetts, for “Virus purification and formulation process.”

***

Backflow Prevention Assembly Having a Variable Lay-Length and Orientation

WATTS REGULATOR CO., North Andover, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12305782 B2, initially filed Sept. 9, 2022) developed by five inventors Jason Doughty, Fitchburg, Massachusetts; Ian David Baynes, Merrimac, Massachusetts; Joseph Michael Burke, Deerfield, New Hampshire; Frank Dibenedetto, North Andover, Massachusetts; and Muhannad A. Bagegni, Pelham, New Hampshire, for ”Backflow prevention assembly having a variable lay-length and orientation.”

***

Programmatic Generation of Object Images With Polygonal Outlines

AMAZON TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Seattle, Washington has been assigned a patent (No. US 12307681 B1, initially filed June 14, 2022) developed by three inventors Assaf Neuberger, Ness Ziona, Israel; Arik Poznanski, Herzliya, Israel; and Nicole C. Bishop, Peterborough, New Hampshire, for “Programmatic generation of object images with polygonal outlines.”

***

Material Dispense Tips

DL TECHNOLOGY, LLC., Haverhill, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12303929 B1, initially filed May 21, 2024) developed by Jeffrey P. Fugere, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, for “Material dispense tips.”

***

Point-of-Care Diagnostic Systems and Containers for Same

IDEXX LABORATORIES INC., Westbrook, Maine has been assigned a patent (No. US 12303902 B2, initially filed June 9, 2022) developed by seven inventors Michael Fletcher, Portland, Maine; David L. Connolly, Eliot, Maine; Anne Leavitt, Gorham, Maine; Matthew M. Furtney, Freeport, Maine; Christopher Labak, Brookline, New Hampshire; Christopher Aiston, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire; and Daniel O’Sullivan, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, for “Point-of-care diagnostic systems and containers for same.”

***

Energized Corers With Energized Internals

MEDTRONIC ADVANCED ENERGY LLC, Minneapolis, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 12303189 B2, initially filed Aug. 3, 2021) developed by twelve inventors Roger D. Greeley, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Bradley W. Jacobsen, Erie, Colorado; Xiaoming Cheng, Keller, Texas; Amy Bradley, Westford, Massachusetts; Yeung Chow, Longmont, Colorado; Anjali Dhiman, Commerce City, Colorado; Yahia Laouar, Superior, Colorado; Prakash Manley, Arvada, Colorado; Martin Masson, Keller, Texas; Molly Ann Megna, Denver, Colorado; Katherine M. Puckett, Denver, Colorado; and Wade Schutte, Denver, Colorado, for “Energized corers with energized internals.”

***

Dosing Regimen for Treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease

PARAGON THERAPEUTICS, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12304956 B1, initially filed July 16, 2024) developed by four inventors Peter Evan Harwin, Dorado, Puerto Rico; Tomas Kiselak, Dorado, Puerto Rico; Hussam Hisham Shaheen, Auburn, New Hampshire; and Eric Franklin Zhu, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Dosing regimen for treating inflammatory bowel disease.”

***

Expandable Wing Aircraft

WINGXPAND, INC., St. Louis, Missouri has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1075566 S1, initially filed May 5, 2023) developed by three inventors James E. D. Barbieri, St. Louis, Missouri; Michelle M. Madaras, St. Louis, Missouri; and Cody M. Wojcik, Salem, New Hampshire, for “Expandable wing aircraft.”

***

Secure Distribution of Embedded Policy

ATSCALE, INC., Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12306966 B2, initially filed April 29, 2022) developed by four inventors Jason L Shiffer, Wilmot, New Hampshire; Kaushik Shanadi, Washington, District of Columbia; Dustin W. Webber, Dorchester, Massachusetts; and Patrick J. Toole, Wellington, Florida, for “Secure distribution of embedded policy.”