NH patents through June 1

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through June 1.

***

System and Method for Automation of Surgical Pathology Processes Using Artificial Intelligence

MARY HITCHCOCK MEMORIAL HOSPITAL, Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12315636 B2, initially filed June 17, 2024) developed by three inventors Matthew LeBoeuf, Hanover, New Hampshire; Joshua J. Levy, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Louis J. Vaickus, Etna, New Hampshire, for “System and method for automation of surgical pathology processes using artificial intelligence.”

***

Tissue Maintenance and Assessment Device Tissue Container

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNESHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1077238 S1, initially filed Feb. 16, 2024) developed by four inventors Joshua Filgate, Lyndeborough, New Hampshire; Timothy D. Moreau, Manchester, New Hampshire; Scott A. Coull, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Steven L Henning, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Tissue maintenance and assessment device tissue container.”

***

AAV9 Affinity Agents

AVITIDE LLC, Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12312607 B2, initially filed May 22, 2020) developed by six inventors William Scott Dodson, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Brandon Kier, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Brandon Coyle, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Sarah Valentini, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Thomas Scanlon, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Warren Kett, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for ”AAV9 affinity agents.”

***

Safety Mechanism for Blowback Firearm

SIG SAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12313364 B2, initially filed Oct. 3, 2023) developed by Tyler Rainaud, Nottingham, New Hampshire, and Jesse D. Cole, Newmarket, New Hampshire, for “Safety mechanism for blowback firearm.”

***

Pump Cassette and Methods for Use in Medical Treatment System Using a Plurality of Fluid Lines

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12311086 B2, initially filed Nov. 16, 2023) developed by six inventors David W McGill, Woodstock, Georgia; James D. Dale, Milton, Florida; Simon C. Helmore, San Francisco, California; Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire; Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Pump cassette and methods for use in medical treatment system using a plurality of fluid lines.”

***

Swaddling Garment for an Infant

NEONESH GROUP INC., Londonderry, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1076334 S1, initially filed Nov. 23, 2020) developed by Scott P. Geraghty, Londonderry, New Hampshire, for “Swaddling garment for an infant.”

***

Shoe Having Pluralities of Lugs

COLE HAAN LLC, Greenland, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12310451 B2, initially filed Nov. 28, 2022) developed by Kristafer Couture, Greenland, New Hampshire, for “Shoe having pluralities of lugs.”

***

Adhesive and Peripheral Systems and Methods for Medical Devices

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12311143 B2, initially filed May 19, 2022) developed by Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Eric Yeaton, Epsom, New Hampshire, for “Adhesive and peripheral systems and methods for medical devices.”

***

Modifying Image Data to Compensate for Defective Printer Nozzles

ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING, INC., Londonderry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12311680 B2, initially filed May 18, 2023) developed by Steven Billow, Bow, New Hampshire, for “Modifying image data to compensate for defective printer nozzles.”

***

Certificate Based Security for Declarative Operations

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12316783 B2, initially filed Jan. 9, 2023) developed by Bradley Keith Goodman, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Joseph Brent Caisse, Burlington, Massachusetts, for “Certificate based security for declarative operations.”

***

Techniques Using a Unified Cache for Storing and Accessing Translation Table Entries and Updates

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Hopkinton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12314186 B1, initially filed Jan. 19, 2024) developed by four inventors Christopher Seibel, Walpole, Massachusetts; Vamsi K. Vankamamidi, Hopkinton, Massachusetts; Andrew T. Feld, Keene, New Hampshire; and Kamakshi Viswanadha, Lexington, Massachusetts, for “Techniques using a unified cache for storing and accessing translation table entries and updates.”

***

High Performance Cable Termination

AMPHENOL CORPORATION, Wallingford, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12316036 B2, initially filed July 17, 2023) developed by four inventors Mark M. Ayzenberg, Hudson, New Hampshire; Khwajahussain Gadwal Mohammed, Nashua, New Hampshire; Erdem Matoglu, Stratham, New Hampshire; and Catalin Muntean, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “High performance cable termination.”

***

Robotic Arm System

BLACK-I ROBOTICS, INC., Tyngsboro, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12312182 B2, initially filed Dec. 4, 2020) developed by six inventors Brian Hart, Bedford, Massachusetts; Martin Cosgrove, Mashpee, Massachusetts; James Dowling, New Boston, New Hampshire; Richard Hart, Ft. Worth, Texas; Ryan Mulley, Amherst, New Hampshire; and Jonathan Roche, Hudson, New Hampshire, for “Robotic arm system.”

***

Rowing System and Method

HYDROW, INC., Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12311223 B2, initially filed Sept. 25, 2023) developed by seven inventors Bruce Smith, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Chris Paul, Lincoln, Massachusetts; Christopher Evans, Amherst, New Hampshire; Gerhard Pawelka, Lexington, Massachusetts; William Burke, San Francisco, California; Harald Quintus-Bosz, Sudbury, Massachusetts; and Klaus Renner, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Rowing system and method.”

***

Computation of Parameters of a Body Using an Electric Field

LIFE DETECTION TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Sunnyvale, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12310709 B2, initially filed Sept. 7, 2022) developed by eleven inventors Eric Carlin Howie, Henderson, Nevada; Mark Bradford Flowers, Los Gatos, California; Tandhoni Srinivasa Rao, Charlestown, Massachusetts; Orville Rey Rule, III, Los Altos Hills, California; Darpan Dinesh Damani, Milpitas, California; Guy McIlroy, Los Gatos, California; John Robert Haggis, San Jose, California; John Bertram Langley, II, Half Moon Bay, California; Steven Sven Fastert, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; William Frederick Ellersick, Hampton, New Hampshire; and Dwight David Birdsall, Fort Collins, Colorado, for “Computation of parameters of a body using an electric field.”

***

Position Sensor System Using Equidistantly Spaced Magnetic Sensor Arrays

THE TIMKEN COMPANY, North Canton, Ohio has been assigned a patent (No. US 12313430 B2, initially filed Oct. 6, 2020) developed by three inventors Alfred John Santos, Keene, New Hampshire; Lei Wang, Solon, Ohio; and Mark E. LaCroix, Winchester, New Hampshire, for “Position sensor system using equidistantly spaced magnetic sensor arrays.”

***

Systems and Methods for Verified Communication Between Mobile Applications

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., New York, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12314951 B2, initially filed June 26, 2024) developed by three inventors Howard Spector, Street, Maryland; Scott H Ouellette, Kingston, New Hampshire; and Dave Carey, Middletown, Delaware, for “Systems and methods for verified communication between mobile applications.”

***

Image Modulation Methods and Devices Using Image Filters, Image Parameters, Quality Scores, and Grayscale Clusters

OMRON CORPORATION, Kyoto, Japan has been assigned a patent (No. US 12314813 B2, initially filed Sept. 29, 2023) developed by three inventors Steven J. King, Newmarket, New Hampshire; Robert M. Liu, Bellevue, Washington; and James Moore, Cave Creek, Arizona, for “Image modulation methods and devices using image filters, image parameters, quality scores, and grayscale clusters.”

***

Computation of Parameters of a Body Using an Electric Field

LIFE DETECTION TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Sunnyvale, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12310710 B2, initially filed Sept. 7, 2022) developed by eleven inventors Eric Carlin Howie, Henderson, Nevada; Mark Bradford Flowers, Los Gatos, California; Tandhoni Srinivasa Rao, Charlestown, Massachusetts; Orville Rey Rule, III, Los Altos Hills, California; Darpan Dinesh Damani, Milpitas, California; Guy McIlroy, Los Gatos, California; John Robert Haggis, San Jose, California; John Bertram Langley, II, Half Moon Bay, California; Steven Sven Fastert, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; William Frederick Ellersick, Hampton, New Hampshire; and Dwight David Birdsall, Fort Collins, Colorado, for “Computation of parameters of a body using an electric field.”

***

Computing System for Macro Generation, Modification, Verification, and Execution

HYLAND SOFTWARE, INC., Westlake, Ohio has been assigned a patent (No. US 12314746 B2, initially filed Oct. 5, 2023) developed by five inventors Edward Hinton, Dover, New Hampshire; Frank Pulito, Berlin, Massachusetts; Greg Giannone, Ayer, Massachusetts; Jonathan Ferrin, Derry, New Hampshire; and Zachary Chupka, Pelham, New Hampshire, for “Computing system for macro generation, modification, verification, and execution.”

***

Cell Culture Vessel

CORNING INC., Corning, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12311374 B2, initially filed Nov. 30, 2023) developed by four inventors William Joseph Lacey, North Andover, Massachusetts; Gregory Roger Martin, Acton, Maine; Ana Maria del Pilar Pardo, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Allison Jean Tanner, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Cell culture vessel.”

***

Potassium-Releasing Material

ADVANCED POTASH TECHNOLOGIES LTD, Camana Bay, Cayman Islands has been assigned a patent (No. US 12312284 B2, initially filed May 17, 2023) developed by five inventors Davide Ciceri, Washoe Valley, Nevada; Marcelo de Oliveira, Boston, Massachusetts; Antoine Allanore, Brentwood, New Hampshire; Dennis P. Chen, Boston, Massachusetts; and Thomas C. Close, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Potassium-releasing material.”

***

Pose Measurement Chaining for Extended Reality Surgical Navigation in Visible and Near Infrared Spectrums

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC., Audubon, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12310678 B2, initially filed Jan. 29, 2024) developed by Thomas Calloway, Pelham, New Hampshire, for “Pose measurement chaining for extended reality surgical navigation in visible and near infrared spectrums.”

***

Systems and Methods for High-Speed Computationally Efficient Operation and Training of Machine Learning-Based Simulation Models Characterizing a Physical System

ANSYS, INC., Canonsburg, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12314641 B1, initially filed Aug. 3, 2021) developed by three inventors Mehdi Abarham, Belmont, California; Saeed Asgari, Westborough, Massachusetts; and Viral Gandhi, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for high-speed computationally efficient operation and training of machine learning-based simulation models characterizing a physical system.”

***

Dynamic Binding of Video Content

AIBUY HOLDCO, INC., Plano, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12314981 B2, initially filed Aug. 18, 2023) developed by three inventors Robert K. Spitz, Nashua, New Hampshire; Todd Downing, Irving, Texas; and Christian Briggs, Austin, Texas, for “Dynamic binding of video content.”

***

Apparatus and Method for Treatment of Bowel Impaction

Three inventors David Corbin, San Diego, California; Aaron Elwyn Christensen, White River Junction, Vermont; and Wesley Leuthauser, Lebanon, New Hampshire, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12310606 B2, initially filed Oct. 25, 2021) for “Apparatus and method for treatment of bowel impaction.”

***

Machine Learning Based Object Identification

APPLE INC., Cupertino, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12313771 B1, initially filed Sept. 7, 2021) developed by four inventors Ke-Yu Chen, San Ramon, California; James T. Curran, Cupertino, California; Jun Gong, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Gierad Laput, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for “Machine learning based object identification.”

***

Workforce Management in an Agile Development Environment

FMR LLC, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12314906 B2, initially filed Dec. 29, 2022) developed by three inventors Taleb Khyar Mohamed Vadel, Woonsocket, Rhode Island; Dan Mahoney, Hudson, New Hampshire; and Ellen Ryan, Charlestown, Massachusetts, for “Workforce management in an agile development environment.”

***

Molten Core Flux Formation Method and Fibers Formed Therefrom

CLEMSON UNIVERSITY RESEARCH FOUNDATION, Clemson, South Carolina has been assigned a patent (No. US 12313813 B2, initially filed Dec. 9, 2022) developed by four inventors John Ballato, Clemson, South Carolina; Thomasina Zaengle, Clemson, South Carolina; Baris Kukuoz, Anderson, South Carolina; and Ursula Gibson, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Molten core flux formation method and fibers formed therefrom.”

***

Cryogenic Freezer

MVE BIOLOGICAL SOLUTIONS US, LLC, Brentwood, Tennessee has been assigned a patent (No. US 12313324 B2, initially filed July 27, 2023) developed by three inventors John Corey, Melrose, New York; Keith Gustafson, Waleska, Georgia; and Buzz Bies, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Cryogenic freezer.”

***

Method of Manufacturing a Composite Component

CROMPTON TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED, Solihull, United Kingdom has been assigned a patent (No. US 12313505 B2, initially filed Dec. 18, 2019) developed by seven inventors James Bernard, London, United Kingdom; Alexander D. Taylor, Banbury, United Kingdom; Paul Daniel Liddel, Banbury, United Kingdom; Jon Pethick, Leicestershire, United Kingdom; Jashen Litesh, Middlesex, United Kingdom; Myrto Matzakou, Banbury, United Kingdom; and Nathaniel M. Gray, Stratham, New Hampshire, for “Method of manufacturing a composite component.”

***

Screw Tower and Rod Reduction Tool

GLOBUS MEDICAL INC., Audubon, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12310634 B2, initially filed Aug. 24, 2022) developed by seven inventors Matthew Bechtel, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Caelan Allen, Ambler, Pennsylvania; Neil R. Crawford, Chandler, Arizona; Thomas Calloway, Pelham, New Hampshire; Steven Chang, Phoenix, Arizona; Norbert Johnson, North Andover, Massachusetts; and Jeffrey Forsyth, Cranston, Rhode Island, for “Screw tower and rod reduction tool.”

***

System and Method for Wastewater Treatment

BROWN AND CALDWELL, Walnut Creek, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12312266 B1, initially filed July 6, 2022) developed by six inventors John L. Willis, Peachtree Corners, Georgia; Christopher D. Muller, Londonderry, New Hampshire; Ahmed Al-Omari, Aldie, Virginia; Jose Jimenez, Winter Springs, Florida; Pusker Regmi, Rockville, Maryland; and Dante Fiorino, Columbus, Ohio, for “System and method for wastewater treatment.”

***

Process for Producing Spheroidized Powder From Feedstock Materials

6K INC., North Andover, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12311447 B2, initially filed Sept. 2, 2022) developed by eight inventors John Barnes, Sewickley, Pennsylvania; Aaron Bent, Andover, Massachusetts; Kamal Hadidi, Somerville, Massachusetts; Makhlouf Redjdal, Melrose, Massachusetts; Scott Turchetti, Peterborough, New Hampshire; Saurabh Ullal, Hollis, New Hampshire; Ning Duanmu, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Michael C. Kozlowski, Melrose, Massachusetts, for “Process for producing spheroidized powder from feedstock materials.”

***

Threat Analytics and Dynamic Compliance in Security Policies

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12316676 B2, initially filed July 22, 2022) developed by six inventors Doron Levari, Newton, Massachusetts; Tariq Ahmed Farhan, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Vincent E. Parla, North Hampton, New Hampshire; Ido Tamir, Boston, Massachusetts; Adam Bragg, Hollis, New Hampshire; and Jason M Perry, Plymouth, Massachusetts, for “Threat analytics and dynamic compliance in security policies.”