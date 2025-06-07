Vermont’s electric airplane lands at JFK

This is the picture BETA Technologies included with its press release, presumably as part of its 45-minute flight out of and back to JFK Airport.

the fascinating Vermont company BETA Technologies, developing electric passenger aircraft of both convential and vertical take-off-and-landing types, made a splasy arrival at JFK Airport in New York. Press release here, full of the usual self-congratulatory quotes that you can skip past.

The BETA Technologies aircraft is one of a new generation of aircraft that the industry refers to as advanced air mobility (AAM), often electric and capable of vertical or short takeoff and landing. AAM technology is designed to move people and goods more efficiently within and between urban areas. With its lower cost of operation when compared to traditional aircraft, AAM technology has the potential to reduce noise pollution, ease congestion, improve air quality and connect communities.



Earlier this year, BETA conducted a coast-to-coast journey, flying its ALIA CTOL production model more than 8,000 nautical miles from Plattsburgh, N.Y., to Los Angeles and back. The company has recently launched a similar flight campaign throughout Europe, with plans to begin delivering aircraft to customers later this year.

I most recently wrote about the company when it installed an electric charger at Manchester airport, for both airplanes and ground vehicles.