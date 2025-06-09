NH patents through June 8

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through June 8.

***

Disinfection Devices and Methods Using the Same

SOCLEAN, INC., Peterborough, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12318513 B2, initially filed Sept. 30, 2021) developed by four inventors Robert A. Charles, New Boston, New Hampshire; Kurt Michael Maw, Salem, Massachusetts; Pete McNulty, Peterborough, New Hampshire; and Katja Lierhaus, Peterborough, New Hampshire, for ”Disinfection devices and methods using the same.”

***

Defective Transmit Chain Mitigation

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12323203 B2, initially filed April 10, 2023) developed by four inventors Yaniv Kaver, Kefar Seva, Israel; Shay Karuchi, Ramat Gan, Israel; Efi Dror, Kadima-Zoran, Israel; and Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Defective transmit chain mitigation.”

***

Linear Rotary Encoder

ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING, INC., Londonderry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12320681 B2, initially filed May 3, 2024) developed by John Peter Duffield, Stratham, New Hampshire, for “Linear rotary encoder.”

***

Product Dispensing System

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12319560 B2, initially filed Aug. 28, 2023) developed by four inventors John J. Biasi, Lancaster, Massachusetts; Russell H. Beavis, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Michael J. Goulet, Weare, New Hampshire; and Eric L. Pribyl, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Product dispensing system.”

***

Magnetoresistive Element for Sensing a Magnetic Field in a Z-Axis

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12320873 B2, initially filed Dec. 9, 2021) developed by Jeffrey Childress, San Jose, California, and Nikita Strelkov, Meylan, France, for ”Magnetoresistive element for sensing a magnetic field in a Z-axis.”

***

Shoulder Support Devices and Methods

PROVEN DESIGN LAB LLC, Dover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12318320 B1, initially filed Oct. 25, 2024) developed by Matthew Provencher, Edwards, Colorado, and Tyler Joseph Zajac, San Diego, California, for “Shoulder support devices and methods.”

***

Making Male Touch Fastener Elements

VELCRO IP HOLDINGS LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12317967 B2, initially filed Feb. 1, 2024) developed by four inventors Luis Parellada Armela, Palafrugell, Spain; Christopher M. Gallant, Nottingham, New Hampshire; James L. Tardiff, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Mark A. Clarner, Hopkinton, New Hampshire, for “Making male touch fastener elements.”

***

Controlling Out-of-Plane Anisotropy in an MR Sensor With Free Layer Dusting

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12320870 B2, initially filed July 19, 2022) developed by Samridh Jaiswal, London, United Kingdom, and Paolo Campiglio, Arcueil, France, for “Controlling out-of-plane anisotropy in an MR sensor with free layer dusting.”

***

Shoe Sole

COLE HAAN LLC, Greenland, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1077430 S1, initially filed July 1, 2022) developed by Kristafer Couture, Greenland, New Hampshire, and Brian Foresta, Greenland, New Hampshire, for “Shoe sole.”

***

Embedding a Trainer in Virtual Reality (VR) Environment for Real-Time Coaching, Accountability and Feedback

LITEBOXER TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Hampton, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12318678 B2, initially filed Oct. 29, 2024) developed by four inventors Jeffrey W. Morin, Exeter, New Hampshire; Andrew J. Rollins, Rowley, Massachusetts; Rafael E. Alam, Hampton, New Hampshire; and Ryan Turner, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Embedding a trainer in virtual reality (VR) environment for real-time coaching, accountability and feedback.”

***

Scanning Sequence for an Intra-Oral Imaging System

DENTAL IMAGING TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION, Quakertown, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12318267 B2, initially filed Jan. 21, 2022) developed by five inventors Robert F. Dillon, Bedford, New Hampshire; Craig A. Andreiko, , United States; Andrew F. Vesper, Townsend, Massachusetts; Neil H. K. Judell, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Timothy I. Fillion, Bedford, Massachusetts, for “Scanning sequence for an intra-oral imaging system.”

***

User Equipment Device Integrity Protection in a Data Communication Network

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12324040 B2, initially filed April 1, 2023) developed by Rowland Shaw, Chester, New Hampshire, and Qing Ye, Hopkinton, Massachusetts, for “User equipment device integrity protection in a data communication network.”

***

Local Interconnect for Cross Coupling

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12322652 B2, initially filed May 9, 2022) developed by six inventors Heng Wu, Santa Clara, California; Ruilong Xie, Niskayuna, New York; Albert M. Chu, Nashua, New Hampshire; Albert M. Young, Fishkill, New York; Junli Wang, Slingerlands, New York; and Brent A. Anderson, Jericho, Vermont, for “Local interconnect for cross coupling.”

***

Order Fulfillment System

SYMBOTIC LLC, Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12319502 B2, initially filed Oct. 12, 2021) developed by John G. Lert, Jr., Wakefield, Massachusetts, and William J. Fosnight, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Order fulfillment system.”

***

Data Catalog for Dataset Lifecycle Management System for Content-Based Data Protection

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12321240 B2, initially filed Oct. 27, 2022) developed by four inventors Adam Brenner, Mission Viejo, California; Jehuda Shemer, Kfar Saba, Israel; Steven Sadhwani, Round Rock, Texas; and Chris E. Rowen, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Data catalog for dataset lifecycle management system for content-based data protection.”

***

Systems and Methods for Tagging Fraudulent Phone Numbers

SOMOS, INC., East Brunswick, New Jersey has been assigned a patent (No. US 12323552 B2, initially filed Dec. 19, 2022) developed by ten inventors Sriram Sharma, Herndon, Virginia; Michael Kimmel, Ashburn, Virginia; Suk Yee Wong, Belle Mead, New Jersey; William Carter, Potomac Falls, Virginia; Manisha Bhat, Sterling, Virginia; Pamela J. Carter, Manchester, New Hampshire; Sanjeev Chauhan, Ashburn, Virginia; Ryan Karnas, Leesburg, Virginia; Alan Stiffler, Sterling, Virginia; and Dewang Lakhani, Ashburn, Virginia, for “Systems and methods for tagging fraudulent phone numbers.”

***

Methods and Systems for Performing Image Registration in a Computer-Assisted Surgery System

MOBIUS IMAGING, LLC, Shirley, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12322124 B2, initially filed April 14, 2021) developed by four inventors Gordon Row, Groton, Massachusetts; Kyle Schwartz, Somerville, Massachusetts; Stephen Lang, Hollis, New Hampshire; and Edward Daley, Maynard, Massachusetts, for “Methods and systems for performing image registration in a computer-assisted surgery system.”

***

Phase Angle Correction Value Calculation Apparatus and Method of Calculating a Phase Angle Correction Value

MELEXIS TECHNOLOGIES NV, Tessenderlo, Belgium has been assigned a patent (No. US 12320928 B2, initially filed Dec. 10, 2020) developed by three inventors Volodymyr Seliuchenko, Nashua, New Hampshire; Andreas Ott, Erfurt, Germany; and Kyle Legg, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Phase angle correction value calculation apparatus and method of calculating a phase angle correction value.”

***

Method and System for Improved Segmentation of Large Datasets Using AI

NEURALIFT.AI INC., Livingston, New Jersey has been assigned a patent (No. US 12321960 B2, initially filed July 1, 2024) developed by three inventors Victor Michael Maloney, North Hampton, New Hampshire; Soren Macbeth, Portland, Oregon; and Jonathan Mendez, Livingston, New Jersey, for “Method and system for improved segmentation of large datasets using AI.”

***

Methods for Detecting Occupancy and Determining Value Chain Recommendations Using Radio Signals

STRONG FORCE VCN PORTFOLIO 2019, LLC, Fort Lauderdale, Florida has been assigned a patent (No. US 12320914 B2, initially filed May 27, 2021) developed by four inventors Stephen Paul Elias, Nashua, New Hampshire; Eric Roger Giler, Boston, Massachusetts; Katherine Lavin Hall, Arlington, Massachusetts; and Charles Howard Cella, Pembroke, Massachusetts, for “Methods for detecting occupancy and determining value chain recommendations using radio signals.”

***

Transmitter and Receiver Localization

APPLE INC., Cupertino, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12320896 B1, initially filed Sept. 23, 2021) developed by Jack Erdozain, Jr., San Francisco, California, and Travis J. McQueen, Lee, New Hampshire, for “Transmitter and receiver localization.”

***

Headset Communication System

GENTEX CORPORATION, Simpson, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12323119 B2, initially filed May 17, 2019) developed by Jason A. Solbeck, Atkinson, New Hampshire, and Jacob Chaloux, Derry, New Hampshire, for “Headset communication system.”

***

Telescoping Torch

THE ESAB GROUP INC., North Bethesda, Maryland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12318856 B2, initially filed Feb. 7, 2022) developed by three inventors Auston Maynard, East Thetford, Vermont; Michael Nadler, Wilmot, New Hampshire; and Douglas Smith, Florence, South Carolina, for “Telescoping torch.”

***

Nanoporous Separators for Batteries and Related Manufacturing Methods

LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD., Seoul, South Korea has been assigned a patent (No. US 12322832 B2, initially filed June 13, 2024) developed by three inventors Steven A. Carlson, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Benjamin Sloan, Exeter, New Hampshire; and David W. Avison, Boxborough, Massachusetts, for ”Nanoporous separators for batteries and related manufacturing methods.”

***

Camera Tracking System for Computer Assisted Surgery Navigation

GLOBUS MEDICAL INC., Audubon, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12318150 B2, initially filed Oct. 11, 2022) developed by five inventors Thomas Calloway, Pelham, New Hampshire; Sanjay Joshi, Andover, Massachusetts; Tushar Sawant, Newton, Massachusetts; Rand Kmiec, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Norbert Johnson, North Andover, Massachusetts, for “Camera tracking system for computer assisted surgery navigation.”

***

Stent Delivery System Having Retention Structure

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SCIMED, INC., Maple Grove, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 12318317 B2, initially filed June 18, 2024) developed by six inventors Michael D. Amos, Boston, Massachusetts; John Lane, Manchester, New Hampshire; Jacob A. Graham, Watertown, Massachusetts; Gary J. Leanna, Holden, Massachusetts; Andrew K. Hollett, Waltham, Massachusetts; and Michal Weisman, Fair Lawn, New Jersey, for ”Stent delivery system having retention structure.”

***

Systems and Methods for Removing Undesirable Material Within a Circulatory System

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC., Latham, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12318097 B2, initially filed Jan. 31, 2020) developed by five inventors Kevin Swift, Brighton, Massachusetts; Seth Cote, Nashua, New Hampshire; Mark Girard, Waltham, Massachusetts; Lishan Aklog, Scottsdale, Arizona; and Michael Glennon, Norwell, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for removing undesirable material within a circulatory system.”

***

Small Molecule Inhibitors of Mammalian SLC6A19 Function

JNANA THERAPEUTICS INC., Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12319668 B2, initially filed Dec. 11, 2024) developed by Dean G. Brown, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Small molecule inhibitors of mammalian SLC6A19 function.”

***

Computer-Implemented Methods and Systems for Designing and Conducting Virtual Reality Experiments

NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12322299 B2, initially filed May 16, 2022) developed by three inventors Eugene Tunik, Windham, New Hampshire; Mathew Yarossi, Medford, Massachusetts; and Samuel Berin, Boston, Massachusetts, for “Computer-implemented methods and systems for designing and conducting virtual reality experiments.”

***

Nested Wire Monopole HF Antenna

RAYTHEON COMPANY, Arlington, Virginia has been assigned a patent (No. US 12322884 B2, initially filed April 12, 2023) developed by four inventors Wayne Kim, Jr., Virginia Beach, Virginia; Yueh-Chi Chang, Salem, New Hampshire; Shane D. Blair, Salem, New Hampshire; and Henry J. Nizko, Melbourne, Florida, for “Nested wire monopole HF antenna.”

***

Command Line Parsing for Classification of Process Start Alerts

RAPID7, INC., Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12321454 B1, initially filed March 30, 2022) developed by seven inventors Matthew Berninger, Denver, Colorado; Roy Hodgman, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Katherine Wilbur, Brookline, Massachusetts; Vasudha Shivamoggi, Arlington, Massachusetts; Lauren Johnson, Boston, Massachusetts; Jacqueline Daniel, Bainbridge Island, Washington; and Luke Ludington, Stratham, New Hampshire, for “Command line parsing for classification of process start alerts.”

***

Systems and Methods for Verified Communication Between Mobile Applications

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., New York, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12323808 B2, initially filed May 19, 2022) developed by three inventors Howard Spector, Street, Maryland; Scott H Ouellette, Kingston, New Hampshire; and Dave Carey, Middletown, Delaware, for “Systems and methods for verified communication between mobile applications.”

***

Systems and Methods for Ex Vivo Lung Care

TRANSMEDICS, INC, Andover, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12317888 B2, initially filed July 30, 2020) developed by seventeen inventors Robert Fishman, Boston, Massachusetts; Robert Havener, Lynnfield, Massachusetts; Ihab Abdel Fattah, Andover, Massachusetts; Anas Abdelazim, North Andover, Massachusetts; Scott Newell, Ipswich, Massachusetts; Thomas H. Bishop, Wenham, Massachusetts; Tamer I. Khayal, North Andover, Massachusetts; Stanley Kyi, Andover, Massachusetts; Ronald Taylor, Jr., Chester, New Hampshire; Doug Harriott, Melrose, Massachusetts; Matthew De Remer, Allston, Massachusetts; Paul Murray, Groton, Massachusetts; John Sullivan, Groton, Massachusetts; Mark Anderson, Danvers, Massachusetts; Richard Bringham, North Andover, Massachusetts; Michael Van Driel, Mirandola, Italy; and Waleed H. Hassanein, North Andover, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for ex vivo lung care.”