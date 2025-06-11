Science Cafe 6/17: ‘Impacts of Tech on Child Development’

Science Cafe NH is closing out the first half of the 2025 season with an important topic concerning technology and children. The event will feature panelists exploring “The Impacts of Technology on Child Development.” Attendees can expect a lively conversation covering both the benefits, such as enhanced critical thinking and access to personalized learning, and the challenges, including screen overuse and potential impacts on attention and social skills.

Tuesday, June 17, 6-7:30 PM, Soel Sistas, 30 Temple St., Nashua NH

www.facebook.com/sciencecafenh

Panelists for this event:

• Carmela Amato-Wierda: An Associate Professor of Chemistry and Materials Science at the University of New Hampshire (UNH). She is also the Director of UNH Tech Camp and the Tech for Teachers Institute, and serves as Principal Investigator for NH CREATES.

• Dr. Mario Andrade: Superintendent of Schools for the Nashua School District, bringing nearly 25 years of experience in public education, including roles as a teacher, principal, assistant superintendent, and superintendent in both NH and Rhode Island.

• Tricia Brannen: Executive Director of YouthWell New Hampshire. Tricia has served in both business and school counseling roles supporting students K-12.

• Neil Claffey: A Nashua High School social studies teacher from 1989-2021 and was elected to the Nashua Board of Education in 2021. He currently teaches 4th, 5th and 7th grade math at the Lexington (MA) Singapore School.

• Heather Inyart: Executive Director of Media Power Youth, a Manchester, NH-based nonprofit. She has led Media Power Youth in expanding media literacy and social-emotional learning opportunities for youth across NH.