NH patents through June 15

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through June 15.

System, Method, and Apparatus for Detecting Air in a Fluid Line Using Active Rectification

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12326421 B2, initially filed Aug. 21, 2023) developed by Michael J. Wilt, Windham, New Hampshire, and Jason M. Sachs, Chandler, Arizona, for “System, method, and apparatus for detecting air in a fluid line using active rectification.”

Feed Forward Image Based Guidance

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12326320 B2, initially filed June 29, 2023) developed by four inventors Jason H Batchelder, Nashua, New Hampshire; Matthew F. Chrobak, Groton, Massachusetts; Tyler Nickerson, Mason, New Hampshire; and Richie Spitsberg, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Feed forward image based guidance.”

Method and System for Helmet Selection and/or Customization

BAUER HOCKEY LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12327072 B2, initially filed March 1, 2022) developed by eight inventors Charles-Antoine Desrochers, Blainville, Canada; Jacques Durocher, Blainville, Canada; Thierry Krick, Blainville, Canada; Thomas Lemelin, Blainville, Canada; Jean-Francois Laperriere, Blainville, Canada; Guillaume Beaulieu, Blainville, Canada; Adam Carlin, Exeter, New Hampshire; and Mathieu Desjardins, Blainville, Canada, for “Method and system for helmet selection and/or customization.”

Semiconductor Device

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12328925 B2, initially filed March 23, 2022) developed by Taro Kondo, Niiza, Japan, for “Semiconductor device.”

Controlling and Delivering Gases in a Plasma Arc Torch and Related Systems and Methods

HYPERTHERM, INC., Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12325082 B2, initially filed Sept. 17, 2019) developed by five inventors Harshawardhan Jogdand, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Larry Benson, West Lebanon, New Hampshire; Liming Chen, Hanover, New Hampshire; John Peters, Canaan, New Hampshire; and Ross A. Smith, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Controlling and delivering gases in a plasma arc torch and related systems and methods.”

Single Emitter Stacking for Wavelength-Beam-Combining Laser Systems

WBC PHOTONICS, INC., Derry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12327974 B2, initially filed July 14, 2022) developed by four inventors Wang-Long Zhou, Revere, Massachusetts; Michael Deutsch, Derry, New Hampshire; Francisco Villarreal-Saucedo, Middleton, Massachusetts; and Bien Chann, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Single emitter stacking for wavelength-beam-combining laser systems.”

Method and System of Providing a Uniform Messaging Platform in a Heterogeneous Environment

GALVION LTD., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12326707 B2, initially filed May 15, 2023) developed by five inventors Christopher Moore, Dundry, United Kingdom; Jonathan Andree, Bedford, New Hampshire; Harrison Wall, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; James David Kazmierczak, Berlin, Massachusetts; and Kurt Harrison, Newington, New Hampshire, for “Method and system of providing a uniform messaging platform in a heterogeneous environment.”

Protective Antimicrobial System

PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS LLC, Franklin, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12324436 B2, initially filed March 5, 2021) developed by four inventors Michael Currier, Gilford, New Hampshire; Matthew Currier, Gilford, New Hampshire; Sarah A. Currier, Sanbornton, New Hampshire; and Robert Currier, Canterbury, New Hampshire, for “Protective antimicrobial system.”

Adaptive TTI Bundling Configuration

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12328726 B2, initially filed Dec. 20, 2021) developed by Benjamin Abramovsky, Petah Tiqwa, Israel, and Ido Shaked, Alfei Menashe, Israel, for “Adaptive TTI bundling configuration.”

Methods and Software for Training Users to Discern Electronic Phishing Messages and for Building Phishing Knowledgebases for Automated Electronic-Message Filtering

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12328338 B2, initially filed Sept. 9, 2022) developed by five inventors Samuel Cavallaro, New London, New Hampshire; Catherine Porter, Hartford, Vermont; Samuel Fielder, North Pomfret, Vermont; Mitch Davis, Cornish, New Hampshire; and William Cowen, Quechee, Vermont, for “Methods and software for training users to discern electronic phishing messages and for building phishing knowledgebases for automated electronic-message filtering.”

Infusion Set and Inserter Assembly Systems and Methods

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12324899 B2, initially filed July 25, 2024) developed by Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire, for “Infusion set and inserter assembly systems and methods.”

High Bandwidth Transimpedance Amplifier

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12328105 B2, initially filed June 23, 2022) developed by Gary M. Madison, Waltham, Massachusetts, for “High bandwidth transimpedance amplifier.”

Adjustment Mechanism

APPLE INC., Cupertino, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12326569 B2, initially filed Sept. 21, 2023) developed by eight inventors Adam Y. Kollgaard, Santa Cruz, California; Jonathan M. Anderson, San Francisco, California; Jeffrey A. Griffis, San Carlos, California; Joel Ebers, Seattle, Washington; Trevor S. Chambers, San Diego, California; Sung Kim, Palo Alto, California; David Dostal, Hanover, New Hampshire; and William Law, Palo Alto, California, for “Adjustment mechanism.”

Use of Nanoparticles to Tune Index of Refraction of Layers of a Polymeric Matrix to Optimize Microoptic (MO) Focus

CRANE & CO., INC., Dalton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12325252 B2, initially filed May 20, 2020) developed by three inventors Michael McAllister, Windham, New Hampshire; Peter Carsten Bailey Widger, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Jonathan D. Gosnell, Cumming, Georgia, for “Use of nanoparticles to tune index of refraction of layers of a polymeric matrix to optimize microoptic (MO) focus.”

Chamber Device, and Electronic Device Manufacturing Method

GIGAPHOTON INC., Tochigi, Japan has been assigned a patent (No. US 12327975 B2, initially filed Aug. 10, 2023) developed by four inventors Junichi Fujimoto, Oyama, Japan; Takahiro Tatsumi, Oyama, Japan; Kazuki Nagai, Oyama, Japan; and Jeffrey P. Sercel, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Chamber device, and electronic device manufacturing method.”

Geographically Redundant and High Availability System Architecture for a Hybrid Cloud Cellular Network

DISH WIRELESS L.L.C., Littleton, Colorado has been assigned a patent (No. US 12328599 B2, initially filed Dec. 4, 2023) developed by five inventors Siddhartha Chenumolu, Ashburn, Virginia; Andrew Trujillo, Littleton, Colorado; Sundeep Goswami, Leesburg, Virginia; Ash Khamas, Goffstown, New Hampshire; and Amit Pathania, Great Falls, Virginia, for “Geographically redundant and high availability system architecture for a hybrid cloud cellular network.”

Ratcheting Cable Clamp

HUBBELL INC., Shelton, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12326208 B2, initially filed March 6, 2023) developed by Evan Martin, Litchfield, New Hampshire, for “Ratcheting cable clamp.”

Weighted Availing of Cloud Resources

ORACLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Redwood Shores, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12327142 B2, initially filed March 10, 2022) developed by Shushuai Zhu, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Bo Zou, Ottawa, Canada, for “Weighted availing of cloud resources.”

Vaporizer, Ion Source and Method for Generating Aluminum-Containing Vapor

NISSIN ION EQUIPMENT CO., LTD., Koka, Japan has been assigned a patent (No. US 12328807 B2, initially filed Sept. 15, 2022) developed by three inventors George Sacco, Groveland, Massachusetts; Michael Crovo, Saugus, Massachusetts; and Sami K. Hahto, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Vaporizer, ion source and method for generating aluminum-containing vapor.”

Stacked FET SRAM

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12328859 B2, initially filed June 30, 2022) developed by seven inventors Ruilong Xie, Niskayuna, New York; Carl Radens, LaGrangeville, New York; Albert M. Chu, Nashua, New Hampshire; Brent A. Anderson, Jericho, Vermont; Junli Wang, Slingerlands, New York; Julien Frougier, Albany, New York; and Ravikumar Ramachandran, Pleasantville, New York, for “Stacked FET SRAM.”

Adjustable Width Power Distribution Block

HUBBELL INC., Shelton, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12327985 B2, initially filed July 19, 2023) developed by Troy Reynolds, Derry, New Hampshire, and Richard Robicheau, Litchfield, New Hampshire, for “Adjustable width power distribution block.”

Telecommunication Service Provider Controlling an Underlay Network in Cloud Service Provider Environment

DISH WIRELESS L.L.C., Englewood, Colorado has been assigned a patent (No. US 12328259 B2, initially filed Oct. 30, 2023) developed by three inventors Andrew Trujillo, Littleton, Colorado; Ash Khamas, Goffstown, New Hampshire; and Sundeep Goswami, Leesburg, Virginia, for “Telecommunication service provider controlling an underlay network in cloud service provider environment.”

Methods for 3D Printing of Poly-4-Hydroxybutyrate and Copolymers

TEPHA, INC., Lexington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12325181 B2, initially filed Jan. 16, 2024) developed by five inventors Skander Limem, Lynnfield, Massachusetts; Reshad Bin Harun, Lexington, Massachusetts; Matthew Dubois, Ayer, Massachusetts; David P. Martin, Arlington, Massachusetts; and Said Rizk, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Methods for 3D printing of poly-4-hydroxybutyrate and copolymers.”

Techniques for Managing Physical Cards Stored in a Physical Wallet

APPLE INC., Cupertino, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12327157 B2, initially filed Sept. 20, 2023) developed by five inventors Joel N. Ruscher, Fremont, California; Amrith V. Ram, Los Gatos, California; James E. Orr, Cupertino, California; Travis J. McQueen, Lee, New Hampshire; and Jack Erdozain, Jr., Santa Clara, California, for “Techniques for managing physical cards stored in a physical wallet.”

User Plane Function (UPF) Load Balancing Based on Special Considerations for Low Latency Traffic

DISH WIRELESS L.L.C., Englewood, Colorado has been assigned a patent (No. US 12328621 B2, initially filed Nov. 30, 2023) developed by five inventors Mehdi Alasti, Reston, Virginia; Kazi Bashir, Lewisville, Texas; Ash Khamas, Goffstown, New Hampshire; Ashish Bansal, Frisco, Texas; and Siddhartha Chenumolu, Broadlands, Virginia, for “User plane function (UPF) load balancing based on special considerations for low latency traffic.”

Real-Time 3D Location Service for Deterministic RF Signal Delivery

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12328705 B2, initially filed April 1, 2022) developed by Rowland Shaw, Chester, New Hampshire, and Qing Ye, Hopkinton, Massachusetts, for “Real-time 3D location service for deterministic RF signal delivery.”

Human PD-L1 Antibodies and Methods of Use Therefor

BOARD OF REGENTS, THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SYSTEM, Austin, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12325747 B2, initially filed Nov. 17, 2022) developed by seven inventors Michael A. Curran, Houston, Texas; Carlo Toniatti, Houston, Texas; Ashvin R. Jaiswal, Houston, Texas; Dongxing Zha, Houston, Texas; Kui Voo, Houston, Texas; Bianka Prinz, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Nadthakarn Boland, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Human PD-L1 antibodies and methods of use therefor.”

Mold for Manufacturing a Turbine Engine Fan Casing From a Composite Material

SAFRAN AIRCRAFT ENGINES, Paris, France has been assigned a patent (No. US 12325156 B2, initially filed March 25, 2021) developed by three inventors Hubert Jean Marie Fabre, Moissy-Cramayel, France; Raoul Jaussaud, Moissy-Cramayel, France; and Paul Terry, Franklin, New Hampshire, for “Mold for manufacturing a turbine engine fan casing from a composite material.”

Devices, Systems, and Methods for Pre-Heating Fluid to Be Introduced Into a Patient During a Surgical Procedure

COVIDIEN LP, Mansfield, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12324768 B2, initially filed June 21, 2021) developed by three inventors Paul F. Prokop, Woburn, Massachusetts; Jordan A. Whisler, Brookline, Massachusetts; and Dale E. Whipple, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Devices, systems, and methods for pre-heating fluid to be introduced into a patient during a surgical procedure.”

Control Flow Directed Graph for Use With Program Disassembler

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12326936 B2, initially filed Dec. 19, 2022) developed by three inventors Andrew Zawadowskiy, Hollis, New Hampshire; Vincent E. Parla, North Hampton, New Hampshire; and Oleg Bessonov, Littleton, Massachusetts, for “Control flow directed graph for use with program disassembler.”

Ligands for Imaging Cardiac Innervation

LANTHEUS MEDICAL IMAGING, INC., Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12324845 B2, initially filed Jan. 28, 2022) developed by seven inventors Ajay Purohit, Sudbury, Massachusetts; Thomas D. Harris, Salem, New Hampshire; Heike S. Radeke, South Grafton, Massachusetts; Simon P. Robinson, Stow, Massachusetts; Ming Yu, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; David S. Casebier, Carlisle, Massachusetts; and Michael T. Azure, Renlop, Alabama, for ”Ligands for imaging cardiac innervation.”