Curious about ham radio? Field Day (June 28, 29) is your chance to learn

Every year amateur radio operators, also known as ham radio operators, participate in a nationwide event called Field Day on June 28 and June 29, 2025. The primary objective of Field Day is for ham operators to practice transmitting and receiving from remote locations to be ready for emergencies. Amateur radio has proven itself many times in past emergencies such as hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and wildfires as an effective means of communication to assist public safety agencies responding to emergencies. New Hampshire ARES (Amateur Radio Emergency Service) now serves as the sole amateur radio backup for the New Hampshire Department of Safety. The ARRL (American Radio Relay League) which sponsors the ARES programs nationwide has a motto, ‘When all else fails amateur radio gets through’. When cellular phone service or the internet are disabled by disasters manmade or natural, ham radio operators routinely assist in communicating in and out of disaster zones.



The second objective of Field Day is to expose the public to what amateur radio has to offer. Ham operators as well as New Hampshire radio clubs will be set up throughout the state for the event. They invite the public to visit a Field Day location to learn about amateur radio. Most of the clubs have a GOTA or Get On The Air event included which will allow members of the public to try their hand at ham radio.

Amateur radio is not just about Morse code. There are numerous capabilities well beyond which include voice communication and digital communication with amateur radios. Ham operators have the ability to send and receive emails utilizing ham radio equipment. The International Space Station has ham radio equipment on board and many of the astronauts are licensed ham operators. They routinely contact school groups by ham radio and also communicate with ham operators when their schedules permit. Amateur radio is a valuable asset for public safety agencies as well as being a fascinating hobby for anyone interested in communications and the technologies involved in amateur radio.



Following is the current listing of New Hampshire ham radio clubs that will be hosting Field Day events in 2025. Contact for each club is listed or visit their website for further information.



Twin State Radio Club

Richmond Middle School 63 Lyme Road

Hanover, NH

GOTA: YES

Talk-in: 145.33 100.0 PL

Contact: Alan Bradford

603.667.7236

trustee@w1fn.org

w1fn.org



Central New Hampshire Amateur Radio Club

182 Lily Pond Road

Gilford, NH

GOTA: YES

Talk-in: 146.985, PL: 123.0

Contact: Dave Merchant

603-890-0401

K1DLM@CNHARC.org

CNHARC.org



Cheshire County DX Amateur Radio Club

Old Homestead Rd and, Simeneau Ln

Swanzey, NH

GOTA: YES

Talk-in: 146.520

Contact: J Rollins

6037625362

km6nuy@gmail.com

ccdxarc.org



Granite State Amateur Radio Association

972 Back Mountain Road

Goffstown, NH

GOTA: YES

Talk-in: 146.685 PL100

Contact: Eric Pfeifer

6032330088

n1jur.nh@gmail.com

gsara.org



Nashua Area Rado Society

1 Memorial Drive

Hudson, NH

GOTA: YES

Contact: Anita Kemmerer

6033216115

akemmerer@anita-fred.net

http://www.n1fd.org/



Lakes Region Repeater Association

Castle in the Clouds

455 Old Mountain Road

Moultonborough, NH 03254

GOTA: Yes

Contact: Tisha Daniels tishadaniels@pm.me or w1bstclub@gmail.com



PORT CITY AMATEUR RADIO CLUB

STRATHAM HILL

STRATHAM, NH

GOTA: YES

Talk-in: 145.150 -127.3PL

Contact: STEVE ROBERTS

207-337-1512

kc1ilt@maine.rr.com

www.w1wqm.org