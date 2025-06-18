Curious about ham radio? Field Day (June 28, 29) is your chance to learn

Every year amateur radio operators, also known as ham radio operators, participate in a nationwide event called Field Day on June 28 and June 29, 2025. The primary objective of Field Day is for ham operators to practice transmitting and receiving from remote locations to be ready for emergencies. Amateur radio has proven itself many times in past emergencies such as hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and wildfires as an effective means of communication to assist public safety agencies responding to emergencies. New Hampshire ARES (Amateur Radio Emergency Service) now serves as the sole amateur radio backup for the New Hampshire Department of Safety. The ARRL (American Radio Relay League) which sponsors the ARES programs nationwide has a motto, ‘When all else fails amateur radio gets through’. When cellular phone service or the internet are disabled by disasters manmade or natural, ham radio operators routinely assist in communicating in and out of disaster zones.
The second objective of Field Day is to expose the public to what amateur radio has to offer. Ham operators as well as New Hampshire radio clubs will be set up throughout the state for the event. They invite the public to visit a Field Day location to learn about amateur radio. Most of the clubs have a GOTA or Get On The Air event included which will allow members of the public to try their hand at ham radio.
Amateur radio is not just about Morse code. There are numerous capabilities well beyond which include voice communication and digital communication with amateur radios. Ham operators have the ability to send and receive emails utilizing ham radio equipment. The International Space Station has ham radio equipment on board and many of the astronauts are licensed ham operators. They routinely contact school groups by ham radio and also communicate with ham operators when their schedules permit. Amateur radio is a valuable asset for public safety agencies as well as being a fascinating hobby for anyone interested in communications and the technologies involved in amateur radio.
Following is the current listing of New Hampshire ham radio clubs that will be hosting Field Day events in 2025. Contact for each club is listed or visit their website for further information.
Twin State Radio Club
Richmond Middle School 63 Lyme Road
Hanover, NH
GOTA: YES
Talk-in: 145.33 100.0 PL
Contact: Alan Bradford
603.667.7236
trustee@w1fn.org
w1fn.org
Central New Hampshire Amateur Radio Club
182 Lily Pond Road
Gilford, NH
GOTA: YES
Talk-in: 146.985, PL: 123.0
Contact: Dave Merchant
603-890-0401
K1DLM@CNHARC.org
CNHARC.org
Cheshire County DX Amateur Radio Club
Old Homestead Rd and, Simeneau Ln
Swanzey, NH
GOTA: YES
Talk-in: 146.520
Contact: J Rollins
6037625362
km6nuy@gmail.com
ccdxarc.org
Granite State Amateur Radio Association
972 Back Mountain Road
Goffstown, NH
GOTA: YES
Talk-in: 146.685 PL100
Contact: Eric Pfeifer
6032330088
n1jur.nh@gmail.com
gsara.org
Nashua Area Rado Society
1 Memorial Drive
Hudson, NH
GOTA: YES
Contact: Anita Kemmerer
6033216115
akemmerer@anita-fred.net
http://www.n1fd.org/
Lakes Region Repeater Association
Castle in the Clouds
455 Old Mountain Road
Moultonborough, NH 03254
GOTA: Yes
Contact: Tisha Daniels tishadaniels@pm.me or w1bstclub@gmail.com
PORT CITY AMATEUR RADIO CLUB
STRATHAM HILL
STRATHAM, NH
GOTA: YES
Talk-in: 145.150 -127.3PL
Contact: STEVE ROBERTS
207-337-1512
kc1ilt@maine.rr.com
www.w1wqm.org
