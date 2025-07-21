NH patents through July 20

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through July 20.



Thermocompression Bonding With Passivated Gold Contacting Metal



SET NORTH AMERICA, LLC, Chester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12363877 B2, initially filed Oct. 30, 2020) developed by Eric Frank Schulte, Santa Barbara, California, for ”Thermocompression bonding with passivated gold contacting metal.”







***



System and Method for Generation of Registration Transform for Surgical Navigation



SEE ALL AI INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12361631 B2, initially filed Dec. 9, 2024) developed by Eugene Alma Gregerson, North Salt Lake, Utah, for “System and method for generation of registration transform for surgical navigation.”



***



Bone Reduction and Fixation Plate



ARC TECHTONICS, INC., Hampton, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12357359 B2, initially filed March 5, 2024) developed by Turlough O’Donnell, Dublin, Ireland, and Alan Laing, Dublin, Ireland, for “Bone reduction and fixation plate.”



***



Robotic Surgery System, Method, and Apparatus



DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNESHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12358133 B2, initially filed April 9, 2024) developed by six inventors Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire; Michael J. Slate, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Prashant Bhat, Bedford, New Hampshire; Dirk A Van Der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire; David D. B. Cannan, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Keith D. Violette, Sandown, New Hampshire, for “Robotic surgery system, method, and apparatus.”



***



Thermocompression Bonding With Passivated Silver-Based Contacting Metal



SET NORTH AMERICA, LLC, Chester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12363878 B2, initially filed Oct. 30, 2020) developed by Eric Frank Schulte, Santa Barbara, California, for ”Thermocompression bonding with passivated silver-based contacting metal.”



***



Portable Pet Bed Assembly



ULTIMATE PET BED LLC, Nottingham, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12356960 B2, initially filed Aug. 4, 2022) developed by three inventors Rick Conn, Nottingham, New Hampshire; Rick Harder, Boise, Idaho; and Ron Wilks, Scottsdale, Arizona, for “Portable pet bed assembly.”



***



System and Method for Vertical Power Delivery to Electronic Systems



THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12362655 B2, initially filed April 14, 2021) developed by six inventors Minjie Chen, Princeton, New Jersey; Charles Sullivan, West Lebanon, New Hampshire; Youssef E. Elasser, Latham, New York; Daniel Zhou, Princeton, New Jersey; Jaeil Baek, Princeton, New Jersey; and Yenan Chen, West Windsor, New Jersey, for “System and method for vertical power delivery to electronic systems.”



***



Fabricating an Electroconductive Contact on a Top Layer of a Tunneling Magnetoresistance Element Using Two Hard Masks



ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12364163 B2, initially filed Aug. 30, 2022) developed by five inventors Maxim Klebanov, Palm Coast, Florida; Yen Ting Liu, Hsinchu, Taiwan; Sundar Chetlur, Frisco, Texas; Paolo Campiglio, Arcueil, France; and Samridh Jaiswal, London, United Kingdom, for “Fabricating an electroconductive contact on a top layer of a tunneling magnetoresistance element using two hard masks.”



***



Magnetoresistive Element and Magnetic Sensor Device Having a High Sensitivity and Low Zero-Field Offset-Shift



ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12360183 B2, initially filed March 15, 2022) developed by Jeffrey Childress, San Jose, California, and Andrey Timopheev, Vif, France, for ”Magnetoresistive element and magnetic sensor device having a high sensitivity and low zero-field offset-shift.”



***



Self-Sanitizing Medical Devices, Systems and Methods Using the Same



SOCLEAN, INC., Peterborough, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12357781 B2, initially filed Aug. 1, 2024) developed by Robert Wilkins, Peterborough, New Hampshire, and Tahira Jayasuriya, Peterborough, New Hampshire, for “Self-sanitizing medical devices, systems and methods using the same.”



***



Therapy Boot With Pockets for Ice Pack and Compression Bladder



G FORCE BRACES, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12357485 B2, initially filed May 29, 2024) developed by four inventors Douglas M. Goumas, Bedford, New Hampshire; David Scott Westbrook, Nevada, Texas; Michael N. Bordieri, Jr., Katonah, New York; and Danielle N. Calvello, Katonah, New York, for “Therapy boot with pockets for ice pack and compression bladder.”





***



Service Switch for Utility Meter



HUBBELL INC., Shelton, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12363868 B2, initially filed Dec. 21, 2022) developed by three inventors Curtis Crittenden, Milton, New Hampshire; Wayne Therrien, Rochester, New Hampshire; and Thomas McDougall, Somersworth, New Hampshire, for “Service switch for utility meter.”





***

Microbiological Growth Media and Methods of Using the Same



RAPID MICRO BIOSYSTEMS, INC., Lowell, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12359161 B2, initially filed June 13, 2023) developed by three inventors Kate Shara, Nashua, New Hampshire; Julie Schwedock, Arlington, Massachusetts; and Sommer Vogel, Lowell, Massachusetts, for “Microbiological growth media and methods of using the same.”



***

Systems and Methods for an Automatic Pullback Trigger



LIGHTLAB IMAGING, INC., Westford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12357414 B2, initially filed March 2, 2022) developed by four inventors Christopher E. Griffin, Wilton, New Hampshire; Joel M. Friedman, Andover, Massachusetts; Ashley Netravali, Littleton, Massachusetts; and Lingfa Yang, Concord, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for an automatic pullback trigger.”





***

Cooling Features for a Component of a Gas Turbine Engine



RTX CORPORATION, Farmington, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12359620 B2, initially filed Oct. 13, 2023) developed by ten inventors Billie R. Maldonado, Seattle, Washington; Thurman C. Dabbs, Dover, New Hampshire; James R. Plante, East Waterboro, Maine; Paul M. Lutjen, Kennebunkport, Maine; Dmitriy A. Romanov, Portland, Maine; Morely S. Sherman, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Nolan Frederic Quinn, Troy, New York; Mary E. M. Hiller, Wells, Maine; Jon Moore, Charlottesville, Virginia; and John R. Paulus, Afton, Virginia, for “Cooling features for a component of a gas turbine engine.”



***

Ramrod for a Muzzleloading Firearm



TRADITIONAL SPORTING GOODS INC., Old Saybrook, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12359888 B2, initially filed Oct. 2, 2023) developed by three inventors Karl K. Ricker, Somersworth, New Hampshire; Thomas F. Hall, Higganum, Connecticut; and Ryan Nicholas, Scottsdale, Arizona, for “Ramrod for a muzzleloading firearm.”



***

Urea Compounds and Compositions as SMARCA2/BRM ATPase Inhibitors



NOVARTIS AG, Basel, Switzerland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12358906 B2, initially filed March 12, 2024) developed by five inventors Christopher Adair, Woodstock, Canada; Katsumasa Nakajima, Winchester, Massachusetts; Rukundo Ntaganda, Weymouth, Massachusetts; Julien Papillon, Somerville, Massachusetts; and Troy Douglas Smith, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Urea compounds and compositions as SMARCA2/BRM ATPase inhibitors.”



***

Anti-Sortilin Antibodies and Methods of Use Thereof



ALECTOR LLC, South San Francisco, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12358991 B2, initially filed June 9, 2022) developed by five inventors Tina Schwabe, San Francisco, California; Michael Kurnellas, San Francisco, California; Arnon Rosenthal, Woodside, California; Robert Pejchal, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Anthony B. Cooper, White River Junction, Vermont, for ”Anti-Sortilin antibodies and methods of use thereof.”



***

Electrical Connector With Conductive Member Welded to Conductive Elements



FCI USA LLC, Etters, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12362514 B2, initially filed Sept. 8, 2022) developed by four inventors Jason Si, Toronto, Canada; Ba Pham, Toronto, Canada; Xingye Chen, Markham, Canada; and Sam Kocsis, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Electrical connector with conductive member welded to conductive elements.”



***

Systems and Methods for Integrating Into a Vehicle Virtual Display Systems Using Field Evolving Cavities and Curved Components



BRELYON, INC., San Mateo, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12360366 B2, initially filed July 9, 2024) developed by three inventors Barmak Heshmat Dehkordi, San Mateo, California; Christopher Barsi, Lee, New Hampshire; and Albert Redo Sanchez, San Mateo, California, for “Systems and methods for integrating into a vehicle virtual display systems using field evolving cavities and curved components.”



***

Systems and Methods for Use of Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) to Relieve Symptoms of COVID-19 and Related Infections



ADENYLATE THERAPEUTICS LLC, Claremore, Oklahoma has been assigned a patent (No. US 12357651 B2, initially filed May 7, 2021) developed by Edward H. Abraham, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for use of adenosine triphosphate (ATP) to relieve symptoms of COVID-19 and related infections.”



***

Ocular Implant Containing a Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor



OCULAR THERAPEUTIX, INC., Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12357565 B2, initially filed Nov. 21, 2022) developed by nine inventors Charles D. Blizzard, Nashua, New Hampshire; Arthur Driscoll, Reading, Massachusetts; Rami El-Hayek, Norwood, Massachusetts; Michael Goldstein, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Joseph Iacona, Somerville, Massachusetts; Peter Jarrett, Burlington, Massachusetts; Timothy S. Jarrett, Boston, Massachusetts; Erica Kahn, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Zachary Lattrell, Newburyport, Massachusetts, for “Ocular implant containing a tyrosine kinase inhibitor.”



***

Case Flowpath Repair System and Method



RTX CORPORATION, Farmington, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12359297 B2, initially filed April 23, 2021) developed by five inventors Heather Danielsen, Bremerton, Washington; Norman J. Gagnon, Rochester, New Hampshire; Keith C. Pooler, Lebanon, Maine; Jason L. Christiansen, Madbury, New Hampshire; and Michael G. Fischer, Somersworth, New Hampshire, for “Case flowpath repair system and method.”



***

Power Inverter Assembly and Method of Providing Power Inverter Assembly



YASKAWA AMERICA, INC., Waukegan, Illinois has been assigned a patent (No. US 12362573 B2, initially filed Sept. 6, 2023) developed by four inventors Jihua Ma, North Reading, Massachusetts; Chris Royer, Candia, New Hampshire; Michael Zuercher, West Newbury, Massachusetts; and Miles C. Russell, Lincoln, Massachusetts, for “Power inverter assembly and method of providing power inverter assembly.”



***

Transistors With Dual Power and Signal Lines



INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12362278 B2, initially filed Aug. 31, 2022) developed by four inventors Tao Li, Slingerlands, New York; Ruilong Xie, Niskayuna, New York; David Wolpert, Poughkeepsie, New York; and Albert M. Chu, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Transistors with dual power and signal lines.”



***

Inducer Assembly for a Turbine Engine



GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Evendale, Ohio has been assigned a patent (No. US 12357933 B2, initially filed Feb. 15, 2024) developed by eleven inventors Timothy Deryck Stone, Liberty Township, Ohio; Gregory Michael Laskowski, Rowley, Massachusetts; Robert Proctor, West Chester, Ohio; Curtis Stover, Mason, Ohio; Robert Francis Manning, Newburyport, Massachusetts; Victor Hugo Silva Correia, Milton Mills, New Hampshire; Jared Peter Buhler, Tewksbury, Massachusetts; Robert Carl Murray, Rotterdam, New York; Corey Bourassa, Mechanicville, New York; Byron Andrew Pritchard, Jr., Loveland, Ohio; and Jonathan Russell Ratzlaff, Loveland, Ohio, for ”Inducer assembly for a turbine engine.”



***

Selective Targeting of Ubiquitin- And Ubiquitin-Like E1-Activating Enzymes by Structurally-Stabilized Peptides



DANA-FARBER CANCER INSTITUTE, INC., Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12358960 B2, initially filed April 17, 2020) developed by three inventors Loren D. Walensky, Newton, Massachusetts; Ann Morgan Cathcart, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Gregory H. Bird, Pelham, New Hampshire, for “Selective targeting of ubiquitin- and ubiquitin-like E1-activating enzymes by structurally-stabilized peptides.”



***

Articulating Biocontainers



EMD MILLIPORE CORPORATION, Burlington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12357535 B2, initially filed Sept. 9, 2020) developed by ten inventors Shannon Cleveland, Hudson, New Hampshire; Marina Varlamova, Malden, Massachusetts; John Saragosa, Melrose, Massachusetts; David DeCoste, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Benjamin Cacace, Tewksbury, Massachusetts; Daniel Lamothe, Burlington, Massachusetts; George Gagne, Dracut, Massachusetts; James Dee, Burlington, Massachusetts; Wilson Moya, Carlise, Massachusetts; and Stefano Berti Perez, Boston, Massachusetts, for “Articulating biocontainers.”



***

Product Delivery Systems for Liquid Product Transport Vehicles and Methods of Loading Liquid Products Using the Same



KNAPPCO, LLC, Hamilton, Ohio has been assigned a patent (No. US 12358779 B2, initially filed April 29, 2024) developed by five inventors Randy Donald Robinson, Smithville, Missouri; Mark William Dudley, Kansas City, Missouri; Steven D. Gramling, Olathe, Kansas; Richard Lee Henderson, Leawood, Kansas; and Francis V. Stemporzewski, Jr., Salem, New Hampshire, for “Product delivery systems for liquid product transport vehicles and methods of loading liquid products using the same.”



***

Active Flush Regulation System for Use With a Mechanical Seal or a Packing Assembly



A.W. CHESTERTON COMPANY, Groveland, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12359727 B2, initially filed Aug. 5, 2024) developed by Robert James Powers, Salem, Massachusetts, and Henri Azibert, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Active flush regulation system for use with a mechanical seal or a packing assembly.”





***

Flow Balancing Devices, Methods, and Systems



NXSTAGE MEDICAL, INC., Lawrence, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12357736 B2, initially filed Feb. 8, 2023) developed by ten inventors David Desouza, Essex, Massachusetts; Daniel Joseph Rubery, Jr., Nashua, New Hampshire; Dennis M. Treu, Castle Rock, Colorado; Mark T. Wyeth, Andover, Massachusetts; Jerome James, Vestavia, Alabama; Garrett D. Casey, Methuen, Massachusetts; James M. Brugger, Newburyport, Massachusetts; William J. Schnell, Libertyville, Illinois; Jeffrey H. Burbank, Manchester, Massachusetts; and Goetz Friederichs, Beverly, Massachusetts, for “Flow balancing devices, methods, and systems.”





***

Anti-Il-27 Antibodies and Uses Thereof



SURFACE ONCOLOGY, LLC, Redwood City, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12358978 B2, initially filed Sept. 25, 2019) developed by twelve inventors Jonathan Hill, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Scott Chappel, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Michael Gladstone, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Bianka Prinz, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Andrew Lake, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Christine Miller, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Kerry White, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Jing Hua, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Pamela M. Holland, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Matthew Rausch, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Devapregasan Moodley, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Gege Tan, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Anti-IL-27 antibodies and uses thereof.”





***

Systems and Methods for Intelligent Application Grouping



RISC NETWORKS, LLC, Asheville, North Carolina has been assigned a patent (No. US 12363019 B2, initially filed Aug. 25, 2023) developed by Jeremy Littlejohn, Fairview, North Carolina, and Greg Watts, Nottingham, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for intelligent application grouping.”





***



***

Additively Manufactured Cluster Connector



RAYTHEON COMPANY, Arlington, Virginia has been assigned a patent (No. US 12362450 B2, initially filed Aug. 10, 2022) developed by six inventors Mary K. Herndon, Littleton, Massachusetts; Nahid Rahman, Tewksbury, Massachusetts; Russell Anderson, Merrimack, New Hampshire; John David Lovaasen, Tyngsborough, Massachusetts; David Joseph Palumbo, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Michael Wayne Cason, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Additively manufactured cluster connector.”





***

Self-Sanitizing Medical Devices, Systems and Methods Using the Same



SOCLEAN, INC., Peterborough, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12357781 B2, initially filed Aug. 1, 2024) developed by Robert Wilkins, Peterborough, New Hampshire, and Tahira Jayasuriya, Peterborough, New Hampshire, for “Self-sanitizing medical devices, systems and methods using the same.”





***

Weight Balanced Rotor Blade With Thermoplastic Composite Weight



ROHR, INC., Chula Vista, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12358620 B2, initially filed June 3, 2024) developed by Daniel O. Ursenbach, El Cajon, California, and Nathaniel M. Gray, Stratham, New Hampshire, for “Weight balanced rotor blade with thermoplastic composite weight.”





***

Storage and Retrieval System



SYMBOTIC LLC, Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12358723 B2, initially filed March 26, 2024) developed by five inventors John Lert, Wakefield, Massachusetts; Stephen C Toebes, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Robert Sullivan, Wilmington, Massachusetts; Foster Hinshaw, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Nathan Ulrich, Lee, New Hampshire, for “Storage and retrieval system.”





***

Medical Agent Dispensing Systems, Methods, and Apparatuses



APPLIED MATERIALS, INC., Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12357804 B2, initially filed March 1, 2021) developed by six inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Eitan C. Zeira, Hollis, New Hampshire; Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire; Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Michel A. Rosa, Mountain View, California; and Jack Macleod, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Medical agent dispensing systems, methods, and apparatuses.”





***

Desktop Sand Table



Two inventors, Zachary Frew, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Jose Carlos Veloso de Olivera Junior, Salem, New Hampshire, have been awarded a design patent (No. US D1083464 S1, initially filed Dec. 23, 2023) for “Desktop sand table.”





***

System, Method and Apparatus for Anchoring an Electronic Device and Measuring a Joint Angle



ROM TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Brookfield, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12357195 B2, initially filed June 23, 2021) developed by nine inventors Gordon J. Hull, Las Vegas, Nevada; Steven Mason, Las Vegas, Nevada; Bill McGrail, Las Vegas, Nevada; David Scheck, Las Vegas, Nevada; Daniel Lipszyc, Glasgow, Montana; Mikael Taveras, Boston, Massachusetts; S. Adam Hacking, Nashua, New Hampshire; Sucheta Tamragouri, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Jeff Cote, Woodbury, Connecticut, for “System, method and apparatus for anchoring an electronic device and measuring a joint angle.”





***

Tissue Retraction Devices and Related Methods of Use



BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SCIMED, INC., Maple Grove, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 12357333 B2, initially filed May 23, 2022) developed by eleven inventors Paul Smith, Smithfield, Rhode Island; Robert Charles, New Boston, New Hampshire; Jon Taylor, Groton, Massachusetts; Daniel E. Hamilton, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire; Samuel Raybin, San Jose, California; Robert Devries, Northborough, Massachusetts; Niklas Andersson, Wayland, Massachusetts; Meghan E Soens, Paris, France; Mary Ann Cornell, Brimfield, Massachusetts; Ray Tong, Foxborough, Massachusetts; and John Golden, Norton, Massachusetts, for “Tissue retraction devices and related methods of use.”





***