‘World’s largest permanent Lego installation at minifigure scale’

That is how SEE Science Center in Manchester’s Millyard describes its enormous (22 feet long) model of the millyard built with Lego bricks. I think “permanent” is the key word because I’ve seen larger city models at Legolands but that’s nit-picking. If you’re a Lego fan (and I suspect a non-small portion of people who read something called Granite Geek are Lego fans) it is definitely worth a visit.

They’ve just upgraded it with running water – woo hoo! – as part of museum improvements.

Details are at the website: https://see-sciencecenter.org/