NH patents through July 27

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through July 27.



Controlled-Impedance Compliant Cable Termination



ARDENT CONCEPTS, INC., Hampton, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12368270 B2, initially filed May 22, 2024) developed by three inventors Sergio Diaz, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Gordon A. Vinther, Hampton, New Hampshire; and Joseph F. DiDonna, Lee, New Hampshire, for “Controlled-impedance compliant cable termination.”







***



System, Method, and Apparatus for Remote Patient Care



DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12364565 B2, initially filed June 27, 2024) developed by six inventors Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire; Frederick Morgan, Bedford, New Hampshire; George W. Marchant, Jr., Goffstown, New Hampshire; David E. Collins, Amesbury, Massachusetts; Katie A. DeLaurentis, Northbrook, Illinois; and Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “System, method, and apparatus for remote patient care.”







***



Packages for and Methods of Packaging Food Products



POPZUP POPCORN, Somersworth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12365505 B2, initially filed Aug. 29, 2024) developed by Martin Lapham, Rye, New Hampshire, for “Packages for and methods of packaging food products.”







***



Head Mounted Display Assembly With Control of Head Mounted Display and Loupe Position and Orientation



ONPOINT MEDICAL, INC., Franconia, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12366768 B1, initially filed May 15, 2024) developed by four inventors Daniel Steines, Lexington, Massachusetts; Chuang-Jang Chiou, Bedford, Massachusetts; Raymond Bojarski, Attleboro, Massachusetts; and Philipp K. Lang, Franconia, New Hampshire, for “Head mounted display assembly with control of head mounted display and loupe position and orientation.”







***



System and Method for Creating Tissue



DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNESHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12365863 B2, initially filed April 8, 2022) developed by nineteen inventors Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire; David D. B. Cannan, Manchester, New Hampshire; Dirk A. van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire; Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire; Frederick Morgan, Bedford, New Hampshire; Timothy D. Moreau, Manchester, New Hampshire; Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Matthew Ware, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire; Michael A. Baker, Manchester, New Hampshire; David Blumberg, Jr., Deerfield, New Hampshire; Richard E. Andrews, Manchester, New Hampshire; Derek G. Kane, Manchester, New Hampshire; Dane Fawkes, Amesbury, Massachusetts; Thomas J. Bollenbach, Canton, Massachusetts; Michael C. Tilley, Amherst, New Hampshire; Stuart A. Jacobson, Lexington, Massachusetts; and John F. Mannisto, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “System and method for creating tissue.”







***



Circuit Having Start Up Trimming



ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12367135 B1, initially filed March 25, 2024) developed by Juan Manuel Cesaretti, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Alejandro Gabriel Milesi, Buenos Aires, Argentina, for “Circuit having start up trimming.”







***



Systems for Adjusting and Tracking Head Mounted Displays During Surgery Including With Surgical Helmets



ONPOINT MEDICAL, INC., Franconia, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12364570 B1, initially filed Nov. 21, 2023) developed by four inventors Raymond Bojarski, Attleboro, Massachusetts; Chuang-Jang Chiou, Bedford, Massachusetts; Philipp K. Lang, Franconia, New Hampshire; and Daniel Steines, Lexington, Massachusetts, for “Systems for adjusting and tracking head mounted displays during surgery including with surgical helmets.”



***



Firearm Sight Having Lifetime Round Counter



SIG SAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12366424 B2, initially filed May 26, 2023) developed by six inventors Andrew W. York, Portland, Oregon; Donald L Cramer, Hillsboro, Oregon; Richard Bradley Brumfield, Athens, Alabama; John P. Nichols, Tigard, Oregon; Christopher J. Boudreau, Estacada, Oregon; and David Pierson, Tualatin, Oregon, for “Firearm sight having lifetime round counter.”



***



Secure Document Storage System



NASHUA IP LICENSING LLC, Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12368714 B2, initially filed May 28, 2024) developed by William Lawrence O’Brien, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, for “Secure document storage system.”



***



Systems and Methods to Reduce Total Fatigue Stresses in PV Frames via Custom Backing Plate



HOLDCO212, LLC, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12368408 B1, initially filed March 13, 2025) developed by Christopher Thomas Needham, Mountain View, Hawaii, and Frank Carl Oudheusden, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods to reduce total fatigue stresses in PV frames via custom backing plate.”



***



Article-Identification-and-Location Device Systems and Methods of Using Same



POSITION IMAGING, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12367366 B2, initially filed March 4, 2024) developed by seven inventors Edward L. Hill, Conway, New Hampshire; John Liu, Madbury, New Hampshire; Narasimhachary Nallana Chakravarty, Rollinsford, New Hampshire; Brian Martel, Boulder, Colorado; Marc Bujold, Stratham, New Hampshire; Brett Bilbrey, Sunnyvale, California; and Mark R. Ibbotson, Bentonville, Arkansas, for “Article-identification-and-location device systems and methods of using same.”



***



Backhaul Dynamic Link Distance



PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12369051 B2, initially filed Jan. 23, 2024) developed by Gaurav Kumar, Nashua, New Hampshire, for ”Backhaul dynamic link distance.”





***

ALK7 Binding Proteins and Uses Thereof



ACCELERON PHARMA INC., Rahway, New Jersey has been assigned a patent (No. US 12365736 B2, initially filed May 29, 2020) developed by eight inventors John Knopf, Edgartown, Massachusetts; Ravindra Kumar, Acton, Massachusetts; Asya Grinberg, Lexington, Massachusetts; Dianne Sako, Medford, Massachusetts; Roselyne Castonguay, Watertown, Massachusetts; Yossi Dagon, Ashland, Massachusetts; Jonathan Belk, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Nathan J. Sharkey, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for ”ALK7 binding proteins and uses thereof.”





***



Replication System for Data Migration



AMAZON TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Seattle, Washington has been assigned a patent (No. US 12367185 B1, initially filed Dec. 16, 2022) developed by nine inventors Krit Gupta, Vancouver, Canada; Sunil Venkayala, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; Avijit Borthakur, Hillsborough, California; Michael Surkan, Bellevue, Washington; John Winford, Seattle, Washington; Daniel Joseph Sheridan, Canaan, New Hampshire; Sathish Sampath, Redmond, Washington; Mykyta Sokolov, North Bend, Washington; and Igor Bekelman, Redmond, Washington, for “Replication system for data migration.”





***

Bioavailable Poly Amines



AMINEX THERAPEUTICS, INC., Kenmore, Washington has been assigned a patent (No. US 12364709 B2, initially filed June 22, 2022) developed by Mark R. Burns, Epsom, New Hampshire, for ”Bioavailable poly amines.”





***

Systems and Methods for Providing Dynamic Vacuum Pressure at an End Effector Using a Single Vacuum Source



BERKSHIRE GREY OPERATING COMPANY, INC., Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12365100 B2, initially filed June 23, 2022) developed by nineteen inventors Thomas Wagner, Concord, Massachusetts; Kevin Ahearn, Nebo, North Carolina; John Richard Amend, Jr., Arlington, Massachusetts; Benjamin Cohen, White Plains, New York; Michael Dawson-Haggerty, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; William Hartman Fort, Stratham, New Hampshire; Christopher Geyer, Arlington, Massachusetts; Jennifer Eileen King, Gibsonia, Pennsylvania; Thomas Koletschka, Somerville, Massachusetts; Michael Cap Koval, Mountain View, California; Kyle Maroney, Saunderstown, Rhode Island; Matthew T. Mason, Atlanta, Georgia; William Chu-Hyon McMahan, North Cambridge, Massachusetts; Gene Temple Price, Somerville, Massachusetts; Joseph Romano, Arlington, Massachusetts; Daniel Smith, Wexford, Pennsylvania; Siddhartha Srinivasa, Seattle, Washington; Prasanna Velagapudi, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Thomas Allen, Reading, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for providing dynamic vacuum pressure at an end effector using a single vacuum source.”





***

Child’s Outerwear Garment



BUCKLE ME BABY COATS, LLC, North Andover, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1084603 S1, initially filed March 11, 2021) developed by Dahlia Rizk, Londonderry, New Hampshire, for “Child’s outerwear garment.”





***

Hanging Organizer



COPPS ENTERPRISE INC., Hudson, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12364329 B2, initially filed Nov. 11, 2023) developed by Michael Coppolino, Hudson, Massachusetts, and David Harris, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Hanging organizer.”





***

Perfusion Systems and Methods for Monitoring Tissue Oxygenation and Reducing Limb Ischemia



TULYP MEDICAL SAS, Paris, France has been assigned a patent (No. US 12364852 B2, initially filed July 1, 2024) developed by three inventors Richard H. Karas, Franklin, Massachusetts; Tim Lenihan, Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic; and John McCarthy, Newbury, New Hampshire, for “Perfusion systems and methods for monitoring tissue oxygenation and reducing limb ischemia.”





***

Display Screen or Portion Thereof With an Animated Graphical User Interface



HISTOSONICS, INC., Plymouth, Minnesota has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1085113 S1, initially filed April 20, 2023) developed by seven inventors Erin-Anne Lemieux, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire; Ryan M. Miller, Saline, Michigan; Viktor Bollen, Chelsea, Michigan; Zeljko Mladenovic, Orefield, Pennsylvania; Vladimir Perovic, Belgrade, Serbia; Joshua Stopek, Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Joshua A. King, Oregon, Wisconsin, for “Display screen or portion thereof with an animated graphical user interface.”





***



Extracellular Matrix Systems, Devices, and Methods of Deployment



RENERVA, LLC, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12364790 B2, initially filed Dec. 30, 2020) developed by five inventors Lorenzo Soletti, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Josh Bowman, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Nicole Cwalina, Roswell, Georgia; Brandon Burger, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and J. Christopher Flaherty, Nottingham, New Hampshire, for ”Extracellular matrix systems, devices, and methods of deployment.”





***

Embolic Deflection Device



EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES AG, Nyon, Switzerland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12364588 B2, initially filed April 23, 2024) developed by six inventors Judith T. Carpenter, Moorestown, New Jersey; Jeffrey P. Carpenter, Moorestown, New Jersey; David A. Rezac, Lancaster, Massachusetts; Jeffrey C. Cerier, Franklin, Massachusetts; Richard C. Fortier, Concord, Massachusetts; and Timothy W. Robinson, Sandown, New Hampshire, for “Embolic deflection device.”





***

***

Systems and Methods for Display Content Conversion and Optimization for Virtual Display Systems



BRELYON INC., San Mateo, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12367638 B1, initially filed March 22, 2024) developed by five inventors Barmak Heshmat Dehkordi, San Mateo, California; Christopher Barsi, Lee, New Hampshire; Tarushree Gandhi, San Mateo, California; Ahmed Othman, San Mateo, California; and Albert Redo Sanchez, San Mateo, California, for “Systems and methods for display content conversion and optimization for virtual display systems.”





***

Optimization of Yeast Host Cells for the Production of Heterologous Proteins



DANSTAR FERMENT AG, Zug, Switzerland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12365890 B2, initially filed Dec. 19, 2023) developed by three inventors Michelle Oeser, Croydon, New Hampshire; Janet Fisher, Ossipee, New Hampshire; and Aaron Argyros, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Optimization of yeast host cells for the production of heterologous proteins.”





***



***

Tissue Collection and Delivery Device and Methods of Use Thereof



SMITH & NEPHEW, INC., Memphis, Tennessee has been assigned a patent (No. US 12364486 B2, initially filed April 6, 2022) developed by Paul Alexander Torrie, Marblehead, Massachusetts, and Kenneth W. Krause, Sandown, New Hampshire, for “Tissue collection and delivery device and methods of use thereof.”





***



Secret Management in Distributed Systems Using Passphrases



DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12368578 B2, initially filed Aug. 31, 2023) developed by five inventors Eric Joseph Bruno, Shirley, New York; Stav Sapir, Beer Sheva, Israel; Maxim Balin, Gan-Yavne, Israel; Bradley K. Goodman, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Joseph Caisse, Burlington, Massachusetts, for “Secret management in distributed systems using passphrases.”





***

Reducing Potential Data-Loss Scenarios When Using Ephemeral Storage as Backing Storage for Journaling by a Virtual Storage System



NETAPP, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12367105 B2, initially filed Feb. 14, 2023) developed by six inventors Sangramsinh Pandurang Pawar, Bedford, Massachusetts; Per Olov Wahlstrom, Lexington, Massachusetts; William Derby Dallas, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Houze Xu, Lexington, Massachusetts; Ruitao Duan, Wellesley, Massachusetts; and Rajesh Rajaraman, Action, Massachusetts, for “Reducing potential data-loss scenarios when using ephemeral storage as backing storage for journaling by a virtual storage system.”





***

Transfer of Encapsulated Fragrance to Fabrics in Dryer Cycle by Means of Wool Ball



HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA, Duesseldorf, Germany has been assigned a patent (No. US 12365854 B2, initially filed April 12, 2024) developed by Anna Larracuente, Newtown, Connecticut, and Maxime Pelletier, Rindge, New Hampshire, for “Transfer of encapsulated fragrance to fabrics in dryer cycle by means of wool ball.”





***

***

Imaging Probe With Fluid Pressurization Element



GENTUITY, LLC, Sudbury, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12364385 B2, initially filed April 30, 2020) developed by seven inventors Nareak Douk, Lowell, Massachusetts; Giovanni J. Ughi, Arlington, Massachusetts; Christopher C. Petroff, Groton, Massachusetts; Christopher L. Petersen, Carlisle, Massachusetts; Christopher A. Battles, Seymour, Connecticut; R. Maxwell Flaherty, Topsfield, Massachusetts; and J. Christopher Flaherty, Nottingham, New Hampshire, for “Imaging probe with fluid pressurization element.”





***

Anti-Hemojuvelin (HJV) Antibodies for Treating Myelofibrosis



ABB VIE DEUTSCHLAND GMBH & CO. KG, Wiesbaden, Germany has been assigned a patent (No. US 12365729 B2, initially filed Sept. 25, 2024) developed by seven inventors Maria Beconi, Cambridge, Massachusetts; John Quisel, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Brian MacDonald, Bend, Oregon; Steven Robinette, Fremont, New Hampshire; Bernhard Mueller, Hannover, Germany; Andreas Popp, Sprockhovel, Germany; and Jennifer M. Perez, Worcester, Massachusetts, for ”Anti-hemojuvelin (HJV) antibodies for treating myelofibrosis.”





***

Automated Tissue Treatment Devices, Systems, and Methods



FRACTYL HEALTH, INC., Burlington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12364554 B2, initially filed July 12, 2022) developed by six inventors Jay Caplan, Boston, Massachusetts; Harith Rajagopalan, Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts; Andrew Hollett, Somerville, Massachusetts; R. Maxwell Flaherty, Topsfield, Massachusetts; J. Christopher Flaherty, Nottingham, New Hampshire; and Jeffrey Lesica, Holliston, Massachusetts, for “Automated tissue treatment devices, systems, and methods.”



***