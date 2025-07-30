Dartmouth joins search for ways to use AI to treat addiction and mental health disorders

ChatGPT and other AI language models can drive people crazy (as has been shown, alarmingly) so maybe it can help keep them sane.

That’s roughly the idea behind “a new artificial intelligence institute backed by the National Science Foundation, building on the university’s pioneering research in developing digital therapeutics for treating addiction and behavioral and mental health disorders” that Dartmouth College is joining. The full story is here.



“The goal is to generate the science that will inform best practices for developing AI-powered agents that are capable of trustworthy, sensitive, and context-aware interactions with people about their mental health and substance-use-related needs,” Marsch says.

In ARIA’s first year, Dartmouth researchers will lead a project focused on identifying and adapting to the rapid shifts in physiology, behavior, and cognition in people with major depressive disorder that come before the onset of serious symptoms.