NH firm: We’re first to deploy 1 million kilometers of undersea cables

New Hampshire, like many places, has a lot of large companies that few know about because they don’t sell directly to consumers. SubCom of Newington is one of those.

It recently celebrated a milestone this month when it became the first company to deploy 1 million kilometers of subsea cable systems. It helps that it is the exclusive undersea cable contractor to the U.S. military.

The company’s headquarters is in New Jersey but its manufacturing plant and the bulk of its workforce is in New Hampshire, where it makes giant spools of cable destined for the ocean floor.

