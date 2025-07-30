NH firm: We’re first to deploy 1 million kilometers of undersea cables

by | Jul 30, 2025 | Blog, Newsletter | 0 comments

New Hampshire, like many places, has a lot of large companies that few know about because they don’t sell directly to consumers. SubCom of Newington is one of those.

It recently celebrated a milestone this month when it became the first company to deploy 1 million kilometers of subsea cable systems. It helps that it is the exclusive undersea cable contractor to the U.S. military. 

The  company’s headquarters is in New Jersey but its manufacturing plant and the bulk of its workforce is in New Hampshire, where it makes giant spools of cable destined for the ocean floor.

NHBR story is here.

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pin It on Pinterest