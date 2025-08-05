NH patents through Aug. 3



WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Aug. 3.

Reinforced Wood Fiber Core and Method of Making Thereof



SOUHEGAN WOOD PRODUCTS INC., Wilton, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12370731 B2, initially filed Aug. 28, 2023) developed by Randolph A Dunn, Wilton, New Hampshire, for “Reinforced wood fiber core and method of making thereof.”







Method for Modeling Visual Media Consumption



YIELDMO, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12373860 B2, initially filed Oct. 2, 2023) developed by six inventors Mark McEachran, Chicago, Illinois; Sanzhar Murzakhmetov, Almaty, Kazakhstan; Sergei Izrailev, New York, New York; Alan Krumholz, Kamas, Utah; Alex Johnston, Seattle, Washington; and Mahdi Sadjadi, Chicago, Illinois, for “Method for modeling visual media consumption.”







Helmets Comprising Additively-Manufactured Components



BAUER HOCKEY LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12369668 B2, initially filed May 11, 2023) developed by three inventors Jean-Francois Laperriere, Prevost, Canada; Thierry Krick, Coteau-du-Lac, Canada; and Jacques Durocher, Saint-Jerome, Canada, for “Helmets comprising additively-manufactured components.”







Efficient Packet Capture for Cyber Threat Analysis



CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12375447 B2, initially filed June 16, 2023) developed by David K. Ahn, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Efficient packet capture for cyber threat analysis.”







Patch-Sized Fluid Delivery Systems and Methods



DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12370305 B2, initially filed Jan. 23, 2023) developed by three inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Russell H. Beavis, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Patch-sized fluid delivery systems and methods.”







Correction of Internal Wave Effects on a Propagating Acoustic Signal



BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12372509 B2, initially filed Sept. 17, 2019) developed by Eugene M. Lavely, Concord, Massachusetts, and Peter B. Weichman, Bedford, Massachusetts, for “Correction of internal wave effects on a propagating acoustic signal.”







Electrothermal Characterization of Micro-Scale and Nano-Scale Samples and Related Systems



ACS THERMAL LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12372489 B2, initially filed Aug. 25, 2022) developed by three inventors Guoqing Liu, Pasadena, California; Richard S. Ploss, Exeter, New Hampshire; and Xinwei Wang, Ames, Iowa, for “Electrothermal characterization of micro-scale and nano-scale samples and related systems.”







Interactive Exercise and Training System and Method



LITEBOXER TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Hampton, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12373020 B2, initially filed Jan. 31, 2023) developed by Jeffrey W. Morin, Exeter, New Hampshire, and Andrew J. Rollins, Rowley, Massachusetts, for “Interactive exercise and training system and method.”







Athletic Gear With a Printed Cover



BAUER HOCKEY LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12370430 B2, initially filed Aug. 6, 2015) developed by Lee Mackey, Prevost, Canada, and Pascal Martel, Montreal, Canada, for “Athletic gear with a printed cover.”







Energy-Efficient Base Station With Synchronization



PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12376029 B2, initially filed March 5, 2024) developed by four inventors Prashanth Rao, Wilmington, Massachusetts; Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire; Christopher Simmonds, Andover, Massachusetts; and Ramesh Annavajjala, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Energy-efficient base station with synchronization.”







Infusion Pump Methods, Systems and Apparatus



DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12370327 B2, initially filed June 16, 2022) developed by seven inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Marc A. Mandro, Bow, New Hampshire; Kevin A. Durand, Berkley, Massachusetts; Gregory R. Lanier, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire, for “Infusion pump methods, systems and apparatus.”







Systems and Methods for Sensing Environmental Conditions Surrounding Photovoltaic Systems



AVSENSOR, LLC, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12372598 B2, initially filed Dec. 24, 2024) developed by Christopher Thomas Needham, Mountain View, Hawaii, and Frank Carl Oudheusden, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for sensing environmental conditions surrounding photovoltaic systems.”







Remote Generation of Lifting Gas



LTAG SYSTEMS LLC, Bow, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12371142 B1, initially filed March 19, 2024) developed by Jonathan T. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, and Alexander H. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, for “Remote generation of lifting gas.”







Adhesive Composite



WORTHEN INDUSTRIES, Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12369681 B2, initially filed June 8, 2023) developed by Bob Y. Chang, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Adhesive composite.”







Product Dispensing System



DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12372987 B2, initially filed Jan. 26, 2024) developed by seven inventors Russell H. Beavis, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Benjamin W. Jones, Jr., Salisbury, New Hampshire; John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Casey P. Manning, Manchester, New Hampshire; Felix Winkler, Oakland, California; and Robert A. Charles, New Boston, New Hampshire, for “Product dispensing system.”







Takedown Lever, Takedown Safety, and Trigger Shoe



SIG SAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12372316 B2, initially filed May 24, 2024) developed by three inventors Tyler Rainaud, Nottingham, New Hampshire; Jacob Shawley, Somersworth, New Hampshire; and Benjamin L. Froburg, Dover, New Hampshire, for “Takedown lever, takedown safety, and trigger shoe.”





Utilizing Machine Learning Models to Synthesize Perturbation Data to Generate Perturbation Heatmap Graphical User Interfaces



RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC., Salt Lake City, Utah has been assigned a patent (No. US 12374429 B1, initially filed Dec. 1, 2023) developed by twenty-six inventors Marta Marie Fay, Salt Lake City, Utah; August Orvis Allen, Boulder, Colorado; Eugene Yin-Chung Ting, Toronto, Canada; Lina Maria Nilsson, Salt Lake City, Utah; Condie Thomas Swallow, II, West Valley City, Utah; Michael Haines, Salt Lake City, Utah; Denton Hallar Greenfield, Evansville, Indiana; Kristin Ann Clark, Lehi, Utah; Lovina Roundy, Orem, Utah; Michael Joseph Uloth, Dundas, Canada; Sara Marjean Moore, Boise, Idaho; Shweta Deepchand Bhandare, Boulder, Colorado; Ted Douglas Monchamp, Nashua, New Hampshire; Summer Walid Elias, Salt Lake City, Utah; Berton Allen Earnshaw, Cedar Hills, Utah; Mason Lemoyne Victors, Riverton, Utah; Safiye Celik, Sudbury, Massachusetts; James Benjamin Taylor, Midlothian, Virginia; Andrew David Blevins, Salt Lake City, Utah; James Douglas Jensen, Farmington, Utah; Jacob Carter Cooper, Sandy, Utah; Conor Austin Forsman Tillinghast, Salt Lake City, Utah; Seyhmus Guler, Salt Lake City, Utah; Kyle Rollins Hansen, Kaysville, Utah; Sarah Jordan DeVore, Salt Lake City, Utah; and Tongzhou Shen, Surrey, Canada, for “Utilizing machine learning models to synthesize perturbation data to generate perturbation heatmap graphical user interfaces.”





Method of Manufacturing Sugar Cane Polyvinyl Alcohol



Three inventors Garrett Valentino, Scottsdale, Arizona; George Liu, Scottsdale, Arizona; and James Reinertson, Rye, New Hampshire, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12371716 B2, initially filed Feb. 19, 2024) for “Method of manufacturing sugar cane polyvinyl alcohol.”





Obtaining a Domain Certificate Utilizing a Proxy Server



ORACLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Redwood Shores, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12375296 B2, initially filed Oct. 26, 2022) developed by five inventors Sanjeeb Kumar Sahoo, Pleasanton, California; Anthony Furious Long, Edmonds, Washington; Benjamin Charles Gay, Snohomish, Washington; Mina Anes, Bothell, Washington; and Shane Burgess, Concord, New Hampshire, for “Obtaining a domain certificate utilizing a proxy server.”





Tile



ADA SOLUTIONS, A DIVISION OF SUREWERX USA, INC., Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1086505 S1, initially filed July 7, 2022) developed by Jason Thornton, Amherst, New Hampshire, for “Tile.”





Method and System for Providing Buffer Solutions



LONZA LTD, Visp, Switzerland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12371650 B2, initially filed Dec. 13, 2023) developed by Tristan Wilkins, Newmarket, New Hampshire, for “Method and system for providing buffer solutions.”





Controller for a Voltage Converter



TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC., Dallas, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12375001 B2, initially filed Oct. 27, 2022) developed by Bing Lu, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Controller for a voltage converter.”





Resilient Data Plane Processing Using Multiple Network Streams



CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12375422 B2, initially filed Feb. 21, 2024) developed by four inventors Cullen Frishman Jennings, Calgary, Canada; Vincent E. Parla, North Hampton, New Hampshire; Thomas Brennan Gillis, Jr., Los Altos, California; and Stephen Craig Connors, Jr., Nashville, Tennessee, for “Resilient data plane processing using multiple network streams.”





Bonding Clips



HUBBELL INC., Shelton, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12372107 B2, initially filed Dec. 28, 2020) developed by Evan Ronald Martin, Litchfield, New Hampshire, for “Bonding clips.”





Consumables for Processing Torches



THE ESAB GROUP, INC., North Bethesda, Maryland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12376218 B2, initially filed Oct. 26, 2023) developed by five inventors Michael Nadler, Wilmot, New Hampshire; Maximilian Dougherty, Bozeman, Montana; Kevin Horner-Richardson, Cornish, New Hampshire; Auston Maynard, Thetford, Vermont; and Andrew J. Raymond, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Consumables for processing torches.”





Methods and Systems for Determining Regression of a Database Query



FMR LLC, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12373430 B2, initially filed April 3, 2024) developed by six inventors Deepak Bhaskaran, Cary, North Carolina; Mark Rogers, Manchester, New Hampshire; Harini Varadarajan, Apex, North Carolina; Shiv Shankar Kumar, Plano, Texas; Midhun Gandhi Thiagarajan, Cary, North Carolina; and Swathi Enugula, New Hill, North Carolina, for “Methods and systems for determining regression of a database query.”





Methods for Continuously Inactivating a Virus During Manufacture of a Protein



BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM INTERNATIONAL GMBH, Ingelheim am Rhein, Germany has been assigned a patent (No. US 12371671 B2, initially filed May 13, 2024) developed by six inventors Marcus Andre Fiadeiro, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Jonathan Coffman, Union City, California; Robert Lee Fahrner, Ellisville, Missouri; Jill Ann Kublbeck, Atkinson, New Hampshire; Raquel Orozco, El Cerrito, California; and Jeffrey Richard Salm, Wakefield, Massachusetts, for “Methods for continuously inactivating a virus during manufacture of a protein.”





Multicomponent Articular Surface Implant



ARTHROSURFACE INC., West Bridgewater, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12370055 B2, initially filed April 25, 2024) developed by Steven W. Ek, Durham, New Hampshire, for “Multicomponent articular surface implant.”





Methods and Apparatus for Radiographic Source Exposure



QSA GLOBAL INC., Burlington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12372481 B2, initially filed April 4, 2023) developed by three inventors Paul Benson, Waltham, Massachusetts; Joseph Ryan Lapinskas, Windham, New Hampshire; and David Wood, Waltham, Massachusetts, for “Methods and apparatus for radiographic source exposure.”





Autotuning Optimal Keepalive Intervals for Secure Sessions



CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12375448 B2, initially filed Feb. 28, 2023) developed by three inventors Vincent E. Parla, North Hampton, New Hampshire; Oleg Bessonov, Littleton, Massachusetts; and Andrew Zawadowskiy, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Autotuning optimal keepalive intervals for secure sessions.”





Systems and Methods for Treating Luminal Valves



RENIVA, INC., Mountain View, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12370044 B2, initially filed July 30, 2020) developed by four inventors Adam Groothuis, Swampscott, Massachusetts; Adrian Ebner, Asuncion, Paraguay; Peter Markham, Kingston, New Hampshire; and Elazer Edelman, Brookline, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for treating luminal valves.”





Stress-Reduced Silicon Photonics Semiconductor Wafer



NEWPORT FAB, LLC, Newport Beach, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12374630 B2, initially filed May 11, 2022) developed by three inventors Oleg Martynov, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Edward Preisler, San Clemente, California; and William Krieger, Portland, Oregon, for “Stress-reduced silicon photonics semiconductor wafer.”





Method and Apparatus for Process Optimization



ELEMENTAL MACHINES, INC., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12373760 B2, initially filed Aug. 29, 2023) developed by three inventors Sridhar Iyengar, Salem, New Hampshire; Ian Harding, Wells, United Kingdom; and Casey Peters, Ballston Lake, New York, for “Method and apparatus for process optimization.”





Shaving Device



INSIGNIA IP DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LLC, Magnolia, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12370710 B2, initially filed April 10, 2023) developed by four inventors Ruairidh Robertson, Sandwich, Massachusetts; David Carpenter, Jaffrey, New Hampshire; Alan Kenneth Stratton, Milford, New Hampshire; and George K. Bonnoitt, Amherst, New Hampshire, for “Shaving device.”

