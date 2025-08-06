Mass. town banned gas hookups, ‘did not slow new construction or make it more expensive’

Canary Media has a story about Lexington, Mass., doing what more towns should do – banning new nat-gas hookups in buildings – and the result on housing construction. Surprisingly, perhaps, it had no effect. Whether this is translatable everywhere is uncertain, since Lexington is a pretty well off town in an area with a ton of built-up demand for housing, but it’s intriguing.

The whole story is here.

Speaking of gas, Gov. Ayotte not surprisingly wants to revive the Constitution Pipeline to bring more NY and Pennsylvania fracked gas into New England. Good luck with that even with Trump around.