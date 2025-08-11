NH patents through Aug. 10

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Aug. 10.

Power Budget Calculation Using Power Headroom

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12382401 B2, initially filed Jan. 16, 2024) developed by Hemanth Palally, Bangalore, India, and Biswajeet Kumar, Bangalore, India, for “Power budget calculation using power headroom.”

OpenRAN Solution Suite

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12382384 B2, initially filed Feb. 20, 2024) developed by three inventors Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts; Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts; and Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts, for “OpenRAN solution suite.”

Devices and Methods for Excluding the Left Atrial Appendage

CONFORMAL MEDICAL, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12376861 B2, initially filed Nov. 21, 2023) developed by five inventors Aaron V. Kaplan, Northwich, Vermont; David Melanson, Hudson, New Hampshire; Carol Devellian, Topsfield, Massachusetts; Andy H. Levine, Newton Highlands, Massachusetts; and Andres Chamorro, Ashland, Massachusetts, for “Devices and methods for excluding the left atrial appendage.”

Miniature Antenna Array With Polar Combining Architecture

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12381604 B2, initially filed March 4, 2024) developed by Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Miniature antenna array with polar combining architecture.”

Disposable Components for Fluid Line Autoconnect Systems and Methods

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12377197 B2, initially filed Feb. 10, 2022) developed by five inventors David W. McGill, Woodstock, Georgia; Jacob W. Scarpaci, Manchester, New Hampshire; James D. Dale, Milton, Florida; Simon C. Helmore, San Francisco, California; and Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Disposable components for fluid line autoconnect systems and methods.”

RACH Response Preamble Reduction

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12382504 B2, initially filed Sept. 12, 2022) developed by Ido Shaked, Alfei Menashe, Israel, for “RACH response preamble reduction.”

System and Method for Navigating a Turn by an Autonomous Vehicle

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12379725 B2, initially filed Feb. 22, 2024) developed by Siyuan Huang, Worcester, Massachusetts, for “System and method for navigating a turn by an autonomous vehicle.”

Medical Agent Dispensing Apparatuses, Systems, and Methods

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12377219 B2, initially filed Dec. 31, 2021) developed by Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, and Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire, for “Medical agent dispensing apparatuses, systems, and methods.”

Recoil Bracket for a Handgun

SIG SAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12379168 B2, initially filed Dec. 6, 2023) developed by Chris Bova, Barrington, New Hampshire, and Jarrod Lemire, Atkinson, New Hampshire, for “Recoil bracket for a handgun.”

Systems and Methods for Optical Tracking of High Precision

ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING, INC., Londonderry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12379201 B2, initially filed July 1, 2024) developed by Noam Rabin, Fremont, California, and Hsinchia Chen, Saratoga, California, for “Systems and methods for optical tracking of high precision.”

Magnetically Resistant Solenoid Activated Lock Release for Use in a Locking Device

SANTA CRUZ GUNLOCKS, LLC, Webster, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12378797 B2, initially filed April 12, 2023) developed by Christopher Plourde, Webster, New Hampshire, for “Magnetically resistant solenoid activated lock release for use in a locking device.”

Circuits and Methods to Startup and Shutdown Multi-Level Converters

MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD., Kyoto, Japan has been assigned a patent (No. US 12381478 B2, initially filed May 23, 2023) developed by Gary Chunshien Wu, San Diego, California, and Gregory Szczeszynski, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Circuits and methods to startup and shutdown multi-level converters.”

Automated Decant System

SYMBOTIC LLC, Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12378077 B2, initially filed March 3, 2022) developed by six inventors John G. Lert, Jr., Wakefield, Massachusetts; William J. Fosnight, Windham, New Hampshire; Mark Solomon, Lexington, Massachusetts; Julian Warhurst, Portsmough, Rhode Island; Mark Supernor, Auburn, New Hampshire; and Nathan Stallings, Chester, New Hampshire, for “Automated decant system.”

Non-Invasive, Uniform and Non-Uniform RF Methods and Systems Related Applications

CYNOSURE, LLC, Westford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12376898 B2, initially filed Dec. 30, 2019) developed by six inventors Jeffrey Michael Treen, Nashua, New Hampshire; Daniel B. Masse, Windham, New Hampshire; James Boll, Montclair, New Jersey; Jeffrey Simon, Everett, Massachusetts; David Sonnenshein, Dorchester Center, Massachusetts; and Samuel Bruce, Malden, Massachusetts, for “Non-invasive, uniform and non-uniform RF methods and systems related applications.”

Switchable Directional Coupler With Intermediate Termination State

PSEMI CORPORATION, San Diego, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12381305 B2, initially filed March 7, 2023) developed by Joseph Slaton, San Diego, California, and Peter Bacon, Derry, New Hampshire, for “Switchable directional coupler with intermediate termination state.”

Interventional Medical Device Tracking

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Eindhoven, Netherlands has been assigned a patent (No. US 12376911 B2, initially filed Sept. 18, 2021) developed by Alyssa Torjesen, Exeter, New Hampshire, and Molly Lara Flexman, Melrose, Massachusetts, for “Interventional medical device tracking.”

High Availability Network Function Architecture for a Hybrid Cellular Network

DISH WIRELESS L.L.C., Littleton, Colorado has been assigned a patent (No. US 12382306 B2, initially filed Oct. 5, 2022) developed by five inventors Andrew Trujillo, Littleton, Colorado; Sourabh Gupta, Ashburn, Virginia; Sundeep Goswami, Leesburg, Virginia; Julio Armenta, Aldie, Virginia; and Ash Khamas, Goffstown, New Hampshire, for “High availability network function architecture for a hybrid cellular network.”

Method and System for Implementing Dynamic Treatment Environments Based on Patient Information

ROM TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Brookfield, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12380985 B2, initially filed Aug. 8, 2022) developed by eight inventors Steven Mason, Las Vegas, Nevada; Daniel Posnack, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Peter Arn, Roxbury, Connecticut; Wendy Para, Las Vegas, Nevada; S. Adam Hacking, Nashua, New Hampshire; Micheal Mueller, Oil City, Pennsylvania; Joseph Guaneri, Merrick, New York; and Jonathan Greene, Denver, Colorado, for “Method and system for implementing dynamic treatment environments based on patient information.”

Polynucleotides Encoding Porphobilinogen Deaminase for the Treatment of Acute Intermittent Porphyria

FUNDACION PARA LA INVESTIGACION MEDICA APLICADA, Pamplona, Spain has been assigned a patent (No. US 12377136 B2, initially filed July 21, 2022) developed by twelve inventors Paolo Martini, Boston, Massachusetts; Stephen Hoge, Brookline, Massachusetts; Kerry Benenato, Sudbury, Massachusetts; Vladimir Presnyak, Manchester, New Hampshire; Lei Jiang, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Iain McFadyen, Arlington, Massachusetts; Ellalahewage Sathyajith Kumarasinghe, Harvard, Massachusetts; Antonio Fontanellas Roma, Pamplona, Spain; Pedro Berraondo Lopez, Pamplona, Spain; Matias Antonio Avila Zaragoza, Pamplona, Spain; Lin Tung Guey, Lexington, Massachusetts; and Staci Sabnis, Medford, Massachusetts, for “Polynucleotides encoding porphobilinogen deaminase for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria.”

Wheeled Cart

AMAZON TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Seattle, Washington has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1086691 S1, initially filed Oct. 28, 2021) developed by five inventors Robert P. Irwin, Natick, Massachusetts; Matthew Clark Webster, Lincoln, Rhode Island; Robert David Serra, Nashua, New Hampshire; Wade Burch, Grafton, Massachusetts; and Jacob Paul Warren, Auburn, Massachusetts, for “Wheeled cart.”

Doppler Radar Flock Detection Systems and Methods

RAYMARINE UK LIMITED, Fareham, United Kingdom has been assigned a patent (No. US 12379467 B2, initially filed Oct. 25, 2021) developed by ten inventors Paul Stokes, Fleet, United Kingdom; Richard James Jales, Eastleigh, United Kingdom; Nicholas Lester St. Hill, London, United Kingdom; Philippe Aston, New Milton, United Kingdom; Adam Murphy, Manchester, New Hampshire; Mark Johnson, Vannes, France; Mark C. Rivers, Winchester, United Kingdom; Peter A. A. Stewart, Winchester, United Kingdom; Paul S. Chittenden, Portsmouth, United Kingdom; and Thomas Bonfield, Fareham, United Kingdom, for “Doppler radar flock detection systems and methods.”

Measuring Oxygen Saturation With Quality Metric Reporting

VIOPTIX, INC., Newark, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12376769 B2, initially filed Aug. 27, 2024) developed by six inventors Kate LeeAnn Bechtel, Pleasant Hill, California; Alex Michael Margiott, Dunbarton, New Hampshire; Jennifer Elizabeth Keating, Campbell, California; Kimberly Merritt Shultz, Mountain View, California; Scott Coleridge, New York, New York; and Joseph Heanue, Oakland, California, for “Measuring oxygen saturation with quality metric reporting.”

Digital-to-Time Converter Calibration

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC., Dallas, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12381567 B2, initially filed March 31, 2023) developed by Michael Henderson Perrott, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Digital-to-time converter calibration.”

Sterile Draping of Robotic Arms

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC., Audubon, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12376932 B2, initially filed Sept. 20, 2023) developed by eight inventors Kevin Zhang, Medford, Massachusetts; Norbert Johnson, North Andover, Massachusetts; Mir Hussain, Downingtown, Pennsylvania; James Cascarano, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Justin Larson, Reading, Massachusetts; James Yau, Methuen, Massachusetts; Robert LeBoeuf, II, Salem, New Hampshire; and Michael Norcia, North Andover, Massachusetts, for “Sterile draping of robotic arms.”

User Plane Load Balancing in a Disaggregated Broadband Network Gateway Architecture

JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC., Sunnyvale, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12381825 B1, initially filed Nov. 5, 2021) developed by five inventors Cristina Radulescu-Banu, Lexington, Massachusetts; Nadeem Mohammad, Tewksbury, Massachusetts; Richard P. Pagliaro, Westford, Massachusetts; John E. Ziegler, Westborough, Massachusetts; and Adrian Orozco, Hampstead, New Hampshire, for “User plane load balancing in a disaggregated broadband network gateway architecture.”

Runtime Dependency Configuration Utility

INSIGHT DIRECT USA, INC., Chandler, Arizona has been assigned a patent (No. US 12379976 B2, initially filed Oct. 31, 2022) developed by James Wilcox, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Runtime dependency configuration utility.”

Side Channel Attack Resistant Cryptographic Accelerator

MICROSOFT TECHNOLOGY LICENSING, LLC, Redmond, Washington has been assigned a patent (No. US 12381742 B2, initially filed July 25, 2023) developed by Mojtaba Bisheh Niasar, Durham, New Hampshire, and Bharat S. Pillilli, El Dorado Hills, California, for “Side channel attack resistant cryptographic accelerator.”

Adjoint Transport for Dose in Treatment Trajectory Optimization for External Beam Radiation Therapy

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS INTERNATIONAL AG, Steinhausen, Switzerland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12377287 B2, initially filed June 28, 2022) developed by five inventors Santtu Ollila, Helsinki, Finland; Todd Arlin Wareing, Blackfoot, Idaho; John Morton McGhee, Hollis, New Hampshire; Douglas Allen Barnett, Jr., Pattersonville, New York; and Alexander Enrique Maslowski, Helsinki, Finland, for “Adjoint transport for dose in treatment trajectory optimization for external beam radiation therapy.”

Viral Inhibitors, the Synthesis Thereof, and Intermediates Thereto

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED, Osaka, Japan has been assigned a patent (No. US 12377078 B2, initially filed July 18, 2024) developed by five inventors Jeffrey Scott Depue, Windham, New Hampshire; Suresh Kumar Tipparaju, Arlington, Massachusetts; Helge Alfred Reisch, Sarasota, Florida; Datong Tang, Weston, Massachusetts; and Kishore Ramachandran, Westford, Massachusetts, for “Viral inhibitors, the synthesis thereof, and intermediates thereto.”

Suture Based Closure Device

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SCIMED, INC., Maple Grove, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 12376844 B2, initially filed April 26, 2022) developed by three inventors Christopher R. Deuel, Melrose, Massachusetts; Kevin L. Bagley, Natick, Massachusetts; and Stan Robert Gilbert, Litchfield, New Hampshire, for “Suture based closure device.”

Temperature and Pressure Relief Valve

WATTS REGULATOR CO., North Andover, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12379236 B2, initially filed May 22, 2023) developed by Joseph Michael Burke, Deerfield, New Hampshire, and Yousef S. Almesad, Boston, Massachusetts, for “Temperature and pressure relief valve.”

Miniature Media Isolated Rocking Diaphragm Valve With Enhanced Flux Circuit

PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION, Cleveland, Ohio has been assigned a patent (No. US 12379042 B2, initially filed Sept. 8, 2022) developed by Joel J. Verrecchia, Hollis, New Hampshire, and James A. Burns, Wilton, New Hampshire, for “Miniature media isolated rocking diaphragm valve with enhanced flux circuit.”

Systems Containing Multiple Read Zones and Methods of Use Thereof

AVERY DENNISON RETAIL INFORMATION SERVICES LLC, Mentor, Ohio has been assigned a patent (No. US 12380291 B2, initially filed Oct. 22, 2021) developed by three inventors Mark Roth, North Miami, Florida; Curtis T. Stackable, Clawson, Michigan; and Frederick Bleckmann, Barrington, New Hampshire, for “Systems containing multiple read zones and methods of use thereof.”

Proteins Binding NKG2D, CD16 and a Tumor-Associated Antigen

DRAGONFLY THERAPEUTICS, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12378318 B2, initially filed Aug. 8, 2019) developed by ten inventors Gregory P. Chang, Medford, Massachusetts; Ann F. Cheung, Lincoln, Massachusetts; Jinyan Du, Waltham, Massachusetts; Daniel Fallon, Winchester, Massachusetts; Asya Grinberg, Lexington, Massachusetts; William Haney, Wayland, Massachusetts; Bradley M. Lunde, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Steven O’Neil, Wayland, Massachusetts; Bianka Prinz, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Ronnie Wei, Weston, Massachusetts, for “Proteins binding NKG2D, CD16 and a tumor-associated antigen.”