When floods hit dirt roads, runoff hits waterways

I live across the street from a dirt road that runs down a short but steep hill. When there are really heavy rains, as happens more often these days thanks to our warming atmosphere, sand can flow clear across the road into my driveway and the town has to come out and push the sand back up the hill. This is why road agents hate dirt roads and want to pave them all.

VTDigger has a story (here it is) about Vermont waterways getting clogged by this phenomenon: The deluges that have clobbered the Green Mountain State repeatedly have taken sand and soil from all those cute dirt roads that tourists love and dumped them into waterways. That can clog up ecosystems and affect things like the phosphorus balance, as the story explains.

Just another complication from climate change.