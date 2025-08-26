N.H. patents through Aug. 24



(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Aug. 24.

***

Fluid Detection Systems and Methods Using the Same

WATTS REGULATOR CO., North Andover, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12392919 B2, initially filed Dec. 8, 2021) developed by three inventors Steven Castrigno, Chester, New Hampshire; James Erhardt, Bedford, New Hampshire; and Christopher Krause, Haverhill, Massachusetts, for “Fluid detection systems and methods using the same.”

***

Servicing Read Requests

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12393366 B1, initially filed May 13, 2024) developed by three inventors Jason Raff, Bedford, New Hampshire; Vikram Prabhakar, Apex, North Carolina; and Socheavy Heng, Framingham, Massachusetts, for “Servicing read requests.”

***

Reclining Helmet Mount Apparatus

WILCOX INDUSTRIES CORP., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12389972 B2, initially filed May 3, 2024) developed by three inventors James W. Teetzel, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Gary M. Lemire, Lee, New Hampshire; and Patrick K. Graham, Kittery, Maine, for “Reclining helmet mount apparatus.”

***

Compositions Containing Conductive Additives, Related Electrodes and Related Batteries

CABOT CORPORATION, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12394798 B2, initially filed Aug. 16, 2019) developed by six inventors Feng Feng, Troy, Michigan; Aurelien DuPasquier, Westford, Massachusetts; Miodrag Oljaca, Concord, Massachusetts; Qi Lu, Shanghai, China; Olha Mashtalir, N. Billerica, Massachusetts; and Kavita K. Pai, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Compositions containing conductive additives, related electrodes and related batteries.”

***

Anomaly and Change Detection in 3D Roadway Models

BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INC., Exton, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12394151 B1, initially filed Oct. 13, 2023) developed by Scott Devoe, New London, New Hampshire, and Nicholas Woodfield, Sherman, Connecticut, for “Anomaly and change detection in 3D roadway models.”

***

System, Method, and Apparatus for Bubble Detection in a Fluid Line

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12392750 B2, initially filed June 23, 2023) developed by David Blumberg, Jr., Deerfield, New Hampshire, for “System, method, and apparatus for bubble detection in a fluid line.”

***

Fan Behavior Anomaly Detection Using Neural Network

RAYTHEON COMPANY, Arlington, Virginia has been assigned a patent (No. US 12396126 B2, initially filed Dec. 17, 2021) developed by five inventors Eric Warner, Hudson, New Hampshire; Michael R. Salpukas, Lexington, Massachusetts; Arjang J. Noushin, Nashua, New Hampshire; Daniel J. Tipaldo, Arlington, Massachusetts; and Daniel D. Sheahan, Somerville, Massachusetts, for “Fan behavior anomaly detection using neural network.”

***

Methods and Systems for Certificate Filtering

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12395481 B2, initially filed Feb. 22, 2021) developed by Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, and David K. Ahn, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, for “Methods and systems for certificate filtering.”

***

Peer-to-Peer Pick Generation and Placement

REBET, INC., Sammamish, Washington has been assigned a patent (No. US 12394007 B2, initially filed Jan. 17, 2025) developed by Carson Vaughn Hubbard, Sammamish, Washington, and Edwin Omondi Onyango, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Peer-to-peer pick generation and placement.”

***

Dielectric Substrate and Method of Forming the Same

VERSIV COMPOSITES LIMITED, Kilrush, Ireland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12391850 B2, initially filed Dec. 9, 2021) developed by five inventors Jennifer Adamchuk, Marlborough, Massachusetts; Dale Thomas, Rochdale, United Kingdom; Meghann White, Bedford, New Hampshire; Sethumadhavan Ravichandran, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; and Gerard T. Buss, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Dielectric substrate and method of forming the same.”

***

Persuasive Motivation for Orthopedic Treatment

ROM TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Brookfield, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12390689 B2, initially filed Nov. 27, 2023) developed by six inventors Daniel Posnack, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Peter Arn, Roxbury, Connecticut; S. Adam Hacking, Nashua, New Hampshire; Micheal Mueller, Oil City, Pennsylvania; Joe Guaneri, Merrick, New York; and Jonathan Greene, Denver, Colorado, for “Persuasive motivation for orthopedic treatment.”

***

Bandwidth Extended Balanced Tightly Coupled Dipole Array Additively Manufactured Modular Aperture

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12394900 B2, initially filed Feb. 17, 2023) developed by three inventors Alexander D. Johnson, Waltham, Massachusetts; James F. Fung, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Randall R. Lapierre, Hooksett, New Hampshire, for “Bandwidth extended balanced tightly coupled dipole array additively manufactured modular aperture.”

***

Electrode for Energy Storage Device

AM BATTERIES, INC., Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12394776 B2, initially filed Aug. 10, 2022) developed by four inventors Jay Jie Shi, Acton, Massachusetts; Omri Flaisher, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Yan Wang, Acton, Massachusetts; and Heng Pan, St. Louis, Missouri, for “Electrode for energy storage device.”

***

Certificate Based Security for Declarative Operations

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12395356 B2, initially filed April 28, 2023) developed by Bradley Keith Goodman, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Joseph Brent Caisse, Burlington, Massachusetts, for “Certificate based security for declarative operations.”

***

Host Multi-Path Layer With Congestion Mitigation Through Interaction With Centralized Discovery Controller

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12393533 B2, initially filed Nov. 1, 2023) developed by four inventors James R. Salvadore, Amherst, New Hampshire; Claire O’Keeffe, Wokingham, United Kingdom; Erik P. Smith, Douglas, Massachusetts; and Arieh Don, Newton, Massachusetts, for “Host multi-path layer with congestion mitigation through interaction with centralized discovery controller.”

***

Gas Turbine Engine

GE AVIO S.R.L., Rivalta di Torino, Italy has been assigned a patent (No. US 12392290 B2, initially filed March 18, 2025) developed by seven inventors Daniel Alan Niergarth, Norwood, Ohio; Jorge de Luis, Cincinnati, Ohio; Douglas Downey Turner, West Chester, Ohio; Michael Macrorie, Winchester, Massachusetts; Keith W. Wilkinson, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Arthur William Sibbach, Boxford, Massachusetts; and Vincenzo Martina, Turin, Italy, for “Gas turbine engine.”

***

Marker Panel

An inventor from Pelham, New Hampshire, Jason Marks has been awarded a design patent (No. US D1089867 S1, initially filed Jan. 30, 2023) for “Marker panel.”

***

Footwear Upper

SAUCONY, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1088469 S1, initially filed Jan. 12, 2024) developed by Aaron P. St. Peter, Hampstead, New Hampshire, and Eric P. Plainte, Lexington, Massachusetts, for “Footwear upper.”

***

Systems and Methods for Three-Dimensional Printing and Products Produced Thereby

LUNG BIOTECHNOLOGY PBC, Silver Spring, Maryland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12391003 B2, initially filed March 3, 2022) developed by six inventors Greg Hurst, Bedford, New Hampshire; Masoud Modaresifar, Manchester, New Hampshire; Mohammadali Safavieh, Nashua, New Hampshire; Derek Morris, Bedford, New Hampshire; Luis Alvarez, Lexington, Massachusetts; and Daniel Backman, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for three-dimensional printing and products produced thereby.”

***

Systems and Methods for Automated Maturation of Oysters

OYSTER FARMING TECHNOLOGIES LLC, Bridgeport, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12389886 B2, initially filed May 30, 2023) developed by Luke Gray, Exeter, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for automated maturation of oysters.”

***

Warning and Message Delivery and Logging System Utilizable in the Monitoring of Fall Arresting and Prevention Devices and Method of Same

TEREX SOUTH DAKOTA, INC., Norwalk, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12394294 B2, initially filed Oct. 19, 2020) developed by Paul D. Baillargeon, Suncook, New Hampshire, and Van Walbridge, Arvada, Colorado, for “Warning and message delivery and logging system utilizable in the monitoring of fall arresting and prevention devices and method of same.”

***

Evacuation Station With Debris Separation

IROBOT CORPORATION, Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12390071 B2, initially filed Dec. 7, 2022) developed by Erik Amaral, Bolton, Massachusetts, and Charles Hudson, Salem, New Hampshire, for “Evacuation station with debris separation.”

***

Tripod-Stabilizing Weight Plates

An inventor from Epping, New Hampshire, Scott Robertson Pim has been awarded a patent (No. US 12392447 B1, initially filed Feb. 4, 2024) for “Tripod-stabilizing weight plates.”

***

Overlay From on-Premises Router to Cloud Service Provider Environment for Telecommunication Network Functions (NFs) to Handle Multiple Virtual Routing and Forwarding (VRF) Protocols

DISH WIRELESS L.L.C., Englewood, Colorado has been assigned a patent (No. US 12395427 B2, initially filed April 3, 2023) developed by three inventors Andrew Trujillo, Littleton, Colorado; Ash Khamas, Goffstown, New Hampshire; and Sundeep Goswami, Leesburg, Virginia, for “Overlay from on-premises router to cloud service provider environment for telecommunication network functions (NFs) to handle multiple virtual routing and forwarding (VRF) protocols.”

***

Flexible Aperture Fed Patch Antenna

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12394912 B2, initially filed July 21, 2023) developed by four inventors Alexander D. Johnson, Waltham, Massachusetts; Jean L. Kubwimana, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Jacob Tamasy, Nashua, New Hampshire; and James F. Fung, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Flexible aperture fed patch antenna.”

***

Methods and Apparati for Intensified Visual-Inertial Odometry

THALES DEFENSE & SECURITY, INC., Clarksburg, Maryland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12394083 B2, initially filed Sept. 26, 2022) developed by four inventors Richard Madison, Bedford, Massachusetts; Olegs Mise, North Andover, Massachusetts; Brian Haight, Windham, New Hampshire; and Robert Atac, Batavia, Illinois, for “Methods and apparati for intensified visual-inertial odometry.”

***

Golf Ball

ACUSHNET COMPANY, Fairhaven, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1089474 S1, initially filed Aug. 7, 2023) developed by four inventors Katherine Smith, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota; Benjamin Shane Bacon, Westport, Connecticut; Frederick H. Waddell, Wilmette, Illinois; and Michael T. Fish, Stratham, New Hampshire, for “Golf ball.”

***

Linear Electric Surgical Hammer Impact Tool

ZIMMER, INC., Warsaw, Indiana has been assigned a patent (No. US 12390259 B2, initially filed July 17, 2023) developed by five inventors Joshua Dittrich, Warsaw, Indiana; Neil Singer, Warsaw, Indiana; Ken Pasch, Warsaw, Indiana; Alexander Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire; and Nitin Goyal, Mclean, Virginia, for “Linear electric surgical hammer impact tool.”

***

Lead Screw Control Actuation System

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12391366 B1, initially filed June 12, 2024) developed by three inventors Ross J. Wendell, Medford, Massachusetts; Matthew M. Hall, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Elizabeth A. Deloia, Westford, Massachusetts, for “Lead screw control actuation system.”

***

Steroids and Methods of Manufacture

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12391723 B2, initially filed Aug. 10, 2022) developed by Glenn C. Micalizio, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Steroids and methods of manufacture.”

***

Intelligent Commissioning of Building Automation Controllers

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC BUILDINGS AMERICAS, INC., Carrollton, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12392518 B2, initially filed Jan. 16, 2024) developed by five inventors Babak Haghayeghi, Belmont, Louisiana; Kevin Sweeney, Methuen, Massachusetts; Shawn Lambert, Salem, New Hampshire; David Keefer, Willshire, Ohio; and David Shike, Rockton, Illinois, for “Intelligent commissioning of building automation controllers.”

***

System and Method for Managing a Product Exchange

AIBUY HOLDCO, INC., Plano, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12393973 B2, initially filed Dec. 20, 2023) developed by three inventors Robert K. Spitz, Nashua, New Hampshire; Todd Downing, Irving, Texas; and Christian Briggs, Austin, Texas, for “System and method for managing a product exchange.”

***

System and Method of Object Tracking Using Weight Confirmation

POSITION IMAGING, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12393906 B2, initially filed June 7, 2024) developed by Shahzad Farooq Kirmani, Scarborough, Maine, and Alex Seiger, Concord, New Hampshire, for “System and method of object tracking using weight confirmation.”

***

Configurable Pin Driver Circuit Output Impedance

ANALOG DEVICES, INC., Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12392825 B2, initially filed June 19, 2023) developed by Christopher C. McQuilkin, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Configurable pin driver circuit output impedance.”

***

Implant With Fillable Reservoir

TEPHA, INC., Lexington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12390326 B2, initially filed Dec. 13, 2023) developed by five inventors Skander Limem, Lynnfield, Massachusetts; Fabio Felix, Foxborough, Massachusetts; Said Rizk, Windham, New Hampshire; David P. Martin, Arlington, Massachusetts; and Simon F. Williams, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Implant with fillable reservoir.”

***

System and Method for Generating Compact Light-Field Displays Through Varying Optical Depths

BRELYON INC, San Mateo, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12393040 B2, initially filed Dec. 15, 2022) developed by Barmak Heshmat Dehkordi, San Mateo, California, and Christopher Barsi, Lee, New Hampshire, for “System and method for generating compact light-field displays through varying optical depths.”

***

Method and System for Aligning Images Printed With Digital Printer and Analog Cylinders

ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING, INC., Londonderry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12384175 B2, initially filed May 6, 2024) developed by Filippo Salamone, Grassobbio, Italy, for “Method and system for aligning images printed with digital printer and analog cylinders.”

***

Shoe Sole and Methods of Making Same

COLE HAAN LLC, Greenland, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12383021 B1, initially filed Nov. 7, 2024) developed by Narendran Jayavel, Hai Phong, Viet Nam, for “Shoe sole and methods of making same.”

***

Treatment of Diseases by Concurrently Eliciting Remyelination Effects and Immunomodulatory Effects Using Selective RXR Agonists

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12383521 B2, initially filed July 7, 2022) developed by five inventors Roshantha A. Chandraratna, San Juan Capistrano, California; Ethan Dmitrovsky, Hanover, New Hampshire; Elizabeth Nowak, West Lebanon, New Hampshire; Randolph Noelle, Plainfield, New Hampshire; and Martin E. Sanders, Spring, Texas, for “Treatment of diseases by concurrently eliciting remyelination effects and immunomodulatory effects using selective RXR agonists.”

***

Weapon Sling With Integral Connectors for Wired Communication and/or Power Transfer

WILCOX INDUSTRIES CORP., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12385719 B2, initially filed Jan. 26, 2024) developed by James W. Teetzel, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Elliott S. Turner, Newmarket, New Hampshire, for “Weapon sling with integral connectors for wired communication and/or power transfer.”

***

Chimeric NK Receptor and Methods for Treating Cancer

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12384827 B2, initially filed May 19, 2022) developed by Tong Zhang, Beijing, China, and Charles L. Sentman, West Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Chimeric NK receptor and methods for treating cancer.”

***