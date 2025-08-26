Nashua displays public A.I. art, perhaps a first (it’s on trash cans, which seems appropriate)

This photo, from Paul shea's Facebook post, shows one of the new trash cans in Nashua with A.I.-generated artwork.

Nashua, N.H., has put out some of those Big Belly solar trash cans onto the street; they compact the trash to reduce the amount of times staff has to empty them.

Paul Shea, a member of the Nashua Board of Public Works who has long been active in the city, put up a Facebook post (here it is) pointing out that the artwork on the cans is obviously generated by A.I. (which he writes as “Ai”, an interesting choice). He’s not entirely happy.

I may be wrong, but so far as I have found, we may very well be the first to include an Ai generated graphic in a project for ongoing display.

We celebrate our artists, and are fortunate to have so many here in the city and region, who create, inspire, and reflect the human experience, and our vibrant shared life. They do meaningful work, and in my view – should be included in City projects whenever possible. I would support policy to ensure that happens moving forward,