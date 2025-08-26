N.H. GOP kowtows to Trump’s anti-wind power fixation

The state has taken “offshore wind” out of the title of what is now the Office of Energy Innovation, part of the Trump Party’s irrational tirade against wind turbines, as Canary Media reports. New Hampshire’s GOP-controlled (but just barely) House has plunged deeply into the misguided FUD against our best chance to have large-scale electricity generation without having to buy fuel from elsewhere:

Public comments during a House hearing on the bill in February dwelled heavily on the perceived dangers of offshore wind, including potential threats to wildlife, possible hikes in electricity prices, and concerns about the intermittent nature of wind power.

Before beating your head against the wall, take a moment to look back just 16 months to the time when we were less self-defeating: As batteries and solar (finally) replace NH coal, offshore wind beckons