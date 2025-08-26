N.H. sweeping-but-vague ban on cell phones in schools has everybody flummoxed

New Hampshire legislators have jumped on the cell-phones-are-bad-for-kids bandwagon (which is a legitimate bandwagon, BTW) but they did it in a such a sweeping and vague way that everybody’s confused. Basically the law says that cell phones aren’t allowed in the school between opening and closing bell. Or something like that.

The Concord Monitor has a series of stories talking to students, parents and teachers about how it’s going to work, predicting lots of chaos. You can wander through the whole package here.