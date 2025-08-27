Wet spring made fireflies happy

I haven’t seen many fireflies at my house this year but perhaps I’m an anomaly. The Monitor has a story saying their numbers are good in New Hampshire – you can read it here.
On top of that, the northeast experienced a wetter-than-average fall two years ago, which was critical for freshly born larvae to develop, Joyce said. Last fall was drier than average, but Joyce said an abundance of fireflies likely reached a large enough stage to make it to adulthood.
Joyce said no reliable data exists on how many fireflies appear each year in New Hampshire or if there is a trend of growth or decline. Of the 14 species that live in the state, none are endangered, he added.