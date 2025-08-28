It’s so dry that Hubbard Brook sampling is affected

News from Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest, where low water flows are making it hard to collect samples, which has been done for decades:

Tammy Wooster of the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies is based at Hubbard Brook and travels into the Forest to collect samples. Here’s how she describes it: “it sure is dry out there, I postponed today’s streamwater collections until tomorrow in hopes that today’s forecasted rain might boost flows. Not looking promising? Last week I was unable to collect samples at 3 weirs (W1, W2, & W6) due to dry conditions. We do typically have a couple of watersheds that dry up each summer but there will likely be more than that this week if things don’t improve.

For the streams that are running, the flows are very low. When this occurs I often have to collect from small pools using a handled cup or a syringe rather than dipping a sample bottle directly into flowing water.”