Another late summer, another flash drought

Back in 2021 I wrote about the new-to-me (and relatively new to everybody) concept of a “flash drought.”

That sounds like an oxymoron since “drought” usually reflects accumulated dryness rather than a quick-hit event. But as we saw last summer and fall, it doesn’t take long to go from not bad to very bad even in usually damp New England. (Full post here)

As you probably know, we’re at it again. I barely received an inch of rain in all of August and have had to start supplemental hay feeding of the sheep earlier than I hoped. It comes after a wetter-than-average winter and spring, typical of the increasing weather whiplash that climate change is bringing to us.