The independent Maine Monitor has a story how the Maine Space Corporation, which lawmakers recently voted to make a nonprofit, is looking into sea-based launch platforms. It is in talks with The Spaceport Company, a Virginia-based startup that focuses on mobile floating spaceports, about acquiring access to its launch platform. The company recorded the first rocket launch from U.S. waters in 2023 in the Gulf of Mexico.
Maine Monitor: Facing pushback on land, Maine’s space industry looks to the sea
