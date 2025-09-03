NH patents through Aug. 31



(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Aug. 31.

Toe Cap for Footwear

TBL LICENSING LLC, Stratham, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1090009 S1, initially filed Dec. 20, 2023) developed by Ryan Dulude, Lee, New Hampshire, and Brian Lee Strother, Dover, New Hampshire, for “Toe cap for footwear.”

Interposer for Implementing Flip-Chip Dies in Wirebonded Circuit Assemblies

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12400942 B2, initially filed May 8, 2023) developed by Nicholas L. Campbell, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Andrew M. Kraemer, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Interposer for implementing flip-chip dies in wirebonded circuit assemblies.”

Three-Phase Motor Current Measurement

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12401309 B2, initially filed Feb. 23, 2023) developed by four inventors Serhii Korol, Kyiv, Ukraine; Anton Babushkin, Kyiv, Ukraine; Dmytro Sakharov, Kyiv, Ukraine; and Oleksii Dudnyk, Poltava, Ukraine, for “Three-phase motor current measurement.”

Handgun Compensator

SIG SAUER INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12398969 B2, initially filed July 26, 2023) developed by five inventors Sean P. Toner, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Luke Morenz, Dover, New Hampshire; Liam Taylor, Barrington, New Hampshire; Adrian Thomele, Stratham, New Hampshire; and Phillip Strader, Stratham, New Hampshire, for “Handgun compensator.”

Systems and Methods for Detecting Vascular Access Disconnection

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12397097 B2, initially filed June 14, 2021) developed by five inventors Dirk A. van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire; Michael G. Norris, Manchester, New Hampshire; Michael A. Baker, Manchester, New Hampshire; Todd A. Ballantyne, Amherst, New Hampshire; and Michael J. Wilt, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for detecting vascular access disconnection.”

Two-Dimensional Stimuli-Responsive Covalent Organic Frameworks With High Intrinsic Conductivity

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12398165 B2, initially filed March 27, 2023) developed by three inventors Katherine A. Mirica, Hanover, New Hampshire; Zheng Meng, West Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Robert M. Stolz, Lyme, New Hampshire, for “Two-dimensional stimuli-responsive covalent organic frameworks with high intrinsic conductivity.”

Low Acoustic Noise Open Loop Motor Startup

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12401303 B2, initially filed Sept. 8, 2023) developed by four inventors Simon Kalombo, Rozzano MI, Italy; Emanuele Gallazzi, Milan, Italy; Masahira Kurihara, Edinburgh, United Kingdom; and Andrea Foletto, Andorno Micca, Italy, for “Low acoustic noise open loop motor startup.”

Adhering Assembly for Medical Devices and the Like

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1090862 S1, initially filed Aug. 26, 2022) developed by three inventors Matthew R. Furtado, Dracut, Massachusetts; Connor E. Stadnicki, Epsom, New Hampshire; and Jeffrey C. Marrion, Littleton, Massachusetts, for “Adhering assembly for medical devices and the like.”

Lining Picking Containers

VELCRO IP HOLDINGS LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12396397 B2, initially filed March 9, 2023) developed by five inventors Jerry G. Hodsdon, Manchester, New Hampshire; Michael J. Perkins, Bedford, New Hampshire; Gregory Cole Winters, Leander, Texas; Gregory K. Kopanski, Candia, New Hampshire; and Joseph Mark Buhl, Menifee, California, for “Lining picking containers.”

System and Method for Assessing Breast Cancer Risk Using Imagery

ICAD, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12400323 B2, initially filed Nov. 22, 2019) developed by four inventors Per Frans Leonard Hall, Stockholm, Sweden; Mikael Emil Dan Eriksson, Taby, Sweden; Kourosh Jafari-Khouzani, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Senthil Periaswamy, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “System and method for assessing breast cancer risk using imagery.”

Fluid Management System, Apparatus for Making Fluid Management System and Method of Manufacturing Fluid Management System

MAINE-LEE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LLC, Portland, Maine has been assigned a patent (No. US 12396500 B1, initially filed July 2, 2024) developed by four inventors Lee L. Thibodeau, Cumberland Foreside, Maine; William R. Kimball, Stratham, New Hampshire; Kenneth A. Pelley, Hopewell, New Jersey; and John F. Poccia, III, Monmouth Beach, New Jersey, for “Fluid management system, apparatus for making fluid management system and method of manufacturing fluid management system.”

Self-Sealing Fluid Connectors

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE HOLDINGS, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12397145 B2, initially filed Oct. 31, 2022) developed by seven inventors David Yuds, Hudson, New Hampshire; Eric Bergman, Newton, Massachusetts; Jonathan Leclerc, Northborough, Massachusetts; Jessica Steuber, Berlin, Massachusetts; Areeba Zakir, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Laura Chang, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Diego Suarez del Real Pena, Waltham, Massachusetts, for “Self-sealing fluid connectors.”

Demodulator for an Isolation Communication Channel for Dual Communication

SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC., Irvine, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12401554 B2, initially filed May 3, 2024) developed by three inventors Carlos Jesus Briseno-Vidrios, Austin, Texas; Michael R. May, Austin, Texas; and Patrick De Bakker, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Demodulator for an isolation communication channel for dual communication.”

Ion Extraction Optics Having Novel Blocker Configuration

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC., Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12400824 B2, initially filed Dec. 13, 2022) developed by five inventors Costel Biloiu, Rockport, Massachusetts; Adam Calkins, Newmarket, New Hampshire; Tyler Rockwell, Wakefield, Massachusetts; Kevin M. Daniels, Lynnfield, Massachusetts; and Christopher Campbell, Newburyport, Massachusetts, for “Ion extraction optics having novel blocker configuration.”

Systems, Methods, and Apparatuses for Quantitative Assessment of Organ Mobility

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Eindhoven, Netherlands has been assigned a patent (No. US 12396702 B2, initially filed Dec. 14, 2021) developed by six inventors Claudia Errico, Medford, Massachusetts; Hua Xie, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Qianxi Li, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Ramon Quido Erkamp, Swampscott, Massachusetts; Shiying Wang, Melrose, Massachusetts; and Elizabeth Brunelle, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Systems, methods, and apparatuses for quantitative assessment of organ mobility.”

Pole Compensation in Reconfigurable Power Converter

MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD., Kyoto, Japan has been assigned a patent (No. US 12401275 B2, initially filed May 1, 2024) developed by Gregory Szczeszynski, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Pole compensation in reconfigurable power converter.”

Verifying Authority in Distributed Systems

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12401524 B2, initially filed July 25, 2023) developed by Bradley K. Goodman, Nshua, New Hampshire, and Joseph Caisse, Burlington, Massachusetts, for “Verifying authority in distributed systems.”

Enforcing Conditional Access to Network Services Based on Authorization Statuses Associated With Network Flows

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12401644 B2, initially filed Aug. 22, 2023) developed by Vincent E. Parla, North Hampton, New Hampshire, for “Enforcing conditional access to network services based on authorization statuses associated with network flows.”

Footwear Upper

SAUCONY, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1090004 S1, initially filed Jan. 12, 2024) developed by Aaron P. St. Peter, Hampstead, New Hampshire, and Craig M. Giansiracusa, Tewksbury, Massachusetts, for “Footwear upper.”

Systems and Methods for Ex-Vivo Organ Care and for Using Lactate as an Indication of Donor Organ Status

TRANSMEDICS, INC., Andover, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12396454 B2, initially filed May 7, 2024) developed by seven inventors Waleed H. Hassanein, North Andover, Massachusetts; Tamer I. Khayal, North Andover, Massachusetts; Ahmed Elbetanony, North Andover, Massachusetts; Paul Lezberg, Westford, Massachusetts; Giovanni Cecere, Needham, Massachusetts; Dennis Sousa, Wakefield, Massachusetts; and Elizabeth Hansen Bulger, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for ex-vivo organ care and for using lactate as an indication of donor organ status.”

Embossed Separators

HOLLINGSWORTH & VOSE COMPANY, East Walpole, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12401090 B2, initially filed Feb. 10, 2020) developed by Zhiping Jiang, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Embossed separators.”

Compound Curve Cable Chain

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC., Audubon, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12396692 B2, initially filed Feb. 7, 2023) developed by four inventors David Cleary, Somerville, Massachusetts; Norbert Johnson, North Andover, Massachusetts; Steve Tracy, Litchfield, New Hampshire; and Kevin Zhang, Medford, Massachusetts, for “Compound curve cable chain.”

Health Monitor Device With Sensors

ANALOG DEVICES, INC., Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1090858 S1, initially filed Sept. 5, 2023) developed by three inventors Tony J. Akl, Bedford, Massachusetts; Venugopal Gopinathan, Boston, Massachusetts; and David Bolognia, Barnstead, New Hampshire, for “Health monitor device with sensors.”

Ablation Systems, Devices and Methods for the Treatment of Tissue

FRACTYL HEALTH, INC., Burlington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12396777 B2, initially filed Dec. 31, 2024) developed by six inventors Jay Caplan, Boston, Massachusetts; Philip S. Levin, Storrs, Connecticut; Andrew Coats, Somerville, Massachusetts; Harith Rajagopalan, Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts; Mark A. Manasas, Lexington, Massachusetts; and J. Christopher Flaherty, Nottingham, New Hampshire, for “Ablation systems, devices and methods for the treatment of tissue.”

Footwear Upper

SAUCONY, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1090003 S1, initially filed Jan. 12, 2024) developed by Aaron P. St. Peter, Hampstead, New Hampshire, and Craig M. Giansiracusa, Tewksbury, Massachusetts, for “Footwear upper.”

Vertical-Transport Field-Effect Transistor With Backside Gate Contact

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12400960 B2, initially filed Sept. 28, 2022) developed by six inventors Brent A. Anderson, Jericho, Vermont; Albert M. Chu, Nashua, New Hampshire; Ruilong Xie, Niskayuna, New York; Nicholas Anthony Lanzillo, Wynantskill, New York; Lawrence A. Clevenger, Saratoga Springs, New York; and Reinaldo Vega, Mahopac, New York, for “Vertical-transport field-effect transistor with backside gate contact.”