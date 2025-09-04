Pssst: There’s no such thing as ‘peak’ leaf-peeping season

August has disappeared, and thoughts are turning to leaf-peeping season, which means it is time for the annual New Hampshire tradition of everybody asking “Why are the trees changing color so early this year?”

The answer is that they aren’t, mostly. Every year ,some trees begin changing leaves in late August, and every year, that surprises people who think of leaf-peeping as an October event.

This year, the trees changing about now may have been stressed by the very wet spring, which led to fungal growth followed by the late-summer drought. That adds to the possibility that affected deciduous trees will start removing chlorophyll from their leaves in preparation for dropping them, making the golds and oranges and reds visible.

Still, in general, the usual pattern will be followed: foliage will be “peak” in mid-New Hampshire around Columbus Day, looking its best earlier up north, later down south.

And, as always, peak is relative. The success of a leaf-peeping day depends as much on the weather as the trees. Great color looks blah when it’s cloudy. Average foliage can pop when it’s bright and sunny, and foliage season can be ruined by heavy rains and windstorms at the wrong time.

So don’t fret too much about scheduling your leaf-peeping trip. Just head out. For the next two months, we live in the prettiest place in world — enjoy it while it’s here.